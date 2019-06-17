Jp Letters to the Editor

Brain Buckets for Jeeping?

Kudos to the Jeeper wearing a helmet on page 20 of the June 2019 issue ("Arizona Boulder Bashing"). As rockcrawling becomes more aggressive, the opportunity for rollovers and endos becomes ever more likely.

We have some experience with head injuries in our family. They can be truly terrifying. I have been seriously considering wearing some kind of a lightweight helmet on the more challenging trails.

The gentleman in the photo is showing great leadership. I hope that he is starting a fashion trend.

Noel Park

Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Noel, thanks for the input. We have a dear friend in the off-road motorsports industry who is a vigorous proponent of driver safety. Ironically, she has been through some serious head injury tribulations after a minor hit to her vehicle from another vehicle while she was sitting in her car in a parking lot. The tap from behind was so gentle that she didn't think much of it at first, but as time went on and she experienced more symptoms of injury (and after weeks of battling with medical professionals to look deeper), she was finally diagnosed with a Vertebral Arterial Dissection (VAD) that had led to a VAD/trauma-induced stroke. She is on the mend, but the cause of all this was a "minor tap."

So, we will pose the question. Should helmets be worn during "recreational" Jeeping? They are required equipment in all major competitive off-roading events—even pro-level competitive rockcrawling. Why not recreational events in which accidents (rollovers, side flops, etc.) could occur? What are your thoughts?

8.8 Ford Axle Swap Clarification

I believe there is a mistake in "Ultimate XJ 8.8 Rear Axle" (August '19). The desirable years for the Ford 8.8 are '96 to '01, as those have the 31-spline shafts. The tubes tend to rotate on 8.8 so those should be addressed, and there was no mention of the very much needed gussets/truss/sleeves for the XJ's front Dana 30.

Adham Sproat

Via facebook.com/jpmag

The 8.8-inch Ford Explorer axles were available in both 28- and 31-spline versions. The axle we used was out of a '98 with 28 splines, but we were really looking for its disc brakes with ABS. The 31-spline is 1.31-inch diameter versus the 28 spline's 1.29-inch diameter. We changed out the Ford 28-spline axleshafts for Yukon 31-spline shafts and a matching ARB differential. As for the Dana 30 axle truss and such, the owner of this Jeep didn't want (or need) to invest the extra money for the welding and parts to put a truss on the front axle. Hope we've cleared that up.

"More Mud" Seconded

The letter writer of "More Mud" (Mailbag, June '19) asked for more mud articles and I agree with this. I live in the Southeast and most of my riding is in mud and climbing hills. I would like to see more articles geared towards the new comer (this is my first jeep). Articles like how to plan a line through/over something, how to make it through a mudhole, how to climb hills (throttle control and clutch), when to use 4H vs. 4L, how to recover from stalling on a hill without free rolling backwards. Also more articles about how to properly use a winch with tree savers, how to fully use a farmers jack, where to place boulders to help get over obstacles, how to steer to keep from tipping over in off camber hills. Maybe some about all the ways to strengthen Dana 44 axles, when should you upgrade to Dana 60s, how to fix frequently broken parts, and how to build a rollcage.

There is so much to learn for "newbies" like me and I would rather read articles from experienced pros like you rather than just trying to figure it out on my own. Thanks, and I love your mag!

Ed Balantine

Via email

We were taking notes and ran out of room. Whew! That's some list, Ed. We hear you loud and clear and want to let you know that these are exactly the types of articles we do on a regular basis. We too would rather have new Jeepers learning from experienced pros rather than Internet "trolls." For some of the subjects you've mentioned, you can search our website (jpmagazine.com) and find all sorts of lessons on building rollcages, beefing up axles, and fixing common problems on an assortment of Jeep models and makes.

We even started a series of articles under the heading "Done in a Day" that are especially for the "newbie." They include DIY upgrades and fixes that are easy to accomplish and can be done in your home garage in between breakfast and dinner—so you can have your rig done and ready to rock by the time the sun sets.

Wrangler or Not?

In response to Dennis Janes' letter in the July 2019 issue, I have the correct answer. On page 42 ("Jeepers Peepers," Apr. '19) the Jeep in question is in fact a Wrangler. The author had it correct, because it is actually a YJ (Wrangler) with a very well-done CJ nose conversion.

Adam Pelletier, Maine4x4

Via email

More on Badges

In Mailbag (Feb. '19) there was a letter about trail badges on your Jeep, and I just wanted to throw my hat in the ring. What I did was just drive to the local sign shops and buy scraps of magnetic backing off the shop floor from them. Then I put my stickers or badges on a cutting mat to trace the shape. Now I can stick them on my toolbox, the metal cabinet in my garage, the side of my Jeep—whatever, whenever. Then when the item goes to the scrap heap or gets sold, I just pull my stickers off and put them on the next one. Hope this helps!

Tom Corbett

Via email