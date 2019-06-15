Jeep Therapy Makes a New Person Out of You!

It's a fact: Loving your Jeep can change your life. And we don't mean that in a weird way, either. It's just that Jeep Therapy helps thousands regain their inner peace and sense of purpose. One way to understand this concept is to equate a good jeep to a service animal, since they can do much the same sort of work—it's just that you have to work a little harder on the relationship since most Jeeps don't talk back very loudly.

So what exactly is Jeep Therapy? It's quite simple yet all encompassing. Giving up your negative feelings while driving a Jeep is cathartic on many levels. We all know how negative energy can ruin just about anything—including a relationship—yet driving a Jeep is almost a surefire way of letting crap go and earning a permagrin from ear to ear when you need it most. You don't even have to go wheeling to earn this joyous gift—just sit in the old crate and dream of finer days when it was new, or when it will take you somewhere again. Remember that this is legitimate therapy, and you may need to take time off work or home or life to gain all of the discreet nuances involved with deep-seated issues that need to be cleansed away.

To start, simply say the letters slowly while closing your eyes and dreaming of knobby tires, a steering wheel, and a cool mountain breeze against your face. JJJ EEE EEE PPP. Make it a mantra type of intonation, with notes of four-cylinder, 4.0L, or even AMC V-8 sounds. If you can really dig deep, then words like Willys and Bantam can slip out in your first session. Then, if you can, drive your ride—even to the park or across the street. It doesn't have to be a full-blown adventure to start—that's for advanced students of the art.

Advanced practitioners of this therapy may find that the cost involved in building, maintaining, or just collecting Jeeps may increase substantially depending on the level, but they will also find that true happiness will shortly follow if you are true to the principles of Jeep Therapy. Give it a try. True believers know that the grins on their faces are a direct result of Jeep Therapy, and they want to continue to be happy and share their insights with the less fortunate. Make sure to listen to your Jeep—it may have a lot to say.

Rick Pewe

jpeditor@jpmagazine.com