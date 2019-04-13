Experience the All New Jeep Gladiator At Easter Jeep Safari in Moab

Jeep and Mopar brands are offering a legendary itinerary for Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, with Jeep Talk Sessions as well as a test drive of the 2020 Gladiator. The talk sessions will feature Gerald Lee from Savvy Off-Road, our own JP Magazine Editor Rick Pewe, Dennis Wood from TeraFlex Suspensions and Dirt Every Day star Fred Williams.

The event will feature a BBQ Mixer. Attendees will have the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator. There will be photo opportunities with the Gladiator that raced the 2019 King of The Hammers. Onsite registrants will also be automatically entered in an FCA giveaway for a chance to win $45,000 towards any eligible Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Ram or Jeep brand vehicle.

The Jeep Concept vehicles will also be on display at the event. The Jeep Talk Sessions start Tuesday April 16 behind Walker Drug Store at 290 South Main street in Moab, Utah.

The Jeep talk sessions are as follows:

Tuesday 4/16- Gerald Lee 1pm-3pm

Tuesday 4/16- Rick Pewe 3pm-5pm

Wednesday 4/17- Fred Williams and Dave Chapelle 3pm-5pm

Thursday 4/18- Dennis Wood 3pm-5pm