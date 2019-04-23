Click for Coverage
Nikola Releases Pricing for NZT

Posted in News on April 23, 2019
Nikola Motor Company has released pricing for the NZT. The NZT is an all-electric, off-highway vehicle. The vehicle has 590 hp, 775 lb-ft of torque, and a 0-to-60 time of 4 seconds. Battery range is up to 150 miles on a single charge. The price tag on one of these will set you back about $80,000.

The price on the NZT is definitely steep, considering the average price of a fully loaded UTV is in the $30,000 range. The Nikola NZT is the first and only all-electric UTV currently coming to market. The company says its battery pack is more powerful than a Tesla Model X. There isn’t a gas-powered UTV that can even touch 590 hp on the market right now.

Updated information and pricing was released during a recent Nikola event in Arizona. Customers can go to Nikola’s website to reserve their NZT. Deliveries are expected in 2021. The company originally started building a large all-electric semitruck. Nikola announced Anheuser-Busch has placed an order for 800 of the trucks. In addition to the NZT, Nikola also debuted a remote-controlled autonomous military vehicle that emits no heat signature. Nikola is expected to add 2,000 jobs to its Arizona headquarters building these vehicles.

We had a chance to get an up-close look at a prototype version of the Nikola NZT during the 2018 Sand Sports Super Show. Read our story here.

