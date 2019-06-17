Jeeps Stuck, Busted, or Famous

Tori Tellem Author

Contributors: Courtesy of Readers

Brotherly Stuck

Dave Denny, the floor is yours: "That's my brother and me on a particularly wet Mojave road in January 2018. My buddy winched us out."

Camp Jeep

Andrew Smigelski took us down memory lane for this daily double: "First picture is of my 'grampa' (Clare Skiba) sitting in his favorite Willys Jeep at camp." The '48 Willys was a favorite for everyone, actually, especially for rides through the woods at camp. "Second picture is my uncle (CJ) with friends and family taking 'grampa's' Jeep for ride in the woods when 'grampa' is not out to camp. Most of the time the ride turned into a walk back to camp for supplies to get the Willys unstuck. Great memories are made in Jeeps."

Always Gun It

Dick Williams sent this doozy of his '54 CJ-3B striking a post-action pose. "I have done this trail before a number of times. My youngest son was with me, first time in 50 years that he joined me," says Dick. So right away, you know this story isn't going to end well. We'll let him tell it anyway. "We had to make a right-hand turn as we were climbing a steep hill. A deep rut and tree roots were on the right side of the trail. I started to go up the rut and the left front wheel came off the ground." He backed up and tried a different line and then did the same exact move again. The solution was to do the attempt yet again—this time with gas. "It went higher on the left front and laid over on its right side. I spilled a little gear oil from the transfer case, but nothing else." A few sheetmetal scars didn't prevent them from finishing up the trail—son intact.

Family Crest: Jeep

That's a lot of Jeep in one family, which makes Doug Campbell pretty, pretty, pretty happy. "My first Jeep was a '13 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited. Dad followed next with an '05 diesel Liberty." In this photo what you'll spy are his wife Karen's '15 JKU, Dad's '04 LJ, sister Ann's '06 LJ, and son Ian's '92 YJ. "My '98 was broken at home. Jeeping keeps us together and ensures that none of us become independently wealthy."