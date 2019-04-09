Click for Coverage
Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
  • JP Magazine
  • Dirt Sports + Off-Road
  • 4-Wheel & Off-Road
  • Four Wheeler
  • Get A Print Subscription
  • Get A Digital Subscription
  • Gift Subscriptions
  • Subscriber Services
  • Back Issues
  • Personalized Covers

PHOTO GALLERY (5)

X
View Full Image
Read the Article:

Off-Road Community Comes Together to Help Soldier

Posted in News on April 9, 2019
Share this
Shaun Ochsner Video Producer - FourWheeler/Truck Trend Networks

United States Army Corporal James Wesley Trent had just returned from a yearlong tour of duty in the Middle East when he had his customized gold-hued Ford F-250 stolen. Trent was on leave with his family in Florida when the truck was stolen. It was later found stripped and burned.

Insurance would eventually replace the truck with a stock used model. Several companies in the off-road industry stepped in to help Trent. Everyone was happy to help a soldier turn a negative event into a positive one.

Soon $30,000 worth of donated truck parts arrived at an El Paso 4 Wheel Parts store. Employees there got right to work installing bumpers, side steps, custom headlights, a grille, and a bedcover. American Force Wheels donated wheels, and Yukon Gear, Fabtech, and Axis Driveline donated a suspension lift kit for the truck. Several other companies also donated parts for the build.

“It’s a feeling I can’t fully comprehend yet,” Trent told television station KTSM. “It means the world to me.” All of the companies involved say they were honored to help out the soldier. The truck was presented to Trent in early March.

What's Trending

  • Off-Road Community Comes Together to Help Soldier
  • Andy McMillin Wins SCORE San Felipe 250
  • Report: All-New Nissan Frontier Coming for 2021
  • Toyota to Base Next-Generation Tacoma and Tundra on the Same Platform
  • 2019 Easter Jeep Safari Concepts Bring Company’s Truck Heritage to Moab

Connect With Us

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to the Magazine

Browse Articles By Vehicle

See Results

Related Articles

CLOSE X
BUYER'S GUIDE
SEE THE ALL NEW
NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
RESEARCH VEHICLE