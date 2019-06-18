Cool New Products For Your Jeep

Extreme Cell Reception

Wilson Electronics now offers the weBoost Drive Reach. It's an in-vehicle cellular signal booster designed to provide improved cellular connectivity in cars, trucks, and RVs. It's compatible with all mobile phones and wireless carriers in North America. The Drive Reach is said to have uplink output power capabilities of 29.5 dBm and 50 dB gain, which is the maximum allowable gain under Federal Communications Commission (FCC) standards, helping to boost data and phone signal strength from locations over two times farther away from cell signal towers than previous models. Each Drive Reach comes with all of the components needed for installation, including the cellular amplifier, a mini magnetic antenna, a versatile mounting plate, SMB connectors, and a power supply with an extra port for rapid charging capabilities. Information: Wilson Electronics, 866/294-1660, weboost.com

Sound and Heat Killer

Heatshield Products introduces db Stealth Armor. It's said to block noise and heat from a vehicle's interior without the extra weight of similar products. Heavy acoustic thermal barriers can create bulked-up interior flooring and make for double the installation work, too. The Heatshield Products db Stealth Armor is said to cut install labor time in half by performing as a single barrier against noise and heat. The aluminum thickness is designed to deaden sound without requiring a thick layer of butyl, and at only 0.176 inch thick, it helps eliminate fitment issues under carpet and vinyl flooring. It features adhesive backing for simple installation, weighs only 0.65 pound per square foot, and is made in the USA. Information: Heatshield Products, 844/732-2665, heatshieldproducts.com

Wrangler Air

Power Tank now offers a new bracket to mount your 10-, 15-, or 20-pound Power Tank in a four-door Jeep Wrangler JK or JL Unlimited. The new Behind-the-Seat (BTS) Bracket mounts your Power Tank underneath the rollbar and behind the rear seats of four-door Wranglers on the driver or passenger side. It can be used with the hardtop, soft top, or topless. The BTS Bracket is said to give you the peace of mind that your Power Tank will not come loose on any trail. Ease of access to the regulator and valves is another key feature of this mounting solution. Installation utilizes your stock hardtop mounting hardware and requires drilling holes for the two included bolts. You will also need a Power Tank Super Bracket, which is included with most Power Tank packages or can be ordered separately. The BTS Bracket is constructed of 1/8-inch aluminum with stainless steel hardware and is available in silver or semi-gloss black. Information: Power Tank, 209/366-2163, powertank.com

Fender Whacking

Rugged Ridge introduces the new Fender Chop Bracket set for all '18-'19 Wrangler JL models. Each bracket is made from high-strength steel plate and is said to act as a stable mounting support for trimmed factory front fender flares. The brackets and trimmed fenders offer improved approach angles by eliminating the bulky marker light assemblies from the leading edge of the fender flares. All brackets are fully welded and treated to a satin black powdercoat finish with a fine texture. The included round LED lights are mounted into the bracket, serving as turn signals and side marker lights. All necessary installation hardware is included. Versions are available for Sport, Sahara, and Rubicon models. Information: Rugged Ridge, 770/614-6101, ruggedridge.com

New Winching

Harbor Freight Tools now offers the redesigned Badland ZXR 9,000- and 12,000-pound winches. Each winch features a series-wound motor, three-stage planetary gear system, 65 feet of aircraft-grade wire rope, and an automatic load-holding brake. The new chrome-plated clutch lever is said to be more ergonomic and allow for faster and easier free spooling. An integrated heat sink helps keep the fully sealed electric motor cool during long pulls. Other features include 6-foot battery cables, a 12-foot handheld remote control, and a roller fairlead. The 12,000-pound winch also comes with a cable tensioner to help prevent cable tangling. Information: Harbor Freight Tools, 800/444-3353, harborfreight.com

4x4 Freezer

ARB gave the current Classic Fridge Freezer an update and now offers the Classic Fridge Freezer Series II, which incorporates a new color scheme along with other added features. The Classic Fridge Freezer Series II has a dimmable, backlit touchpad for nighttime operation and a 12V power input readout for voltage monitoring on the display. The included transmitter allows remote display and control via a new app, which is available for download onto smart devices or ARB's LINX unit. The application allows the fridge to be switched between Celsius and Fahrenheit, offers battery protection notifications (high, medium, or low), and allows adjustment of the fridge display's brightness (high or low) in the settings. The user can also allocate preset temperatures to assign specific temperatures to a particular item in the fridge. Information: ARB, 866/293-9078, arbusa.com

Corner Light

Pro Comp now offers the 3.8-inch wide-angle combo LED cube lights. The compact lighting package is said to provide a 140-degree horizontal combined beam pattern, offering users greater visibility where lightbars or flood lights are not possible. Each light features 15 LEDs with an average life span of 50,000-plus hours, a 100 percent optically clear polycarbonate lens, and a cast-aluminum housing with a UV-resistant 3800 polyester powdercoat finish. The LEDs are said to produce 3,200 raw lumens with an amp draw of 1.69 amps at 12 V. The lights are shock resistant and have an IP67 water and dust rating. Adjustable universal mounting brackets, a wiring harness, and mounting hardware are included with each pair of lights. Information: Pro Comp, 800/776-0767, procompusa.com

Roof Sleeping

Roofnest introduces the Sandpiper, a hard-shell rooftop tent. Key features of the Sandpiper include a completely new shell design utilizing a fiberglass-reinforced ABS shell, which has been reshaped with updated styling and aerodynamics. A thin ABS skin reinforced with fiberglass is said to give this new tent the ideal combination of durability, lightweight, and strength. The built-in aluminum gear rack is designed to hold up to 100 pounds on the roof, making it ideal for holding bikes and other gear. The roof rack is constructed of tubular, cross-braced aluminum rails; aluminum flanges; and aluminum plates reinforcing the rack and bonding it to the tent shell. A 7cm-thick HDF mattress and a 1cm-thick anti-condensation mat are included with every tent. A 4x4-foot mesh ground mat and an aluminum telescoping ladder for entry are also included. Information: Roofnest, 303/647-4948, roofnest.com

JL Blow-by Captor

Mishimoto now offers a direct-fit catch can for the '18-to-current Jeep Wrangler JL with the 3.6L V-6. It's said to defend the intake system and essential engine components from oil blow-by, which helps maintain proper fuel octane levels to reduce potentially damaging engine detonation. The included drain kit empties the 3-ounce catch can in minutes through the fenderwell for easy, mess-free maintenance without opening the hood. A 2.5mm-thick steel bracket mounts the catch can out of the way of other engine components and isolates it from engine vibration. Each kit includes direct-fit hoses with pre-installed quick-disconnect CNC-machined aluminum barbed fittings. The filter and can are fully serviceable and come with a lifetime warranty. Information: Mishimoto, 877/GOMISHI, mishimoto.com

4.0L Torque

Centerforce introduces the new high-inertia steel flywheel for '05-'06 Jeep Wranglers equipped with the 4.0L inline-six engine. The 39-pound billet steel flywheel is a direct replacement for the stock unit and is said to deliver significant improvements in both on- and off-road drivability, especially on Jeeps equipped with large-diameter tires. The high-inertia flywheel helps the engine maintain RPM in rough and adverse terrain without stalling out, while also helping to recover some of the highway fuel economy lost from the addition of large off-road tires. The new flywheel provides a 47 percent increase in inertia over the stock flywheel. Each SFI-approved flywheel is CNC-machined from high-strength billet steel. For added performance, Centerforce also offers multiple clutch upgrades for 4.0L-powered Jeeps, including the Centerforce II and Dual Friction clutch kits. A complete upgrade kit, including the high-inertia steel flywheel, clutch disc, pressure plate, and throwout bearing, will be available soon. Information: Centerforce, 928/771-8422, centerforce.com