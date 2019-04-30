Mint 400 Splits With Best in the Desert

The Mint 400 race will no longer be part of the Best in the Desert race series in 2020. The Martelli Brothers will operate the Mint 400 and UTV World Championship as independent events next year. The split comes amid industry rumors of a possible sale of Best in the Desert. The Martelli Brothers purchased the rights to the Mint 400 from SNORE in 2011 and have grown the event into a weeklong party in Las Vegas as well as added television coverage.

Entry fees for the Mint 400 will remain unchanged as well as vehicle specifications and class rules. The race will move to a Friday/Saturday format. This year motorcycles were added to the race lineup. Early registration will be available this summer with discounted rates.

“We have had a fantastic relationship with Best in the Desert and we’re grateful for all their hard work,” said Matt Martelli, CEO and co-owner of the Mint 400. Best in the Desert has been the sanctioning body for the Mint 400 for the last nine years. It has also been a points race on Best in the Desert’s race schedule. Best in the Desert founder Casey Folks unexpectedly passed away in 2017 from a massive heart attack. Since then, Casey’s son Daryl Folks and race operations manager Donald Jackson have been running the series.