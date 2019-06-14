The Secret to Good Trail Teamwork

Nena Barlow Author

When Ken Brubaker of Four Wheeler magazine, Jp's sister publication, asked me to guide the first Overland Adventure, one of my biggest concerns was how to bring together a group that was going to be far more diverse than the usual all-Jeep run. With everything from rockcrawling Wranglers to overland monsters like John Marshall's U-600 Unimog, and a smattering of various off-road trailers, the vehicles and the experience of the participants were vastly different. We planned to travel from Wickenburg to Prescott and onward to Overland Expo in Flagstaff—via 260 miles of backroads over three days. What came of this eclectic event was a lesson in teamwork and camaraderie unparalleled in any other large groups I have led.

The first test of the group was just getting through registration. With 38 vehicles in the line, I expected us to stretch out up to a mile at times. That makes communication by radio difficult in Arizona's famous canyon-laced terrain. Rugged Radios provided handheld radios for the event, and as powerful as they were, we were lucky to have several helpers and staff members, including our mid-gunner Rick P w , to relay communications back and forth—ensuring that even in the tight, twisty canyons everyone took the correct turns in the trail. This worked even more effectively because everyone observed good radio etiquette, keeping transmissions clear and brief.

You really get to find out how well the group is going to bond when the first breakdown happens. It's awesome when other participants jump in and have the broken truck back in action before lunch is over. Left to right: Ken Brubaker, Dan Cressall, and Jason Lewis.

The second test of the group was our first mechanical breakdown—less than two hours into the trail on the first day. One of the Ram 1500s broke a front axle and was mid-hill on a nasty optional 4x4 climb out of a wash. Though we had plans to handle such contingencies, the preparation of the participants changed this from a significant breakdown to a minor 30-minute lunchtime fix. Guido Kimble offered up the power tools on his M-1078 LMTV, and Dan Cressall offered up the spare axle (and vehicle knowledge) from his Ram 1500. Both jumped on the challenge enthusiastically, and the injured 1500 was able to finish the rest of the trip on its own.

Then there were the multiple vehicles pulling trailers, which were having overheating issues on our brutal Arizona mountain grades. Without hesitation, bigger rigs offered to pull the trailers for them, so the smaller rigs could cool down and continue with the group. And, if that wasn't enough, the group also leapt into action when a passing UTV caught fire from their leaking gas can. Scott Lewis and Dan Cressall (again) were right there with their fire extinguishers before the UTV driver even knew what was going on. The members of our group had come prepared.

This diverse group could have focused on their tribal differences, but they chose to have fun and support each other throughout the 260 miles of Arizona backcountry.

The support didn't end when we got to camp. The smaller rigs were courteous about letting the bigger rigs get placed first, and then they snuggled in where there was space for them. Participants shared their favorite beverages with each other and laughed about the day's adventures. Some helped others make repairs. Some brought around cinnamon rolls in the morning.

It struck me how just a few small actions made such a huge difference in how well the group moved together, and in how enjoyable it was to spend three days with these people. Beyond being a wonderful example of how the cooperation of a diverse group of 4x4s can work together to make a trip as smooth and fun as possible, it made me wonder what our communities would be like if this was how we lived every day with our neighbors?

There was room for everyone—even the locals.

Dan and Brooke Cressall sent around cinnamon rolls every morning, freshly baked in their overland oven. It was a great way to set the tone for the day! They made camp with Matt Jackson and his cool Defender 110 and Curtis Cole with a new-to-his-stable RHD Hilux.

John Marshall and his FULLY stocked Unimog kept me fortified with frothy iced coffees during the day and other beverages in the evening.

Every viewpoint on the trail was a chance to hang out and get to know each other, talk about rigs, swap trail stories, and just soak in the scenery.