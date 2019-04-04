Fastball Ready to Race SCORE San Felipe 250

The San Felipe 250 is the opening day (or opening race, if you will) for the four SCORE International off-road races to be held this year. The race is part of the World Desert Championship series. Baseball fields all around the country held their opening days recently as well. When the race trucks take the green flag on Saturday morning, Fastball will be there racing with them.

Fastball is a brand-new Spec Trophy Truck built by Jimco Racing in Santee, California. Piloting the truck will be Bobby Patton Jr., who is part owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Patton Jr. is a partner and investor in Guggenheim Baseball Management—the company that purchased the Dodgers in 2012. Patton Jr. had to do a little spring training of his own to get up to speed on the new truck. However, this will not be his first race. Patton Jr. and a group of his friends raced a Toyota Land Cruiser in the Vintage Class at the 50th Anniversary of the SCORE Baja 1000 in 2017. The friends were about to call it quits when they were notified they were leading in the class. Patton Jr. and his friends got their first Baja 1000 win.

“I can’t wait to bring Fastball down to San Felipe to kick off the 2019 SCORE International season. April is an important month in both baseball and off-road racing, as each sport’s top teams work hard to establish themselves early in the year. We know we’ve got the players to do that with the Dodgers, and we’re hoping to match that intensity and those results with Fastball,” said Patton Jr.

Painted in Dodger Blue, Fastball features a Danzio Performance LS3 motor under the hood and Fox racing shocks. The truck weighs in at 5,100 pounds. Forty-inch BFGoodrich KR3 tires help complete the truck’s package, giving it that perfect pitch.