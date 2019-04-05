Click for Coverage
Read the Article:

Off-Road Park Near Detroit Gets Green Light

Posted in News on April 5, 2019
Shaun Ochsner Video Producer - FourWheeler/Truck Trend Networks

The Oakland County Board of Commissioners is giving the green light to build an off-road park just outside of Detroit, Michigan. The board voted unanimously during a meeting this week. The park is part of a lease agreement between the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Oakland County Parks and Recreation. The county will operate the park located between Groveland and Holly Township. The land sits on a former sand and gravel mine and is currently owned by the state of Michigan.

The park will feature mudpits, boulder obstacles, and 5 miles of ORV trails. Planning for the park has now been kicked into high gear and construction will get underway this summer, with completion expected in late spring 2020. The park will initially sit on 113 acres. Additional acreage will be opened once mining operations have been completed on the rest of the property, bringing the total acreage to 235.

Currently the lease agreement names the park as Holly Oaks ORV Park, but a new name could be selected by the county parks staff. Southeast Michigan does not have any legal off-road areas, so the park is a welcome venue for the community. The Oakland County Parks and Recreation staff is welcoming clubs to give input on the design and layout. Clubs will also be able to use the venue for events through a special-use permitting process once the park opens.

