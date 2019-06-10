Big Willy the Mutant Jeep

Trenton McGee Author

Enthusiasm for Jeeps can take many forms. For some, it's an immaculately restored flatfender with all period-correct components. For others, it's a custom-built rock buggy with a Jeep grille and skin. Even those JK people with a penchant for angry bird grilles and lightbars are Jeep enthusiasts. Unfortunately, instead of celebrating the diversity of that four-letter word we all love, all too often people become divisive and judgmental about how others choose to express it. There's no doubt that Ian Liljeblad's Big Willy creation ruffles some feathers, especially among some Jeep elitists. It's not the fastest Jeep, it doesn't have a lot of Jeep parts, it's not the most capable, and it's not even the most sensible. But there's no denying it's a Jeep, and it's one that makes an impression, elicits an emotional response, and makes people talk. And that's exactly the point.

Yes, the grille is made from one piece of sheetmetal, and it's absolutely amazing. Ian fabricated special dies that formed the inward curving slats of the grille, and even the edges of the long sides of the slats are wider than the curved portions, just like an original MB grille. Also note the fender-mounted blackout light, complete with a protective ring. This kind of detail is abundant throughout.

What's not up for debate is whether or not Ian is a "real" Jeep enthusiast. A highly talented fabricator, Ian cut his teeth building buggies when rockcrawling was just starting to gain notoriety in the mid-'90s. He 'wheels the heck out of a '48 CJ-2A with an all-original drivetrain and no rollbar, including taking his 2A over the Rubicon last summer. Ian is also a guy with diverse interests, and he has spent a fair amount of time working on a variety of different artistic endeavors. At some point he went to Burning Man, a festival that made a lasting impression, and he built an art car based on a motorhome chassis that's as outlandish as anything you've seen in pictures or in person at that event. With the success of that vehicle, Ian decided to build something that combined his interests in music, art, and Jeeps. Big Willy is the result.

Big Willy is a surprisingly accurate replica of a 1942 Willys MB in a scale of 1.648:1. Though virtually everything was hand-fabricated from scratch by Ian with the help of several friends, there are a number of details present from the original that would please any Jeep enthusiast. The open shackles, the shockingly accurate grille, the folding windshield frame, and even the fender-mounted blackout light are unmistakably modeled after a WWII MB. Even the seats are upholstered from a surplus army canvas tarp. But unlike most art cars, Big Willy is a fully functional, street-legal 4x4 that sees trail use. Among the legit off-road equipment on board: front and rear Dana 60s, Cummins R2.8 engine power, an Offroad Design Doubler, and four-wheel ram-assist steering.

The front axle is a Dana 60 that was custom-built using components from Dana's axle builder program. The extra-wide axle required custom 35-spline axleshafts to be made, and the housing is filled with 5.38 gears from Motive along with a PowerTrax Grip Pro limited-slip differential. Steering comes in the form of a PSC Big Bore steering box borrowed from a JK and a ram-assist system connected to Rare Parts components. The custom spring packs are from Deaver Spring.

The rear axle is a Dana 60 with front axle outers for four-wheel steering. It might be a departure from the original, but four-wheel steering is handy for getting the big Jeep positioned on tight trails. A PSC hydraulic ram controls the rear steering via a valve mounted to the left of the driver seat. The housing sports 5.38 gears and a PowerTrax Grip Lock locker.

Ian reports that on paper it could go about 60 mph, but with soft springs and giant 52-inch tires that like to follow ruts, 45 mph is about as fast as he comfortably wants to go—also just like an MB. The Jeep attracts about as much attention as you'd expect of a giant flatfender with more LED lighting and audio equipment than a nightclub. Once people are able to process what they see, inevitably they smile. And that was Ian's entire goal. It seems unlikely that something would be equally at home on the playa of Burning Man and the red rocks of Moab, but Big Willy seems to fit right in while standing out. Big Willy has a full schedule of off-road events and festivals in the coming year, so if you'd like to see it in person, check out bigwillyjeep.com.

The Cummins R2.8 engine is backed by a 4L60E transmission, adapters from Axis Industries, and custom tuning by Zero Gravity Performance. An Offroad Design Magnum and NP205 splits torque to the axles via Adams-built driveshafts with 1410 joints. The Magnum box and the 5.38 gears give Big Willy a very reasonable crawl ratio for trail work with the 52-inch tires.

The tires are Michelin XZLs that measure a whopping 52 inches in diameter, yet they are perfectly proportional to the rest of the vehicle. They are mounted on a set of custom 20x11 Detroit Steel Wheels with 3.25 inches of backspacing. The Detroit wheels aren't a perfect replica of the original MB wheels, but they're as close as Ian could get with 20s, and they fit right in with the rest of the build.

The interior of Big Willy is as spartan as any military vehicle should be. The seats comfortably fit two people each, while the steering wheel is a faithful re-creation of an original wheel. There's a panel just above the steering column that flips down to reveal the Murphy gauge for the engine, fuel gauge, and monitors for the cameras that help Ian position the beast on the trail and also not run over anyone.

Ian built a channel into the hand-fabricated body for LED light strips that run around the entire perimeter, making Big Willy unmistakable at night. The flashy LEDs may ruffle a few feathers among purists, but it's not their Jeep, and they're not who Big Willy is intended to please.

Photo: Harry WagnerBig Willy was finished just in time for Burning Man 2018, where it was well received on the playa and fit right in with the other art, both mobile and stationary. If you see Big Willy at an event, there are usually a bunch of people on board. We have to admit the LEDs are pretty cool at night.

As one might imagine, driving something this big on most trails is challenging and much like driving a bus down the narrow streets of New England. Thankfully, there's plenty of ground clearance, and there are cameras to help keep Ian informed, although he wasn't using them the day we took it out on the trail.

Big Willy sports a surprising amount of flex for something so big and heavy thanks to the custom-built Deaver springs. Here is where Ian discovered a little more bumpstop work was in order, as the tires made contact with some of the handmade sheetmetal and grille. Ian is considering taking it over the Rubicon to solidify Big Willy's trail cred.

Why This Jeep

It's a giant freaking flatfender! What's not to like? But seriously, the detail and level of craftsmanship on Big Willy is amazing. The grille alone is a piece of art. Obviously the priority here is appearance, and the flashy LED lighting and enormous sound system may turn some people off, but anyone that has spent any time fabricating something from scratch will appreciate just how clean and accurate Big Willy's construction is to an original MB. Best of all, it actually has the equipment to handle trail work.

Hard Facts

Vehicle: 1942 Willys MB

Engine: Cummins R2.8

Transmission: Zero Gravity 4L80E

Transfer Case: Offroad Design Magnum-equipped NP205

Suspension: Custom Deaver springs, Rancho shocks

Axles: Crate axle Dana 60, 5.38 gears, PowerTrax Grip-Pro (front); Crate Axle Dana 60 with four-wheel steering, 5.38 gears, PowerTrax Grip-Lock (rear)

Steering: PSC Big Bore JK Box, full hydro rear

Wheels: 20x11 Detroit Steel Wheel Smoothie

Tires: 52-inch Michelin X2L

Lighting: Rigid/Truck-Lite headlights and taillights, 110V and 12V LED lighting

Other Stuff: JBL sound system, Buggy Whips, Warn 16.5ti winch, Ron Davis radiator, Optima Batteries