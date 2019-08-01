Dispatch: Breaking Automotive News

See all 22 photos See all 22 photos

Jeep News & Rumors

Economic-performance award-winner? That would be the '19 Jeep Compass as designated by the Automotive Science Group. That's three times in a row for this nod. It continues to have to do with pricing and fuel economy. You know, science: bit.ly/2ZNhPFN.

And is the Compass getting a four-cylinder Mercedes-Benz diesel in markets that aren't the U.S.?

Cox Automotive/Kelley Blue Book crunched numbers on the May 2019 sales of the Jeep Gladiator: 2,548 were sold, each one averaging $56,403.

Related: There seems to be an issue of dealers marking up the Gladiator, sometimes as much as $20,000. Anyone remember the 2017 Dodge Demon Concierge program and its allocation plan? In short: "Demons sold at or below MSRP will receive priority scheduling resulting in lower serial numbers. Demons sold for a price that exceeds MSRP will be produced after priority production is completed. "

Are there starting to be true signs of life regarding GMC being ready to take on Jeep? The Wrangler, specifically? With the '22 GMC Jimmy, specifically?

Fiat Chrysler is now facing a lawsuit over the Jeep Wrangler's alleged "death wobble" steering-vibration issues. The class-action case pertains to the '15-'18 JKs.

People are wondering when the new Wrangler JL will be crash-tested in the U.S. after receiving only one star in Australia and Europe's tests.

"The Board of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., meeting this evening under the Chairmanship of John Elkann, has resolved to withdraw with immediate effect its merger proposal made to Groupe Renault." And so ended the speculation of what a Fiat Chrysler-Renault merger could mean for weakening the Jeep brand, giving Renault a Jeep vehicle, and so on.

The cars.com 2019 American-Made Index once again called the Jeep Cherokee the most American-made vehicle, which "ranks the top 15 new vehicles that contribute most to the U.S. economy—based on criteria ranging from manufacturing plants and parts sourcing to factory jobs." The Cherokee found itself in the No. 1 spot on the 2018 list as well. See the others here: bit.ly/2X57oMa.

Uconnect has added Uconnect Market, aka in-vehicle commerce. You'll be able to order and pay for food and fuel, among other things, from inside your Jeep.

Expect the new Jeep Grand Cherokee to be larger and longer than the current model.

Industry News

Quadratec Academy has expanded its instructional video series beyond the Jeep Wrangler. The Gladiator has a starring role as well. Go to school here: bit.ly/2XCU5GS.

Bestop has scooped up Softopper.

Yokohama is the Official Tire of the off-road-themed Crandon International Raceway. Crandon turned 50 in 2019, as did Yokohama in the U.S. The partnership will include signage and such.

A million-dollar donation has been made by Michelin Corporate Foundation to restore and protect a section of Reedy River in Unity Park in Greenville, South Carolina.

Napa Auto Parts is officially in the Guinness World Record books. It holds the world record for 7,197 cars washed in 8 hours. The previous record was 6,277.

eBay Motors has partnered with caradvise.com to grow the ebay.com/tireinstallation program. This adds 3,500 more tire installers to the providers list.

Auto Graphs

The '20 Ram 1500 gained the third-generation EcoDiesel V-6, which makes 480 lb-ft of torque and has a towing capacity of 12,560 pounds. That's 14 percent more torque than the previous diesel. Horsepower is up 8 percent to 260 ponies.

Keep your eyes peeled—later this year, Netflix will add Fast & Furious: Spy Racers, or what Netflix calls, "The Fast and the Furious Animated Show." Yes, based on the movie franchise of the same name. The streamer describes the show as, "Adventures abound as a group of teenagers infiltrates an elite racing league controlled by a nefarious organization bent on world domination. "

Hot Wheels fans: You might want to download Hot Wheels id from apple.com or the App Store. It scans Hot Wheels id cars digitally into the app and can connect with the Hot Wheels track to count laps and boost cars for speed. Race Portal and Smart Track are a few of the benefits. Go to hotwheels.com/id for all the details.

Are V-8s on their way out? As in, will Toyota dump the engine from the Land Cruiser and will Ford scale back V-8 production?

Will British Columbia ban many gas and diesel vehicles come 2040?

New redesign for mopar.com. Now you can do almost anything Mopar-related without ever having to speak to or deal with a human. Scheduling service, getting answers to questions, finding warranty info, watching how-to videos, and buying product all got more user friendly.

Even supercar builders need a side hustle, apparently. McLaren Automotive is debuting sunglasses and glasses as part of the McLaren Vision Collection. Pricing will vary, but if you go for the bespoke collection, it starts at $2,000.

We told you about Uconnect's in-vehicle commerce, but Chevy drivers can also get stuff like Domino's pizza by way of their vehicle's touchscreen.

More food: Uber intends to have drones deliver McDonald's to Uber Eats customers in San Diego, California, later this year.

AutoNation is on the hunt for more than 500 service technicians. This is in response to a predicted shortage of trained techs. Apply at bit.ly/2Jk9HGr.

AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety did a survey and learned that almost 70 percent of Americans don't think a driver will get caught by police while high on marijuana. Also important to note: "An estimated 14.8 million drivers report getting behind the wheel within 1 hour after using marijuana in the past 30 days." Read the survey here: bit.ly/2ZzxMzu.

IIHS found that the names manufacturers are using for vehicle safety systems is confusing consumers with regard to how attentive they should be while driving, for example, Autopilot from Tesla and ProPilot from Nissan. Autopilot, according to IIHS, "had substantially greater proportions of people who thought it would be safe to look at scenery, read a book, talk on a cellphone, or text. Six percent thought it would be OK to take a nap while using Autopilot, compared with three percent for the other systems." Click here to further roll your eyes: bit.ly/2Lc3XkB.

Is an all-electric Hummer coming from GM?

"This is the time for people to really commit to the application process and apply, because there's so much opportunity because of this unique partnership that we have with FCA to help folks get ready to take these opportunities. "

—Nicole Stallings Bates, Detroit's director of employer engagement for workforce development, to The Detroit News, regarding the new Jeep plant in Detroit and almost 5,000 jobs being created as a result

"I saw the Jeep lift off the ground, and it went over my head, and my first thought was, 'This is just like in the movies. '"

—Terry Seymour to Colorado's KDVR, who got out of his Jeep during a tornado alert, realized lying in a ditch was still too windy, and then took cover next to his Jeep, only to have a tornado touch down and throw his Jeep at him. He suffered a broken shinbone.

What Do We Think of This Jeep Mod?

Friend of Jp Magazine and European-journalist-with-a-Jeep-obsession Martin Brink sent us this pic of a JK parked alongside the road during his travels on a D-Day tour while in Normandy, France. Note the grille treatment. Regarding being there for the historic D-Day 75th anniversary, Martin said, "There were a lot of Jeeps being driven around by private owners, and some had veterans as passengers. There were also a lot of Dodges (WC) and the rest of the military stuff used during the Second World War. Also airplanes. And a few veterans were there and even came down by parachute (doing a double jump with a younger parachutist). Just how it was during WWII."

Off-Racer Rod Hall, 1937-2019

Motorsports hero, off-road racer, and Baja 1000/500 king Rod Hall passed away at age 81. He won the very first Baja 1000 and competed in every Baja 1000 after that until 2017, the race's 50th anniversary—and yes, he competed in that one at almost 80 years old. He loved four-wheeling enough as a young'un to buy and learn to work on a used Jeep and would race with people from Hemet Jeep Club. A new CJ-5 that he bought for $1,700 was his first race rig for his first race and his first win (the Afton Canyon Jeep Junket), and it joined him again for that first NORRA Mexican 1000, aka the Baja 1000, or better known as the start of the life of a legend.

1,000hp Jeep Gladiator Maximus 1000

Hennessey Performance has the '20 Jeep Gladiator for you: Maximus 1000. This Glad has a 6.2L supercharged Hellcat engine for 1,000 horses and 933 lb-ft of torque, among other items (like Maximus bumpers, 6-inch lift, custom interior, Hennessey 20-inch rims, and so on). It takes 4 months to build, which should be plenty of time to scrimp and save for the required $200,000. Read more here: hennesseyperformance.com/vehicles/jeep/gladiator.

Where Do You Read Jp Magazine?

Perry Champ's story about this photo is multilayered and worth the wait for the nugget center: "I am retired from the USAF and currently work for Allstate as an insurance agent and as a part-time volunteer for Toys for Tots. I also work part-time at Weis Markets, a large, regional grocery chain. One of our beer suppliers is W.R. Hickey in State College, Pennsylvania, home of the Nittany Lion. A Hickey's manager invited me to take my Jeep into their warehouse. I have the recent issue of Jp on my Nook. I have been reading Jp for most of 20 years. For those who like beer, what's cooler than being surrounded by all this beer? Ironically, I don't drink."

Now, where do you read Jp Magazine? Well, if you read it in a unique or cool location, we want to see a photo of that—and don't bother with a toilet photo, please. The photo should show you, the magazine, and the location, all in one. Email the photo and information about you to jpeditor@jpmagazine.com with the subject line "Jp on Location." Show and tell! Answer these questions for us in your email:

Your name:

Where you're from:

Where the photo was taken:

What you're doing/why you're at that location:

Photo requirements are JPG (maximum quality), BMP, or TIFF file at 1,600 by 1,200 pixels (around 2 megapixels or the original size from your phone/device). It probably goes without saying that your copy of Jp Magazine should be seen with you in the photo.

