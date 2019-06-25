Hand-Me-Down 1983 Jeep CJ-7

Traci Clark Author

"I have loved Jeeps since I was a kid," says 2019 Jp Dirt 'N Drive participant Alex Links. His dad bought this 1983 Jeep CJ-7 Laredo when Alex was 7 years old, and in its early days it was used for family hunting excursions and getting around on the ranch. When Alex went college, he started working on the Jeep to make it more reliable, and now it's LS-powered, rewired, and mostly trustworthy! Alex and his wife, Mikaela, drove from their home in Flagstaff, Arizona, to Farmington, New Mexico, to join us for the 2019 Jp Dirt 'N Drive Presented by Jeep.

There is so much awesome going on with this Jeep, including the nostalgia of its appearance with the subtle chrome accents here and there. The 6-inch top-mounted round KC HiLites over the windshield frame and the 6-inch round Hella lights on the front bumper are proof that what was old is new again. The modern upgrades Alex has made for reliability will ensure that this Jeep will live on for many more decades.

The 2001 4.8L V-8 was purchased from Tilden Motorsports, the EGR was removed, and a stand-alone Tilden wiring harness was installed. Alex had to install conversion motor mounts, a new radiator, and a transmission cooler. A peculiar feature of this LS swap is that the engine is backed by a TorqueFlite 727 automatic transmission. Alex wanted a stronger automatic, and the 727 easily allowed him to retain the Dana 300 transfer case.

The factory Dana 30 front axle houses an open differential with 4.10 gears and features extended stainless brake lines. A set of 4-inch BDS leaf springs and matching shocks provide Alex with clearance on the trail. Future plans include a front locker.

Alex kept the stock AMC 20 rear axle with the factory limited slip but hopes to add a Truetrac in the near future. A set of 4.10 gears and Superior one-piece axleshafts fill out the Model 20. Alex did note that when the Jeep is in full flex, he has a little passenger-side rear tire rub on the exhaust.

One of the biggest problems Alex encountered during his LS conversion was mating it to the TorqueFlite 727 transmission and Dana 300 transfer case. He didn't know he needed a crank flange spacer, but a quick call to Novak Conversions had him back on track. A double-cardan rear driveshaft was also added, and he retained the factory transfer case and fuel tank skidplates.

A blast from the past, this is the look many of us remember from "back in the day." This is what caught our eye and made this CJ stand out. The chrome grille and front bumper, the two 6-inch round Hella lights next to the Warn winch, and the four 6-inch round KC HiLites mounted over the windshield lend to that retro appearance. The paint and graphics are all original; this Jeep is in great condition.

The rear bumper has been upgraded to a Nate's 4x4 bumper with swing-out tire carrier, Hi-Lift jack mount, and jerrycan mount. Alex chose 15-inch polished aluminum wheels and 33x10.50R15 BFGoodrich T/A KO tires for their off-road and highway performance.

The seats are the stock CJ-7 units but sport Bestop covers in Nutmeg brown. The dash features Auto Meter digital gauges and traditional chrome engine temp, oil pressure, and transmission temperature gauges. Alex custom-built the switch panel with safety toggles to control the new engine and add on accessories.

Hard Facts

Vehicle: 1983 Jeep CJ-7 Laredo

Engine: 2001 Chevrolet 4.8L Vortec LR4 V-8

Transmission: AMC TorqueFlite 727 Automatic

Transfer Case: Dana 300

Suspension: 4-inch BDS suspension system and shocks

Axles: Dana 30 with 4.10 gears (front); AMC 20, 4.10 gears, limited slip, and one-piece Superior shafts (rear)

Wheels: 15-inch American Racing

Tires: 33x10.50R15 BFG T/A KO