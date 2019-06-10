Big Willy the Mutant Jeep

Big Willy the Mutant JeepPosted in News on June 10, 2019
Enthusiasm for Jeeps can take many forms. For some, it's an immaculately restored flatfender with all period-correct components. For others, it's a custom-built rock buggy with a Jeep grille and skin. Even those JK people with a penchant for angry bird grilles and lightbars are Jeep enthusiasts. Unfortunately, instead of celebrating the diversity of that four-letter word we all love, all too often people become divisive and judgmental about how others choose to express it. There's no doubt that Ian Liljeblad's Big Willy creation ruffles some feathers, especially among some Jeep elitists. It's not the fastest Jeep, it doesn't have a lot of Jeep parts, it's not the most capable, and it's not even the most sensible. But there's no denying it's a Jeep, and it's one that makes an impression, elicits an emotional response, and makes people talk. And that's exactly the point.
What's not up for debate is whether or not Ian is a "real" Jeep enthusiast. A highly talented fabricator, Ian cut his teeth building buggies when rockcrawling was just starting to gain notoriety in the mid-'90s. He 'wheels the heck out of a '48 CJ-2A with an all-original drivetrain and no rollbar, including taking his 2A over the Rubicon last summer. Ian is also a guy with diverse interests, and he has spent a fair amount of time working on a variety of different artistic endeavors. At some point he went to Burning Man, a festival that made a lasting impression, and he built an art car based on a motorhome chassis that's as outlandish as anything you've seen in pictures or in person at that event. With the success of that vehicle, Ian decided to build something that combined his interests in music, art, and Jeeps. Big Willy is the result.
Big Willy is a surprisingly accurate replica of a 1942 Willys MB in a scale of 1.648:1. Though virtually everything was hand-fabricated from scratch by Ian with the help of several friends, there are a number of details present from the original that would please any Jeep enthusiast. The open shackles, the shockingly accurate grille, the folding windshield frame, and even the fender-mounted blackout light are unmistakably modeled after a WWII MB. Even the seats are upholstered from a surplus army canvas tarp. But unlike most art cars, Big Willy is a fully functional, street-legal 4x4 that sees trail use. Among the legit off-road equipment on board: front and rear Dana 60s, Cummins R2.8 engine power, an Offroad Design Doubler, and four-wheel ram-assist steering.
Ian reports that on paper it could go about 60 mph, but with soft springs and giant 52-inch tires that like to follow ruts, 45 mph is about as fast as he comfortably wants to go—also just like an MB. The Jeep attracts about as much attention as you'd expect of a giant flatfender with more LED lighting and audio equipment than a nightclub. Once people are able to process what they see, inevitably they smile. And that was Ian's entire goal. It seems unlikely that something would be equally at home on the playa of Burning Man and the red rocks of Moab, but Big Willy seems to fit right in while standing out. Big Willy has a full schedule of off-road events and festivals in the coming year, so if you'd like to see it in person, check out bigwillyjeep.com.
Why This Jeep
It's a giant freaking flatfender! What's not to like? But seriously, the detail and level of craftsmanship on Big Willy is amazing. The grille alone is a piece of art. Obviously the priority here is appearance, and the flashy LED lighting and enormous sound system may turn some people off, but anyone that has spent any time fabricating something from scratch will appreciate just how clean and accurate Big Willy's construction is to an original MB. Best of all, it actually has the equipment to handle trail work.
Hard Facts
Vehicle: 1942 Willys MB
Engine: Cummins R2.8
Transmission: Zero Gravity 4L80E
Transfer Case: Offroad Design Magnum-equipped NP205
Suspension: Custom Deaver springs, Rancho shocks
Axles: Crate axle Dana 60, 5.38 gears, PowerTrax Grip-Pro (front); Crate Axle Dana 60 with four-wheel steering, 5.38 gears, PowerTrax Grip-Lock (rear)
Steering: PSC Big Bore JK Box, full hydro rear
Wheels: 20x11 Detroit Steel Wheel Smoothie
Tires: 52-inch Michelin X2L
Lighting: Rigid/Truck-Lite headlights and taillights, 110V and 12V LED lighting
Other Stuff: JBL sound system, Buggy Whips, Warn 16.5ti winch, Ron Davis radiator, Optima Batteries