Click for Coverage
Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
  • JP Magazine
  • Dirt Sports + Off-Road
  • 4-Wheel & Off-Road
  • Four Wheeler
  • Get A Print Subscription
  • Get A Digital Subscription
  • Gift Subscriptions
  • Subscriber Services
  • Back Issues
  • Personalized Covers

PHOTO GALLERY (3)

X
View Full Image
Read the Article:

Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition Goes On Sale For One Day Only

Posted in News on April 2, 2019
Share this
Shaun Ochsner Video Producer - FourWheeler/Truck Trend Networks

Jeep is selling the 2020 Gladiator Launch Edition for one day only. Jeep will only sell 4,190 of these special vehicles, and that number is a nod to the Toledo, Ohio, plant where the truck is built. 419 is the Toledo area code. The Launch Edition will only go on sale on April 4, which is National Jeep 4x4 day.

The Launch Edition is a Rubicon model and will come with unique 17-inch Mid Gloss Black wheels. Interior accents include a wrapped instrument panel painted in Monaco silver with black leather seats and red accent stitching. A “One of 4,190” aluminum badge will be forged on the tailgate. The Launch Edition celebrates the Gladiator hitting showrooms this spring.

The Gladiator Launch Edition comes standard with a 3.6L Pentastar V-6 engine. Options include a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission. Other standard features include LED taillights, 8.4-inch touchscreen, Alpine sound system, keyless entry, forward-facing TrailCam camera, and tow package.

Customers can pre-order their Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition at Jeep.com on April 4. There will be a dedicated Gladiator concierge to walk customers through the pre-order process on the site. Customers can select the Launch Edition, estimate their trade-in, and connect with a local dealer. Additionally, Launch Edition buyers will be eligible to enter Jeep’s Find Your Freedom contest. The winner will get $100,000 to take time off from work and pursue his or her own adventure.

What's Trending

  • Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition Goes On Sale For One Day Only
  • ATF to Investigate Second Fire at Off Road Warehouse
  • Episode 61 of The Truck Show Podcast: Exclusive! The Truck No One Saw Coming!
  • April Fool's Day: The Best Jokes and Pranks from the Truck World
  • Jeep Plans First Autonomous Trail Rig, the Autonicon

Connect With Us

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to the Magazine

Browse Articles By Vehicle

See Results

Related Articles

CLOSE X
BUYER'S GUIDE
SEE THE ALL NEW
NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
RESEARCH VEHICLE