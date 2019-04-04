It’s National Jeep 4x4 Day!

Most people didn’t know, but today, April 4, is National Jeep 4x4 Day. What does that mean? It means get in your Jeep and go enjoy the outdoors. Get out and hit your favorite trail. Do some wheeling! Experience the outdoors. Get those tires muddy. Flex that suspension. If you are lucky enough to be in a warm climate like California, it’s a perfect day to take the top off of your Jeep and breathe in the air.

There are plenty of 4x4 trails, and Jeep wants you to get out and experience them—go see the sights. It’s all about the beautiful vistas and valleys. Spring’s blooming flowers and lush trees make this the best time to celebrate National Jeep 4x4 Day.

Jeep declared April 4 as National Jeep 4x4 Day in 2016. It was entered in the national registry, making the date official. Don’t just keep this day to yourself. Take pictures. Hashtag them and share on social media. Remember, Easter Jeep Safari in Moab is just around the corner, as well as whole host of other Jeep events such as Jeep Beach. This is the perfect opportunity to give your Jeep a quick shakedown before those big wheeling trips. Get out there and go wheel!