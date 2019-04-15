Jered Korfhage Staff Editor - Four Wheeler

Top of the World, although more than 30 minutes from Moab’s town center, is a jewel in the city’s Crown of Trails. Beginning at the Colorado river, the trail climbs up a series of steps and ledges until reaching an iconic overlook, where folks take in views of the valley below, and views of the distant La Sal Mountains and Porcupine Rim.

What is Fullsize Invasion? Well, FSI as it’s become known was created to highlight the fact that even though it’s EJS week, there are plenty of fullsize rigs roaming Moab. FSI has grown by leaps and bounds over the last few years and Four Wheeler has been covering the event since its inception. It’s a friendly, fun atmosphere and it’s a blast, and the second organized run tackled Top of the World.

We tagged along on this year’s Top of the World FSI run, snapping photos and recording video as we went. It wasn’t long before we ran into other 4x4s on the trail, (a common occurrence) and we started taking photos and videos of some of those cool rigs as well. In the attached gallery of photos you can some of the rigs in the Fullsize Invasion as well as some of the rigs we saw on the trail. There’s even video!

EJS is a huge, weeklong 4x4 event that is like a wheeler magnet, drawing 4x4 fans to its awesomeness. It’s a time when folks flock to the Moab area to experience the incredible terrain and world-famous trails along with the camaraderie of like-minded four-wheel-drive fans.

