Click for Coverage
Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
  • JP Magazine
  • Dirt Sports + Off-Road
  • 4-Wheel & Off-Road
  • Four Wheeler
  • Get A Print Subscription
  • Get A Digital Subscription
  • Gift Subscriptions
  • Subscriber Services
  • Back Issues
  • Personalized Covers

PHOTO GALLERY (2)

X
View Full Image
Read the Article:

Vaughn Gittin Jr. Designs Ford F-150 RTR

Posted in News on April 25, 2019
Share this
Shaun Ochsner Video Producer - FourWheeler/Truck Trend Networks

Vaughn Gittin Jr. is known for hooning Ford Mustangs around racetracks, roads, and any closed area he can get access to. His company, RTR Vehicles, has helped Ford Performance develop the next-generation Mustang. Recently, he designed an F-150 modeled after a muscle car. Now Gittin Jr. has designed a loaded custom Ford F-150 that you can buy right now.

The Ford F-150 RTR is inspired by Gittin Jr.’s Fun-Haver Mustang and F-150 Muscle Truck. The RTR-designed truck starts with a signature logo on the upper grille. The grille also includes LED lighting. Aggressive fender flares were added to catch rocks and mud. Remember, the F-150 RTR is all about hooning like Gittin Jr., so owners are expected to spray some dirt roost into the air. There is also a beefy front skidplate on the truck. On the suspension side, the truck features a Fox 2.0 Coilover package. A Ford Performance cat-back sport exhaust was also added. The truck has 20-inch RTR Tech 6 Off-Road wheels in Satin Charcoal with Nitto Ridge Grappler tires.

Inside, the leather dash displays a serialized plaque signed by Vaughn Gittin Jr. himself. There are also RTR all-season floor liners for easy cleaning, just in case you get the inside of the truck dirty. The F-150 RTR upgrade will be available for all trim levels except the Raptor. Pricing starts at $12,750 over the cost of the F-150 you pick out.

What's Trending

  • 2020 Dakar Rally to Be Held in Saudi Arabia
  • Vaughn Gittin Jr. Designs Ford F-150 RTR
  • Episode 65 of The Truck Show Podcast: Easter Jeep Safari 2019 #EJS2019
  • Nikola Releases Pricing for NZT
  • Decked and Jason Aldean: Ride All Night Tour Giveaway

Connect With Us

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to the Magazine

Browse Articles By Vehicle

See Results

Related Articles

CLOSE X
BUYER'S GUIDE
SEE THE ALL NEW
NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
RESEARCH VEHICLE