Jeep Shots From Around the World—Jp Readers Submit Their Jeep Photos

Bear Necessities

Even this curious young black bear knows a sweet Jeep when he sees one. Derek Blackwell from Bedford, Indiana, sent in his 2005 Jeep Wrangler TJ. Derek is a returning Jeep Shots submitter; six years ago we published his ride, and since then there have been several upgrades, including a beautiful wife, two children, 35-inch tires, a rear axle swap, and new gears and driveshafts.

Land Down Under

Tony Castellano from Melbourne, Australia, sent in his recently restored 1989 Jeep Grand Wagoneer. In 1989, Jeep Australia imported only 26 of these wagons to convert to righthand drive. Tony refreshed the AMC 360 V-8 engine, paint, wood trim panels, and interior. He tells us it's a real cool cruiser and gets tons of looks wherever he goes.

Just a Good Old Jeep

That's how New Bern, North Carolina, resident Anthony Becker described his 1976 Jeep CJ-7 Renegade. Becker didn't give us a lot of information, but he says it has the AMC 304 V-8 under the hood, sits on a 6-inch lift and 37-inch Interco IROK tires, and runs G2 axles and Tom Wood's driveshafts. We think this is a pretty awesome old Jeep.

Where There Is Smoke

Brian and Spencer Landers from Searcy, Arkansas, sent in their 1959 FC-170 DRW and 1946 CJ-2A. This is a very special FC, as it was the 136th DRW produced and the first of only three FC-170s that were converted to a brush fire truck by Boyer Apparatus. They've been able to track the serial number to Boyer's original production list. The FC has roughly 8,800 original miles on it and no cab rust or dents. They added a 9-foot cargo bed from a 1945 Chevrolet G506 truck to the FC when the original owner declined to sell the apparatus bed with the 170. It sports the original 226 flat-six engine, T-90 three-speed transmission, and D18 transfer case, but it has an upgraded Pertronix ignition system. The 1946 CJ-2A sitting on the trailer nicknamed "Smokey" has graced the pages of Jp Magazine a few times.

Messin' With Sasquatch

Newberry, Florida, is home to Barry Smith and his 1999 Jeep Wrangler Sahara TJ known as "SPV" (Sasquatch Pursuit Vehicle). Smith says under the hood is a 6.0L V-8 that has been tinkered with a bit. That is backed by an AX15 five-speed manual transmission and an NP231 transfer case. SPV sits on 35-inch Goodyear MT/R tires, with a Dana 30 Spartan locked front and Dana 35 Detroit locked rear. Providing clearance is a 6-inch Rough Country long-arm lift kit.

Hammer Down

After a recent motor vehicle accident caused some significant damage to Whitewater, Michigan, resident Jenni Arnold's 2011 Jeep JKU, Jenni decided to rebuild it and make it different, so she went with the DV8 Hammer truck conversion. The original Dana 30 front axle was swapped out for a Rubicon Dana 44, and old rear and new front are swung by a 5.5-inch Rock Krawler suspension with 3.1 Falcon shocks. Battle Born beadlock wheels hold on to 37-inch Terra Raider M/T tires.

Giddyup Go

Charan Mellor from Tumalo, Oregon, sent in his 1942 flatfender Jeep. The 1942 Ford GPW sits on a 1942 Willys MB frame. The axles have been upgraded to a Currie Dana 44 front with 4.56 gears and a Detroit Locker; the rear is a full-floating Dana 44 with a Detroit Locker and 4.56s. It sits on Holbrook Specialties longleaf leaf springs and 33-inch KM2 tires. Under the hood is a Ford turbo 2.3 L 4-cylinder, T-90 transmission, and Dana 20 transfer case with a TeraFlex TeraLow conversion.

Rockin' LP CJ-7

Chuck Thompson from Grand Junction, Colorado, bought his 1979 Jeep CJ-7 in 1986, and over the past 30 plus years it has evolved into this awesome trail-taming rig. Thompson converted the AMC 401 V-8 to run on propane and added 4:1 TeraFlex TeraLow gears to the Dana 300 transfer case, and it has a four-speed T-18 manual transmission. The axles have been swapped to a Dana 60 front and a 14-bolt rear—both house 4.88 gears and ARB Air Lockers. It runs a three-link front suspension with 14-inch ORIs and a 4-link rear with 16-inch ORIs. We would love to see this one in person!

Daddio's Ultimate XJ

This 1999 Jeep Cherokee was sent to us by Brian Daddio from Vicksburg, Michigan. Daddio says it's "The Ultimate XJ." It sits on 35-inch Cooper STT Pro tires wrapped around Vision Nemesis wheels and features Rubicon JK Dana 44 axles with 4.56 gears, a 4.5-inch Clayton Off Road long-arm suspension, Currie Antirock sway bar, and DirtBound Offroad bumpers.

I Bleed Jeep

Kyle Lewis from Mauriceville, Texas, tells us he purchased his first Jeep in 1978 and has had every new production model since then. His current Jeep is this 2015 Jeep Wrangler Hard Rock Edition that has a leveling kit, Bilstein shocks, and runs Nitto Ridge Grappler tires. Lewis says he loves snow wheeling around the Lake City, Colorado, area.