Jeep News and Jeep Rumors

The new Global President (as of this report) of Jeep is Christian Meunier. He comes from various gigs at Infiniti, Nissan, Ford, Land Rover, and Mercedes-Benz. He said: "The company is one I've admired from afar and Jeep is a brand that anyone would be privileged to be a part of. "

The lease trading website swapalease.com took data from its users in big markets to determine the top vehicles to lease for road trippin' during the summer. Phoenix users went with the Jeep Compass. Here's the scoop: bit.ly/30Uv0WY.

If you're on the market and looking (read: dating), Zoosk and askmen.com looked at the stats on vehicles that appear in profile photos on the dating site. First stat: If you have a vehicle in the photo, there's on average 165 percent more likelihood of someone messaging you. Add a Jeep? That number jumps to 243 percent. Tip: The photo inclusion is fine, but don't talk about the vehicle in your profile unless you want a decrease in messages. The whole story: bit.ly/2JKrWqX.

Best used vehicles? Of course, a Jeep is one. The cargurus.com third annual Best Used Car awards for 2019 took "the best recent-year used models across sixteen body-style categories based on the company's analysis of long-term projected value retention, driver satisfaction, expert reviews, and both model popularity and availability." From that, the '07-'17 Jeep Wrangler won small crossover/SUV. The Wrangler wasn't done, though: The '07-'17 Unlimited won midsize crossover/SUV, a category in which the '11-'18 Jeep Grand Cherokee was a finalist. Details: bit.ly/2WzsVQE.

Jeep made another list, this time the iseecars.com one about vehicles with the most occupant fatalities. Using data from the U.S. Fatality Analysis Reporting System and a focus on the 2013-2017 model year vehicles, the Jeep Wrangler ranked in the second position for SUVs. Said the website: "The Jeep Wrangler, which is notorious for being unsafe, consistently earned a 'poor' rating for its side impact test and marginal ratings in the small overlap front and rear crash protection tests." See the full list of cars, SUVs, and trucks here: bit.ly/2Mie1KR.

Can we expect the upcoming Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel to make 260 horses and 442 lb-ft of torque?

"Thanks to the strong support of Governor Whitmer, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, and City of Detroit, I am pleased to confirm that plans to invest in our Jefferson North Assembly Plant and build a new state-of-the-art assembly plant in Detroit have been given the green light. At FCA, we are continuing to build a secure future, not only for our Company but also for the communities in which we operate. This investment enables us to deliver on this promise in the state and city we call home." That was Fiat Chrysler North America COO Mark Stewart about the to-be-built Jeep assembly plant.

The Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) is the safety-ratings system for vehicles in the Australian and New Zealand market. You know, crash test scores. The new Jeep Wrangler received only one star out of a possible five. Said the organization: "It achieved scores of just 50 percent for adult occupant protection, 49 percent for vulnerable road user protection, and 32 percent for safety assist. The safety performance of the Wrangler is limited, falling well shy of the expected standard in three of the four key areas of assessment. "

India will get the Jeep Compass Trailhawk. The 2.0L diesel and nine-speed automatic are among the big deals.

Step By Step

Industry News

Continental has worked with the U.S. Department of Labor, Norfolk Public Schools, and the State of Nebraska Office of Apprenticeship to create an apprenticeship for more than 1,200 Norfolk juniors and seniors.

4 Wheel Parts and the Ladies Offroad Network have teamed up for the 2019 Trail Training Tour to teach women off-road repair and recovery, such as how to use a Hi-Lift. Classes will take place at 4 Wheel Parts stores. Go to ladiesoffroadtrailtraining.com.

Four new apparel lines from Edelbrock, which include hats, T-shirts, and sweatshirts.

AAM and other companies are putting up $5 million over the next 5 years for revitalizing the Campau/Banglatown area of Detroit within the Strategic Neighborhood Fund and Affordable Housing Leverage Fund.

First factory in North America: Nokian. The tiremaker will call Dayton, Tennessee, and a $360 million facility home. Tire production is set for 2020. The company's HQ is in Finland.

Quadratec has kicked off the 2019 Ultimate Fly & Drive Jeep Jamboree Giveaway, and up for grabs is a three-day trip for two to the 21st annual Moab Jeep Jamboree. It happens October 24-26. August 15 is your deadline, so hurry: bit.ly/2wp1Elq.

Truck Hero has acquired Lund International. That means also the brands Bushwacker, Rampage, and AVS, among others.

Rancho is sponsoring auto programs at C.D. Hylton High School in Virginia and R.L. Turner High School in Texas for the 2019 SEMA High School Vehicle Build Program, which is about bringing awareness of customization to high school auto tech. As such, the schools scored Rancho products, including shocks and steering stabilizers, for their Jeep Wrangler TJ project builds. Wondering what happens to the Jeeps at the end of the school program? They'll be sold and the money will go toward the same program next year. You can learn more at sema.org/student-builds.

Step By Step

Auto Graphs

Bentleys aren't cheap, so you can imagine a book from Bentley won't be either. There are three versions of the limited-edition Bentley Centenary, including the one called 100 Carat, featuring 100 carats of diamonds and with only one available for each continent. Pricing? About $3,700 for the bargain book, $15,000 for the next one, and more than $250,000 for the diamond selection.

The Bondurant School of High Performance Driving has opened its doors again and has a new owner, Stig Investments. It's also the Official Performance Driving School of Dodge//SRT.

Universal Technical Institute is the Official Technical School of the NHRA. Part of that will mean being partnered with the NHRA Youth and Education Services Program, which has a STEM-based educational program—the only full-time one in motorsports.

If you follow SEMA councils, know that the Light Truck Accessories Alliance (LTAA) is now the Truck & Off-Road Alliance (TORA).

While we're thinking about SEMA, its new inductees to the Hall of Fame include Bob Chandler, owner of Bigfoot, the monster truck that set the trend.

Now offering higher-end services: bringatrailer.com. The auction site added White Glove concierge and Premium Listings, which are for the highest-value auctions.

Hey, are you heading to space? Like, part of the Virgin Galactic Future Astronaut group of regular folk? Then the Range Rover Astronaut Edition is something you can get your hands on. And only members of that can buy this. The other part of the astronaut equation is that it has nods to space flight, such as cupholders made from parts of another Virgin spacecraft.

Another company has thrown itself into the vehicle subscription service business: Enterprise. The rental company is offering access to four vehicles—for $1,499 per month.

Will gas and diesel vehicles be banned from Amsterdam by 2030?

Is chalking tires for parking enforcement going to require a warrant by way of the Fourth Amendment? It's in the courts now—at least the ones in the Sixth Circuit, covering Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan.

Own a Honda power equipment product, such as a generator or lawn mower, and you've used it for a good deed, or you know someone who fits this bill? Check out the Honda Heroes program for people making a community better using such Honda products: bit.ly/2WxFyMm.

Uber is doing ride-share submarines? Yes, the Great Barrier Reef variety.

Be careful driving on Fridays. It's said to be the deadliest day, according to a report by valuepenguin.com. "The spike in road deaths on Fridays correlated with a 41 percent increase in DUI-related fatal accidents during commuting hours." They also studied location and learned that half of the 10 large counties with the deadliest driving commutes were in Florida. Check it out here: bit.ly/2K9gy7q.

New site from Kelley Blue Book: ride.tech. It's all about mobility, including EVs and autonomous vehicles. And the lifestyle.

"Summary: A defect petition was received by the Office of Defects Investigation requesting a formal investigation of model year 2018 Jeep Wrangler vehicles for the existence of weld related safety defects located on the vehicle frame. The petitioner alleges widespread weld defects across 'nearly all' 2018 Jeep Wrangler (specifically JL family code) vehicle frames. The petition describes a broad list of frame weld deficiencies, including porous welds, excessive slag, lack of weld penetration, over penetration of welds, overweld or weld drip, and weld splash. 'The weld defects are allegedly located at a variety of locations on the frame assembly including the track bar bracket welds that have broken and resulted in steering concerns (see NHTSA safety recall 18V-675). The petitioner alleges that the existence of the described weld defects could result in 'catastrophic failure.' This defect petition has been opened to evaluate the issue and determine whether to grant or deny the petitioner's request. "

—From the Defect Petition by NHTSA about frame weld issues, including

"excessive slag, lack of and/or over penetration, overweld or weld drip, weld splash and porous welds, and at various frame locations." If you have concerns that your Wrangler is affected,

talk to your dealership or call the FCA US Recall Information Center at 800/853-1403.

Class-Action Settlement Reached For Jeep EcoDiesel

The 3.0L EcoDiesel settlement has been finalized, to which Fiat Chrysler said, "The settlements contain no findings of wrongdoing, nor admission of any wrongdoing, by FCA U.S. The approvals open the official benefit period for affected customers, paving the way for free engine-control software updates and an extended powertrain warranty for diesel-powered '14-'16 Ram 1500 pickups and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs."

In terms of money, "Class members who submit a timely and valid claim will receive a cash payment. Under the class action settlement, owners may receive up to $3,075, while lessees may receive up to $990. Eligible former owners and former lessees are entitled to receive up to $990. The deadline for class-action claim submissions is February 3, 2021. Claims will not be considered if vehicle software is not updated by May 3, 2021, through a certified Jeep or Ram dealer. Former owners and lessees must submit valid claims by August 1, 2019." For more information, visit ecodieselsettlement.com or call 833/280-4748.

Could the Jeep Ayastigi Be Built?

Meet the Jeep Ayastigi, the creation of graphic designer Dejan Hristov. It's what he imagined a Jeep Trackhawk would be like if it ran in the same circles as the Lamborghini Urus or Porsche Cayenne, and also the same circles as coupes, and also the same circles as 700hp engines. Check out a bunch of photos here: bit.ly/2EHk2dZ.

Where Do You Read Jp Magazine?

John Ranney of Florida said of this photo, "We were on vacation visiting my sister and brother-in-law, who live in Singapore. He works for a multinational corporation and is currently assigned to work there. We also did a side trip to Krabi, Thailand, which was cool as well. Interestingly, the people in Krabi were really into their mini-trucks. We saw lifted/modified little trucks everywhere (reminded me of the 1980s). Lots of Toyotas, Nissans, and Ford Rangers. Especially the Ford Ranger Raptors. I was surprised to see so many. "



24th Fall Willys Jeep Reunion & Swap Meet

September 13-14, 2019

Auto World Museum

Fulton, Missouri

willysreunion.com