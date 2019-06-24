Mailbag: Jp Magazine Letters to the Editor

4x4 Respect

I just wanted to say I really enjoyed your editorial about the Internet, different groups of off-road fans, and how some people engage in putting down others' vehicles ("I Love the Internet," Trail Head June 2019). I agree with you that as Jeep enthusiasts, we all love Jeeps and think they are the best; but I also agree that all 4x4s regardless of brand, engine swap, or nationality should be respected. I hope over time everyone does get better at getting along. Keep up the great work and hope to see you in the dirt somewhere.

Thanks for taking the high trail.

Doyle Hancock

Via email

We're glad to hear that, Doyle. We love Jeeps and of course think they are the best, but we don't denigrate anybody's off-road rig—no matter the style, build, or brand. This world can become so divisive in almost every aspect of life that it's really nice to just go wheelin' with friends, family, and even total strangers we just met who are soon to be friends, and share that feeling of respect for all types of 4x4s and off-road vehicles.

More It's a Jeep Thing

I've read a number of comments over the last few months about "It's a Jeep thing" and really truly believe that the stories we tell when we're back home, or sitting around the campfire after a day of Jeeping some new trail, are not the only thing that bring us Jeepers closer together as a community. I have never come across another group of people that are always willing to lend a hand as much as Jeepers. Off-road or on the highway, we help. I know it's just a "brand," but we wave, we camp, and we overland together, and even break our rigs against the rocks together. I have never experienced the open kindness offered to me from perfect strangers as I have since getting my first Jeep.

Paul Kaiser

Via email

Thanks, Paul. Your story is one of the many about the seemingly unlimited levels of generosity in the Jeeping community, and in the off-road world in general. Let's keep that "wave" of courtesy going, regardless of what we drive.

You Ask, We Deliver

With regard to your June 2019 Mailbag comments to Scott Middleton's letter, "JK 3.6L Swap to Rest," the response on the 3.6L swap into a pre-2012 JK was interesting. I'm among those that would not have expected the effort to be nearly as significant as you outlined. Thanks for taking the time to write it up. It made the choice for me easy.

And in response to Jeffrey Knott's "More Mud" in the same issue, I would like to second his comment. I've often viewed Jp as a "Southwest rag" with a national following. If you're interested in going more "national" in line with your readership, I wholeheartedly support more "dirt" rather than "rock" oriented articles. For that matter, articles going beyond "fair-weather wheeling" would be interesting as well. Snow wheeling is a whole 'nother beast.

Scoping out Jeeps, Wranglers in particular, I find it interesting to guess where they're from. Jeeps built in the Southwest are notably different from those built east of the Mississippi. Here, in Michigan, a rockcrawler with full-width axles and offset wheels extending them even farther, stands out like a sore thumb. You would never take such a rig into thick forest. Expanding this a bit further, the techniques for wheeling in rock vs. non-rock terrain can vary significantly as well.

Just thought I would throw out fodder for fresh ideas. Thanks for an enjoyable rag.

J.T. Pedersen

Via e-mail

We do get out of the Southwest "bubble" quite often, but maybe we should think about doing that more often. And we invite all Jp readers to keep us up to date on events in their neck of the woods (or city) that might be of interest to Jeep enthusiasts. Please give us plenty of time to plan ahead, as we need a few months to allocate resources, arrange travel, contact sources involved, and organize a whole lot of other things in order to do the job the best way we know how. So, let's just say there's an event in July somewhere—we need to know about it in March at the very latest. We need detailed information about the who, what, where, when, and how of the event, and any contacts you may have with the organizers of the event. We appreciate the help from all Jp readers in keeping track of new Jeep events and ask you to send the information to jpeditor@jpmagazine.com. Write "New Event" in the subject line of your email to us.

In the meantime, we do have some suggested reading for those looking for events and features not in the Southwest. Check out Part 1 ("Jeeps in the Jungle," July 2019) and Part 2 ("Roco Adventure Week," Aug. 2019) of a truly epic Jeep adventure in Honduras. Or the North Carolina-based '05 Jeep LJ ("Long Game," May 2019). There are also the stories on Tennessee's Windrock OHV Park ("Warn Takes on Windrock"), British Columbia's famous trail ("Wheelin' the Whipsaw"), and New Hampshire's Jericho Mountain State Park ("Jeepers Peepers"), all in the April 2019 issue of Jp.