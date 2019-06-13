Sideways Readers’ Vehicles

Tori Tellem Author

Rescue Work

Robert Butler does good things. Need proof? Glad you asked: "Here is my '95 YJ named 'Hg80,' performing rescues during Hurricane Harvey. Nine days and nights, me and this beast were in the water taking those who needed help to safety." Bravo, Robert!

A Life of Jeeps

"This is my dad, Robert Louis Mattingly. 'Bob' to his friends and 'Bulcum' to his close family." Tony Ray Mattingly sent us this pic from when Robert was serving in Korea during the Korean War, from 1952-1954, during the Chinese invasion. "He passed away in 1981. Some of my fondest memories of Dad are when he would bring a Jeep home from Brown & Williamson Tobacco in Louisville Corp. to work on it for extra money. Of course, he would take it for a test drive and I would be waiting close by to go with him." Tony has two Jeeps: a CJ-5 and '01 TJ. "I always think of him when I take a ride in my TJ. Especially while taking a pleasure drive in the summer with the top off."

Love Means Sometimes Having to Say Goodbye

Bert Huff wrote a long love letter to his '06 Jeep Rubicon Unlimited, but due to space limitations, we had to focus on what's happening in this photo. Suffice to say, Bert's in mourning post-photo. This happened when "the 18-year-old boy in me came out. He said, 'We can make it up that very steep incline, no problem.' And off we went just like she always has. She did her very best to conquer what she was asked to perform, but two thirds of the way up, something didn't feel right. She gave me time to ask our passenger to 'hold on tight, this is going to hurt!' It was slow motion; she didn't want to go over backward, but we did, together. After the incredibly loud noises, a pirouette, and another end-over-end, she rolled over on her passenger side, hurt badly, but still running. With the dust and broken glass still in the air, I shut her down. I wish I would have seen your article about off-road insurance beforehand." Poor Bert is now having to debate life's biggest question: "Do I order a new '19 Rubicon Unlimited with the 2.0L turbo eTorque, 3.6L V-6, or wait for the promised diesel?"

Modifying How to Jeep

This Sideways got us right where all the feels are located, within the left side of our chest. "My father and I built the Jeep to go camping," Cole Martin Jr. said of this '96 Grand Cherokee. "Until dad got to the point that he could not walk anymore, we were going out five times a year. Some places we went, he took his electric buggy. Now we just go on day trips."