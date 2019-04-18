Jeep News and Jeep Rumors

Tori Tellem

Jeep News & Rumors

•Fiat Chrysler is planning to invest $4.5 billion into five of its Michigan plants and also to build a new assembly plant within Detroit city limits. The purpose is to increase Jeep and Ram capacity, “including production of two new Jeep-branded white space products.” This includes $1.6 billion for the two plants within the Mack Avenue Engine Complex for the next-gen Grand Cherokee, a new three-row fullsize Jeep (in addition to the Grand Wagoneer), and the plug-in hybrid Jeep models. The new Grand Cherokee is due early 2021; the three-rower, late 2020.•Jeep’s new marketing campaign is, “Legends aren’t born, they’re made,” which the automaker defined as “affirming the automaker’s legendary SUV status.” Watch for the likes of James Dean to appear.•The ’11-’19 Jeep Compass and Patriot are among the approximately 965,000 makes/models being recalled by Fiat Chrysler for not meeting emissions standards. The catalytic converters will be replaced. The EPA is investigating potential emissions violations.•Looks like the Jeep Gladiator will arrive in Europe in 2020.•“Jos’s funeral service took place at St. Cuthbert’s Church in Carlisle city centre yesterday afternoon. Afterwards his coffin, draped in the Union Flag, was fixed to a Jeep similar to those he drove during World War II. As it was driven away to Stanwix Cemetery the assembled crowd began to clap: a final ‘thank you’ to a man who served his country and his county with quiet pride.” That’s from an article by News & Star out of the UK about the funeral of Major Jos Mark, who was called “Cumbria’s most-decorated war veteran.” The Jeep was similar to what he drove as a member of the Royal Logistics Corps. According to the article, “He became one of Britain’s ‘boy soldiers’ at age 16, helping to install gun installations across London, including outside 10 Downing Street. Four years later he was on the second wave of the Normandy invasion, then spent the next two months with his brigade fighting to take a strategic hill in the city of Caen from the Germans.” He passed away at 95. Read his story here: bit.ly/2OqGL1s •And now a second dose of inspiration: Jerry Kimmet reached his 40th year as a volunteer for the Yavapai County Jeep Posse in Arizona. He received a silver buckle upon retirement. “The Yavapai County Jeep Posse is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to serving the needs of the citizens of Yavapai County in search and rescue missions, as well as county-wide Forest Fire evacuations. Working under the direction of the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, the Posse provides the 4x4 mobile units required in these life-saving activities through the dedication of Posse members’ time, vehicles, and equipment on a 24-hour-a-day, 7-days-a-week, year-round basis,” according to ycjp.org •407 Jeep, Dodge, Ram, and Fiat dealerships received the 2019 Customer First Award for Excellence Certified by J.D. Power for “the highest level of customer experience recognition in the program’s five core areas: customer treatment, employee engagement, processes, training certification, and facility,” said the automaker.•Sergio Marchionne was named World Car Person of the Year for 2019 due to “his accomplishment in taking two declining, regionally focused companies and forging them into one profitable global entity. In addition, he spun off Ferrari as a highly successful separate business, solidifying the future of that iconic brand. And shortly before his death, he set FCA on a defined 5-year course to ensure its continued success.”

2.

Industry News

•BFGoodrich has kicked off a “tradesmen support program in the U.S. for the men and women in construction, agriculture, landscaping, and other trades that rely heavily on pickup trucks to get work done.” Members of the trade associations that BFG is partnering with will earn things like $100 off select tires, roadside assistance, and opportunities related to VIP status for races, including the SCORE Baja 1000. Learn more at bfgoodrichtires.com/tradesmen •There’s a commercial-truck tire-tips video series available from Yokohama Tire. Topics include matching tires to axle load capabilities and how to check tread depth. You can view it here: bit.ly/2U6RbJ0 •Line-X franchises, as well as their employees and customers, donated more than $100,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.•Newsweek gave Midas a shout-out as top automotive repair brand.•BorgWarner made Barron’s “The 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies” list. Cummins also made the cut. See the full list here: bit.ly/2SN5jGv •The new Craftsman Ultimate Collection features toolsets for mechanics, including high-performance ratchets and wrenches.•Looks like Westin Automotive is hoping to buy Superwinch.•It also looks like Bestop has acquired BullRing USA, which carries retractable tie-down anchors.•An official sponsor of the Jeep Jamboree? Tuffy Security Products. Find the event schedule here: bit.ly/2S9ioFR

3.

Photography: Instagram.com/hotwheelsofficial

Auto Graphs

•The Hot Wheels Legends Tour is at it again this year, with stops in various locales across the U.S. They are looking for cars that “embody the high standards of performance and design of Hot Wheels.” Meaning, they are looking for a custom vehicle to turn into a Hot Wheels car. Go to hotwheels.com for tour dates. Pictured from Hot Wheel’s Instagram: “Jose Lugo’s ’47 Willys Jeep is absolutely insane! The attention to detail and the creativity behind his military-inspired build is exactly what we’re looking for at each stop of the tour.”•Thanks for the grave news, edmunds.com : Research shows auto loan interest rates to be at the highest level in a decade.•Pizza Hut and FedEx have teamed up to try out pizza delivery via FedEx’s Same Day Bot. It’s an autonomous delivery device, or as they put it, it’s a bot “equipped with proprietary technology that allows it to navigate unpaved surfaces, curbs, and even steps to deliver an extraordinary door-to-door delivery experience. Testing of the bot is slated to begin as soon as this summer in select markets pending final city approvals.”•Humans have been once again surveyed for their feelings on self-driving vehicles, and AAA said it found that 71 percent of people are afraid to ride in one. In other words, no improvement in attitude since last year’s survey.•Is Ford next for an emissions investigation? And is Jaguar Land Rover close to a recall on the same topic?•RVShare put together guides to all 60 national parks in the U.S.—trails, nearby towns, and more: rvshare.com/national-parks •Looks like Utah will be getting $5 million in federal funds to restore the Bonneville Salt Flats.•Is Volvo putting a speed limiter on its vehicles of 112 mph?•Fiat Chrysler was planning to phase out diesel versions of its cars in Europe by 2020, but if sales start uprising, that deadline will be extended.•More phaseout: A bill was introduced in California to do just that to diesel big rigs.•The Henry Ford Museum has its first self-driving car display: a ’16 GM first-generation self-driving test vehicle. Said the museum, “Our newly acquired test vehicle is one of the first two built by General Motors and its subsidiary Cruise Automation. Starting in May 2016, the cars were tested on the streets of San Francisco (with a human driver always ready to take over if needed). By that summer, GM had more than 40 test vehicles navigating roadways in San Francisco and Phoenix. These test vehicles were built on the compact Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle platform. The sensors and cameras still protrude, but to a much smaller degree.”•Do you like your dealership experiences? Does anyone? The J.D. Power 2019 Customer Service Index Study got to the heart of what bugs. And what bugs is, everyone of every generation wants to be able to do Internet scheduling, not by way of the phone. Being kept abreast of work done on their vehicle was also popular.•The National Institute of Health said teens who reach for things while driving, such as food or makeup, “increase their risk of crashing nearly seven times,” and texting or doing other things on the phone doubles the risk.

4.

“Clearly, Jeep’s been killing it.”

— Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox Automotive, to Autoweek, regarding light trucks accounting for 69 percent of the U.S. market in 2018, with the Jeep brand growing 18 percent

5.

“Answer the question!”

—The shout heard from the crowd gathered to hear Detroit officials answer questions from concerned citizens in the neighborhood and to speak of community benefits for the citizens as it relates to a potential new Jeep plant in the area, according to Detroit Free Press

6.

“Basically, every [future] Jeep they build will have a plug-in hybrid option and they're designing them to accommodate full electric, as well.”

— Sam Abuelsamid, a senior analyst with research firm Navigant, to CNBC

7.

Electric Jeep Renegade and Compass Details

The upcoming Jeep Renegade and Compass plug-in hybrids were officially revealed at the Geneva International Motor Show. The stuff you’ll care about: around a 31-mile range on electric power alone, top electric speed of 81 mph, batteries that lend themselves to a charging setup and they’re combined with a 1.3L gas engine, and a new electric all-wheel-drive system. Both Jeeps are estimated to make 190-240 hp, with the Renegade said to hit 0-60 mph in about 7 seconds (presumably the same for the Compass; certification is still pending). If you’re thinking about off-road performance, Jeep said, “Thanks to electrification, the Jeep range further improves its legendary off-road capability, courtesy of the greater torque offered by the electric motor and the ability to adjust it with extreme precision during takeoff and while driving on the most challenging terrain, where a very low transmission ratio is needed.” Also, there’s no prop shaft at the rear axle; rather, there’s an electric motor, keeping the axles separated and the torque controlled independently.

8.

Mopar-Designed Jeep Rubicon 1941

Another Jeep earning the spotlight at the Geneva International Motor Show was the European debut of the Rubicon 1941. Covered in Jeep Performance Parts via Mopar design, the Rubicon 1941 included a 2-inch suspension lift, rock rails, snorkel, grab handles, all-weather mats, blacked-out grille, off-road lights, and other accessories. The trim will be available on the Rubicon with the 2.2L diesel engine, and on the Sport and Sahara in the summer. The 1941 part? Well, obviously you know why: history. And a nod to the heritage of the original Willys Jeep made its way onto the wheel, gear knob, and tailgate area.

9.

