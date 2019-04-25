Vaughn Gittin Jr. Designs Ford F-150 RTR

Vaughn Gittin Jr. is known for hooning Ford Mustangs around racetracks, roads, and any closed area he can get access to. His company, RTR Vehicles, has helped Ford Performance develop the next-generation Mustang. Recently, he designed an F-150 modeled after a muscle car. Now Gittin Jr. has designed a loaded custom Ford F-150 that you can buy right now.

The Ford F-150 RTR is inspired by Gittin Jr.’s Fun-Haver Mustang and F-150 Muscle Truck. The RTR-designed truck starts with a signature logo on the upper grille. The grille also includes LED lighting. Aggressive fender flares were added to catch rocks and mud. Remember, the F-150 RTR is all about hooning like Gittin Jr., so owners are expected to spray some dirt roost into the air. There is also a beefy front skidplate on the truck. On the suspension side, the truck features a Fox 2.0 Coilover package. A Ford Performance cat-back sport exhaust was also added. The truck has 20-inch RTR Tech 6 Off-Road wheels in Satin Charcoal with Nitto Ridge Grappler tires.

Inside, the leather dash displays a serialized plaque signed by Vaughn Gittin Jr. himself. There are also RTR all-season floor liners for easy cleaning, just in case you get the inside of the truck dirty. The F-150 RTR upgrade will be available for all trim levels except the Raptor. Pricing starts at $12,750 over the cost of the F-150 you pick out.