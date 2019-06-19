New Products

Jp Magazine Staff Author

Contributors: Courtesy of Manufacturers

Gold Standard Chassis Parts

AutoZone now offers the Duralast Gold line of upgraded replacement chassis parts for popular 4x4s. Primary features include hardened-steel component bodies protected by anti-corrosive coatings. Grease fittings further extend service life. Also, certain Duralast Gold ball joint applications are touted as having a 12 percent larger ball diameter than OE, which translates to 25 percent greater surface area. Further, the ball joint's integrated bearing is designed to better absorb impacts and accommodate heavy loads. The Duralast Gold line of performance chassis parts also includes tie-rod ends and stabilizer links. Information: AutoZone, 800/288-6966, autozone.com (consumer), autozonepro.com (shops/professionals)

JL 2-Inch Lift

The new BDS 2-inch JL lift system is designed for improved on-road ride and off-road capability, adding clearance for up to 35x12.50 tires. The complete kit includes four replacement JL-specific ProRide coil springs that allow for increased suspension travel compared to coil spacer kits. Application-tuned NX2 gas shocks offer 10-stage velocity-sensitive valving to improve ride over varying terrain. Corrective components include front and rear bumpstop extensions and lower control-arm cam locks to properly reposition the front axle. JKS Quicker Disconnects are included to improve front suspension flex. For the rear, extended sway bar links are designed to restore optimal operating angle and allow more droop travel, and a track bar bracket re-centers the axle. Estimated installation time is 4-5 hours. Information: BDS, 517/279-2135, bds-suspension.com

Overlanding Solar Power

Sunflare Flex solar panels are designed to be light, thin, and flexible for easy integration into vehicle roofs and camping equipment. The panels' cells are made with stainless steel and layers of thin semiconductor materials. This process is touted as the cleanest environmentally and makes the panels resistant to the micro-cracking that silicon cells can experience after flexing. Further, each cell has a bypass diode so that only the shaded cell turns off, as opposed to the whole string or entire panel. Three Flex sizes are offered for aftermarket installation on rooftop tents, teardrop trailers, and RVs: 180 watts, 125 watts, and 105 watts. Custom-sized panels are available for the Alu-Cab Expedition III rooftop tent (180 watts) and Khaya and Canopy campers (252 watts). Information: OK4WD, 908/454-6973, ok4wd.com

Flipping Panel

MorRyde offers the Swing Down Molle Panel for Jeep JKs. The panel installs to the rollbar (no drilling required) and securely locks just underneath the roof. Unlatching and swinging the panel down allows accessories such as a Hi-Lift jack, Rotopax, QuickFist clamps, or Molle pouches to be attached to it. Swinging the panel up and locking it into place stores these items out of sight, leaving the trunk free. Information: MorRyde, 574/293-1581, morryde.com

Next-Gen Fridge/Freezer

The new ARB Classic Fridge Freezer Series II updates the popular backcountry accessory with added features. These include a tech-forward Series II transmitter, which allows the new Fridge Freezer to be controlled on mobile devices through the ARB app or via the company's Linx accessory-management system. Remotely controllable/monitorable features include on/off, temperatures, input voltage/battery protection settings, display brightness, compressor status, and lid-open alert. The Classic Fridge Freezer Series II also has a dimmable, backlit touchpad for easy nighttime operation and a 12V power input readout for voltage monitoring. The four sizes remain the same, measured in quarts: 37, 50, 63, and 82. Information: ARB, 425/264-1391, arbusa.com

JK Rearview Cam

Alpine now offers a High Dynamic Range (HDR) rearview camera system for JKs. The kit includes an adjustable mounting bracket that is designed to be compatible with most factory and aftermarket spare tires. Compared to offset license-plate mounting, the centered spare-tire location is said to produce a clearer image. The included Alpine HCE-C1100 Rear-View Camera has an HDR sensor to better adjust for even exposures. The images can be viewed on any Alpine in-dash screen system, the factory Jeep screen via an optional interface, or other aftermarket screens. Information: Alpine, 800/257-4631, alpine-usa.com

Throttle Up

Edge Product offers an Amp'd Throttle Sensitivity Booster application for new JLs. The system is engineered to deliver an immediate improvement in throttle response by modifying the acceleration signal to the drive-by-wire system. Designed for easy installation, the basic Amp'd unit has three settings: stock acceleration, 50 percent increase, and 100 percent increase. Adding the optional Power Switch (shown) offers additional modes: Valet and 400 percent increase. Information: Edge Products, 888/360-3343, edgeproducts.com

CJ EFI Fuel Kit

Holley simplifies EFI conversions in 1970-1986 CJs with its new EFI Pump Module kit. The system is designed to work with stock-style steel under tub-mounted Jeep gas tanks. The kit's sending unit is calibrated to work with the factory fuel gauge. Also, the included inline fuel pump flows 255 liters per hour to supply up to 550hp applications. An internal regulator is preset at 58 psi, and the kit eliminates the need for a return line. Finally, the HydraMat reservoir system keeps fuel at the pick-up to stave off starvation and also helps filter out contaminants. Information: Holley, 866/464-6553, holley.com

Five-Speed Upgrade

Silver Sport Transmissions (SST) offers the Tremec TR-4050 five-speed manual as an upgrade for several popular transmissions, including the AX15, NV3500, NV4500—and older models from New Process, Tremec, and Muncie. The TR-4050 is rated for a 425-lb-ft torque capacity. Gearing is crawl-friendly: 6.16 First, 3.11 Second, 1.71 Third, 1.00 Fourth, 0.76 overdrive Fifth, and 6.03 Reverse. It also features a right-side six-bolt PTO port. The TR-4050's shifting is fully synchronized, and an optional SST STX Short Throw Shifter is available. SST offers kits to mate the TR-4050 behind popular Mopar/Hemi engines, Cummins diesels, and GM and Ford small-blocks. Information: Silver Sport Transmissions, 888/609-0091, shiftsst.com

RGB Rock Lights

The new Pro Comp RS-6 rock/auxiliary light kit features different-colored RGB LEDs (red, green, blue) for the possibility of 1.2 million color combinations. The kit includes six lights, which have 3-inch aluminum housings that are IP68K rated to be dust- and waterproof. Rubber bases allow the lights to be mounted in a variety of locations on the vehicle. A downloadable Pro Comp mobile app is used to change the lights' colors and can also activate effects: strobe and even music/voice sync. Information: Pro Comp, 800/776-0767, procompusa.com