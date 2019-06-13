Jeep News and Jeep Rumors

Tori Tellem Author

The '20 Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition was available for preorders for one day only. It was a Rubicon with its own wheels and interior accents. There was also a tailgate badge reading, "One of 4,190." It was available only on Jeep 4x4 Day at jeepgladiatorlaunchedition.com.

Jeep also enticed with this: "Consumers who preordered a Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition model are exclusively eligible to enter the 'Find Your Freedom' contest, with the opportunity to win what Gladiator offers: Jeep Freedom. One entrant will win 1-year's salary of $100,000, so they can take the time off to enjoy the Jeep lifestyle of pursuing any outdoor adventure." They had to submit a "'personal 'Gladiator'" video.

When was Jeep 4x4 Day, you're now asking? It's April 4 for 4 years running, on account of Jeep. Jeep even reposted some owner/enthusiast content on its Instagram, @jeep.

The Gladiator will likely share the new 3.0L EcoDiesel with the Ram 1500, but months after the Ram pickup.

The comparisons between the Jeep Wrangler and upcoming Ford Bronco have begun. Examples of rumors: 1. The mirrors aren't located on the removable doors of the Bronco, so the driver would always have mirrors, unlike with the Wrangler. 2. The Bronc's top is removable and storable for any door configuration.

Four World Surf League athletes are now Jeep ambassadors for 2019: Filipe Toledo, Nikki Van Dijk, Jordy Smith, and Malia Manuel. By way of Filipe comes his reason: "When I proposed collaborating with A Walk on Water, a surf therapy organization that provides therapy to children with special needs, they were all about it. The support they gave both myself and A Walk on Water that day was next level. "

There's a new Jeep-themed bar in Toledo, Ohio: Wheelin' on the Rocks.

Among the winners of Wards Best Interior awards for 2019: the Jeep Gladiator. "Matte red finish of Gladiator trim ruggedly handsome" was one reason.

Here's one for the history books—April 12, 2019, was when the first shipment of Jeep Gladiators left the Toledo Assembly Complex on their way to dealerships.

Good news, bad news. Good news: Jeep made a tops list! Bad news: It was iseecars.com analyzing 46 million new car sales to figure out how many were resold within the first year, and with at least 1,000 miles on the odo. The study called Car Brands Given Up Most Often Within the First Year of Ownership found Jeep in the No. 18 position. See for yourself here: bit.ly/2ZxihbP.

The J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Study measured owner satisfaction when it comes to OEM tires—specifically, wear, ride, appearance, and traction/handling. Michelin took the top spot in the truck/utility segment, followed by Bridgestone, and then Goodyear. It's all here: bit.ly/2IFcc88.

4 Wheel Parts is sponsoring a new radio show/podcast called 4WP Down & Dirty Show Off-Road Edition Powered by Polaris RZR, which focuses on rockcrawling, UTVs, overlanding, and off-road motorsports. Head to downanddirtyshow.com.

Daystar has acquired Tuff Country.

Westin is acquiring Superwinch.

Goodyear's Highway Hero Award launched in 1983 to pay respect to truck drivers who have done good deeds. For 2019, truck driver Paul Mathias was lauded for responding to a crash with a mother and two young children. His assistance included performing CPR on one of the children.

The owner of Pep Boys, AAMCO, and Precision Tune Auto Care is Icahn Automotive Group, and it's awarding scholarships for the 2019-2020 school year in an effort to give a boost to the job force with more trained auto technicians. It's part of Icahn's Race to 2026 initiative.

If you're wondering about the new 3.0L Duramax in the GM camp (and you might when it comes to thinking about the new diesel for the Ram 1500 and Gladiator), it's likely to make 277 horses and 460 lb-ft of torque.

If you're into sci-fi films and the cars of sci-fi films, you'll want to take a trip to the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles for the Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction and Fantasy exhibit. The collection includes Black Panther, Blade Runner, and Transformers. Info here: bit.ly/2ZkUD2l.

The new Ford Explorer has "mindful mode," which removes everything from the digital display except for the fuel and speedo as a way to let drivers unplug.

New Rams: Lone Star for the HD, and in Texas only. And the Kentucky Derby Edition shows up for the 10th anniversary of Ram being the official truck of the horse race.

NeOse Pro is smell tech in a handheld unit. And it's likely to be embraced for car sharing.

You know Mahindra, the maker of vehicles that resemble Jeeps? Ford and Mahindra might be working together in India.

Looks like Ford is also teaming up with Volkswagen, and it's on a pickup.

New use for artificial intelligence: MIT, Stanford, and Toyota Research Institute are hoping the tech can determine the life span of lithium-ion batteries.

If you have posted your vehicles on Craigslist to unload them, know that there's now a $5 charge to sell.

"Our findings suggest that states' efforts to curb distracted driving through texting bans and decrease its negative consequences are associated with significant decreases in the incidence of ED visits that follow an MVC." That's from the Texting-While-Driving Bans and Motor Vehicle Crash-Related Emergency Department Visits in 16 US States: 2007-2014 paper, published in American Journal of Public Health about whether the law about no texting while driving is making any impact. According to the research, yes. Read it here: bit.ly/2HDa9B1.

Is Detroit getting an off-road park?

"People will buy a Wrangler and then accessorize it to their own liking and do it the way they want it. I think the Gladiator, with a lift and some 35s, people will be following you to gas stations, taking pictures, and hanging out of car windows when you drive by. "

—Doug Wilson, CEO of Wilson Auto Group, to Automotive News

"Everybody always asks me that question: it fits. You know that. It fits like a glove. But the problem is that it fits like a glove and there is no air space around the engine and the whole external space of the vehicle, so you have no crush space; you have nothing that can be used to absorb energy in a crash. It is not a problem to put it in—other than emissions and fuel economy—except it would never pass any crash tests, and that's a problem. "

—Tim Kuniskis, head of Jeep North America, according to drive.com.au, about putting a Hellcat engine in the Wrangler and Gladiator

Jeep Moab Concepts

Another year, another Moab, another set of Mopar/Jeep concept vehicles. Here's an at-a-glance look at what they brung to the 2019 Easter Jeep Safari.

Jeep M-715 Five-Quarter

They said: "This Gladiator-based military vehicle was reimagined with design and functional improvements to its chassis, drivetrain, and cargo configurations. "

Notables: It's a '68 M-715 with a bobbed bed, heavy-duty link/coil suspension, 40-inch tires, and Dynatrac axles, among the upgrades/changes. The name is vintage, when trucks were 1 1/4-quarter ton.

Jeep J6

They said: "Mixing the classic Jeep truck styling of the late 1970s with prototype and production Jeep Performance Parts from Mopar. "

Notables: This Rubicon has a bed that's 12 inches longer than the Gladiator's. The exterior is a '78 Honcho throwback. Note the matchy-matchy spray-in bedliner. The suits took feedback on it, so it might become a real thing for the Jeep lineup. Spy the prototype parts?

Jeep JT Scrambler

They said: "The look of the early 1980s-era CJ-8 Scrambler is re-created with prototype Punk'N Metallic Orange and Nacho body-side stripes running from the front panels to the bed and a matching hood graphic. "

Notables: This Gladiator Rubicon is pretty much that—Scrambler plus modern parts. Check out the bronze wheels though.

Jeep Gladiator Gravity

They said: "The rockclimber-themed Jeep Gladiator Gravity concept is elevated with a full complement of available-at-launch Jeep Performance Parts from Mopar. "

Notables: It's a billboard for parts, so what's noteworthy is that you could build this same thing, from the 2-inch lift to the tube doors.

Jeep Flatbill

They said: "The Jeep Flatbill is a truck dedicated to dirtbike riding through and through and is fully equipped to handle transport of dirtbikes for any off-road adventure. "

Notables: The standout here is the bed—it's the concept part. There are dedicated wheel ramps and a tube bumper. The front bumper is custom and was shortened, and Flatbill has an Off-Road Evolution custom 4-inch lift and Dynatrac ProRocks at both ends.

Jeep Wayout

They said: "A true overlanding vehicle that takes advantage of the all-new Gladiator's class-leading payload to allow adventure-seekers to go far off the beaten path. "

Notables: The main things being touted are the rooftop tent and canopy, so that's where they want your eyes. But you can also note the custom bed rack has an integrated ladder and the Gator Green skin, which is coming soon for the Gladiator. The seats sport topographical maps.

