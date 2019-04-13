Click for Coverage
Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
  • JP Magazine
  • Dirt Sports + Off-Road
  • 4-Wheel & Off-Road
  • Four Wheeler
  • Get A Print Subscription
  • Get A Digital Subscription
  • Gift Subscriptions
  • Subscriber Services
  • Back Issues
  • Personalized Covers

PHOTO GALLERY (1)

X
View Full Image
Read the Article:

Experience the All New Jeep Gladiator At Easter Jeep Safari in Moab

Posted in News on April 13, 2019
Share this
Shaun Ochsner Video Producer - FourWheeler/Truck Trend Networks

Jeep and Mopar brands are offering a legendary itinerary for Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, with Jeep Talk Sessions as well as a test drive of the 2020 Gladiator. The talk sessions will feature Gerald Lee from Savvy Off-Road, our own JP Magazine Editor Rick Pewe, Dennis Wood from TeraFlex Suspensions and Dirt Every Day star Fred Williams.

The event will feature a BBQ Mixer. Attendees will have the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator. There will be photo opportunities with the Gladiator that raced the 2019 King of The Hammers. Onsite registrants will also be automatically entered in an FCA giveaway for a chance to win $45,000 towards any eligible Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Ram or Jeep brand vehicle.

The Jeep Concept vehicles will also be on display at the event. The Jeep Talk Sessions start Tuesday April 16 behind Walker Drug Store at 290 South Main street in Moab, Utah.

The Jeep talk sessions are as follows:

Tuesday 4/16- Gerald Lee 1pm-3pm

Tuesday 4/16- Rick Pewe 3pm-5pm

Wednesday 4/17- Fred Williams and Dave Chapelle 3pm-5pm

Thursday 4/18- Dennis Wood 3pm-5pm

What's Trending

  • Experience the All New Jeep Gladiator At Easter Jeep Safari in Moab
  • GMC Torture-Tests CarbonPro Carbon-Fiber Bed for 2019 Sierra 1500
  • Off-Road Community Comes Together to Help Soldier
  • Andy McMillin Wins SCORE San Felipe 250
  • Report: All-New Nissan Frontier Coming for 2021

Connect With Us

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to the Magazine

Browse Articles By Vehicle

See Results

Related Articles

CLOSE X
BUYER'S GUIDE
SEE THE ALL NEW
NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
RESEARCH VEHICLE