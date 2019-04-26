NORRA Rally to Get Underway in Baja

It’s time for the 2019 NORRA Mexican 1000 Rally to get underway. Racers are arriving in Ensenada for the weeklong event that runs down the Baja Peninsula, ending five days later in San José del Cabo. Mileage for the event totals 1,256. There are plenty of unique and vintage vehicles entered in this year’s Rally.

Ned and Kat Bacon will campaign a Mahindra Roxor this year in the Pioneer Class. The Roxor, which is currently being sold as a UTV here in the United States, is a throwback to the days when 4x4s were simple. Similar vehicles ran in the original NORRA events in the 1960s. This is the sixth NORRA event for the Bacons. “Our goal is never win any podium placement, just finish the race, have fun, and want to do it again,” said Ned Bacon. The Mahindra driven by the Bacons features a 2.5L turbo diesel engine with a 96-inch wheelbase and leaf-spring suspension in all four corners. The vehicle is pretty much stock with just the required NORRA safety additions.

Also returning to this year’s Rally is the Caballo del Diablo Team. Friends Boyd Jaynes and Brian Godfrey have raced the last nine NORRA events in a 1968 Ford Bronco. Each year Jaynes and Godfrey dress up in traditional Mexican mariachi-themed costumes to celebrate the event. This year, the team has upgraded their motor to a new 370hp 347 Stroker from Ford Performance. The upgrade will allow the vehicle to run on lower-grade Mexican pump gas.

The NORRA Mexican 1000 starts heading south on Sunday, April 28. The event will end on Thursday, May 2 with a huge party in San José del Cabo.