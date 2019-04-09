Off-Road Community Comes Together to Help Soldier

United States Army Corporal James Wesley Trent had just returned from a yearlong tour of duty in the Middle East when he had his customized gold-hued Ford F-250 stolen. Trent was on leave with his family in Florida when the truck was stolen. It was later found stripped and burned.

Insurance would eventually replace the truck with a stock used model. Several companies in the off-road industry stepped in to help Trent. Everyone was happy to help a soldier turn a negative event into a positive one.

Soon $30,000 worth of donated truck parts arrived at an El Paso 4 Wheel Parts store. Employees there got right to work installing bumpers, side steps, custom headlights, a grille, and a bedcover. American Force Wheels donated wheels, and Yukon Gear, Fabtech, and Axis Driveline donated a suspension lift kit for the truck. Several other companies also donated parts for the build.

“It’s a feeling I can’t fully comprehend yet,” Trent told television station KTSM. “It means the world to me.” All of the companies involved say they were honored to help out the soldier. The truck was presented to Trent in early March.