Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition Goes On Sale For One Day Only

Jeep is selling the 2020 Gladiator Launch Edition for one day only. Jeep will only sell 4,190 of these special vehicles, and that number is a nod to the Toledo, Ohio, plant where the truck is built. 419 is the Toledo area code. The Launch Edition will only go on sale on April 4, which is National Jeep 4x4 day.

The Launch Edition is a Rubicon model and will come with unique 17-inch Mid Gloss Black wheels. Interior accents include a wrapped instrument panel painted in Monaco silver with black leather seats and red accent stitching. A “One of 4,190” aluminum badge will be forged on the tailgate. The Launch Edition celebrates the Gladiator hitting showrooms this spring.

The Gladiator Launch Edition comes standard with a 3.6L Pentastar V-6 engine. Options include a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission. Other standard features include LED taillights, 8.4-inch touchscreen, Alpine sound system, keyless entry, forward-facing TrailCam camera, and tow package.

Customers can pre-order their Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition at Jeep.com on April 4. There will be a dedicated Gladiator concierge to walk customers through the pre-order process on the site. Customers can select the Launch Edition, estimate their trade-in, and connect with a local dealer. Additionally, Launch Edition buyers will be eligible to enter Jeep’s Find Your Freedom contest. The winner will get $100,000 to take time off from work and pursue his or her own adventure.