All the Latest Jeep News

Tori Tellem Author

1.

Step By Step

Jeep News & Rumors

Is there going to be a Black & Tan Edition of the '20 Jeep Wrangler? And a non-eTorque version of the 2.0L?

Kelley Blue Book went through all the awards it handed out in 2019 to award another award: 10 most awarded vehicles of 2019. The Jeep Wrangler ranked No. 1, including for wins as best resale value and best SUV for under $30,000. Read: bit.ly/331a1Ta.

Chrysler will be notifying some owners of the '14 Jeep Cherokee with the 3.2L that it's being recalled due to claims that if the clutch were to get stuck in the trans, it could shift into Neutral. A software update will be the fix. You can call if antsy: 800/853-1403, recall No. V69. On the same note, some '19 models may be recalled for the potential of the airbag to not deploy in a crash. Same as before: Chrysler will contact owners affected, or you can call that same phone number—recall No. V63.

The Pocatello Fire Department in Pocatello, Idaho, added a '94 Jeep Wrangler to its convoy. Donated by Idaho Central Credit Union, it is formally named the Fire Prevention Outreach Jeep and will be used for community outreach and educational purposes. It had loads of sponsor help with customization.

The J.D. Power 2019 Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study (bit.ly/30ZRaGv) "measures owners' emotional attachment and level of excitement with their new vehicle across 77 attributes, ranging from the power they feel when they step on the gas to the sense of comfort and luxury they feel when climbing into the driver's seat. These attributes are combined into an overall APEAL index score measured on a 1,000-point scale." This marks the 24th year of studying humans for these results. Jeep caught their eye for being one of the most improved brands.

2.

Step By Step

Industry News

Bridgestone scored the title of sustainability supplier of the year during a Fiat Chrysler supplier conference and award ceremony. Jeep is one of the brands that uses its tires.

Sergio Marchionne and Dick Dauch were among the inductees for the 2019 Automotive Hall of Fame. Sergio for his leadership in the merger of Chrysler and Fiat, and Dick for founding American Axle Manufacturing.

Hankook will continue to partner up with the Disabled American Veterans charity (DAV), including with the donation of a new DAV transportation network vehicle to the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Nashville Campus. Volunteers will drive the vehicle, which joins a fleet of them, to give free rides to injured or ill veterans at VA medical facilities. Learn more at dav.org.

Engine swappers: Edelbrock has teamed up again with Pat Musi on a new crate engine: Edelbrock/Musi 555, a carbureted big-block Chevy worth 676 horses and 649 lb-ft of torque.

Maxxis is opening a new warehouse in Indianapolis, occupying more than 350,000 square feet.

3.

Step By Step

Auto Graphs

Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame (ormhof.org) 2019 inductees: off-road racers Robby Gordon, Bobby Ferro, Frank "Butch" Arciero Jr., David Higgins, and Lynn Chenowth (race chassis builder), and Steve Morris (a Jeep employee and then a dealer, who also became an advocate for ORV recreation and public-land access in California and Nevada).

Meanwhile, Ivan "Ironman" Stewart is a 2020 inductee to the Motorsports Hall of Fame (mshf.com) for his contributions to off-road racing.

Is Amazon going to be successful in getting Alexa, a digital voice assistant, integrated into all vehicles, with the hope to start with luxury brands?

and that's the end of production of the Volkswagen Beetle.

Ford is pitching and wooing the people who decide on which emoji become emoji (Unicode Consortium), lobbying hard for a pickup version.

Is Toyota working on a small SUV that'll be off-road in theme to potentially compete with Jeep?

Looks like Fiat Chrysler will receive almost $93 million in tax incentives from Michigan for the Mack Engine Plant expansion. This comes after a previous round of tax incentives in May.

Research by AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that vehicle infotainment systems are distracting older drivers (55-75 years old) more than younger drivers (21-36). The older ones are removing their eyes 8 seconds longer. Read it here: bit.ly/2GxHz1E.

Although we're guessing those ages could swap if Tesla gets its way and is able to stream Netflix and YouTube in its vehicles.

4.

"You'll not find another one like this. "

—Facebook video from Sleepy Hollow Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram out of Wisconsin about its unique retro package for the '20 Gladiator: Honcho Edition. Follow the link to see the throwback items—or don't, if you're not interested in spending $69,885. (P.S. Jeep should take note—as we went to press, video of the Honcho had 1 million views: facebook.com/SleepyHollowCDJ/videos/203295777266699).

5.

"For consumers, owning a Jeep brand vehicle isn't about just one defining attribute. It's not just about the off-road capability of a Jeep Gladiator or the open-air freedom of a Wrangler or even the luxury of a Grand Cherokee, because all of those vehicles can be all of those things—the Jeep brand is the ultimate SUV brand, it defies labels. The same can be said about Jeremy Renner. "

—That one time Jeep tried painfully too hard to force a tie-in between the brand and the actor making an appearance in its commercials

6.

Average Age of Vehicles in the U.S.? 11.8 Years

Vehicles on the road are getting older—so says IHS Markit. The company said the average age rose again in 2019. "This acceleration of average age can easily be seen when looking across the last 17 years. From 2002-2007, the average age of light vehicles in the U.S. increased by 3.5 percent. From 2008-2013, however, the increase was 12.2 percent. Over the last 5 years, the average age increase has returned to its more traditional rate—aging by 4 percent over this time period," the company said in a statement. Added Mark Seng, the director of global automotive aftermarket practice at IHS Markit, "The 40 percent drop in new vehicle sales due to the recession created an acceleration in average age like we've never seen before. In the last couple of years, however, average age has returned to its more traditional rate of increase." The oldest light vehicles are found in the West (12.4 years); the youngest are in the Northeast (10.9 years). Learn more about what you're sharing the road with here: bit.ly/2LnNdXp.

7.

Student-Built Jeeps Auctioned Off

The SEMA High School Vehicle Build Program for the 2019 spring semester gave high school students exposure to customizing, by way of Jeep vehicle donations and products for said Jeeps from aftermarket companies. "This accessorization project focuses on suspension, wheels and tires, and interior and exterior accessories. With the guidance and instruction of their auto shop instructors, students customized the vehicles using donated aftermarket products from partnering sponsor companies. Proceeds from the sale of these vehicles will be reinvested back into the program to fund the purchase of more vehicles to support another round of builds in the following school year—making this a self-sustaining program," said SEMA. The auction was part of the SEMA Week of Customs and included an '05 Wrangler built by Santa Fe Early College Opportunities High School in Santa Fe, New Mexico (sold for $26,000); Santa Ynez Valley Union High School in Santa Ynez, California ($26,250); and an '04 out of R.L. Turner in Carrollton, Texas, for $28,500. See them all here: bit.ly/32r4JQV.

8.

Lee Iacocca: 1924-2019

"Lee Iacocca is one of the true giants in automotive history. He steered Chrysler through crisis, led the introduction of landmark vehicles like the K-cars and minivan, and engineered the acquisition of Jeep. He was the driving force behind the creation of the superb Chrysler Tech Center." Those are the words of the late Sergio Marchionne when he honored Lee at a gala in 2010. If you don't recognize his name, you probably recognize his face, since it was the face of Chrysler in the 1980s, including in commercials. Sadly, Lee passed way in July 2019 at the age of 94. Prior to becoming president of Chrysler in 1978, he was the president of Ford and instrumental in the design of the Mustang. In 1987, with Lee at the helm, Chrysler bought AMC for $800 million, gaining the Jeep brand.

9.

Where Do You Read Jp Magazine?

James Cox of Prescott Valley, Arizona, sent us this pic, and we have to admit after seeing this that we like to go on trail rides even when we're not on the trail ride: "The Specktacular Jeep Adventure group, located in Scottsdale, Arizona, was on their third and final day on the Dusy-Ershim Trail. Our group was the first one on the trail for 2018. The Dusy-Ershim Trail is 30 miles long, located near Lakeshore, California, and rated difficult. Everyone read the Jp Magazine. "

Now, where do you read Jp Magazine? Well, if you read it in a unique or cool location, we want to see a photo of that—and don't bother with a toilet photo, please. The photo should show you, the magazine, and the location, all in one. Email the photo and information about you to jpeditor@jpmagazine.com with the subject line "Jp on Location." Show and tell! Answer these questions for us in your email:

Your name:

Where you're from:

Where the photo was taken:

What you're doing/why you're at that location:

Photo requirements: JPG (maximum quality), BMP, or TIFF file at 1,600 by 1,200 pixels (around 2 megapixels or the original size from your phone/device). It probably goes without saying that your copy of Jp Magazine should be seen with you in the photo.

10.

We Want Your Stuck or Broken or Military Jeep!

We want your Jeep for our Sideways department! Here are ways you can get your Jeep in in Jp Magazine!

Your broken parts or broken Jeep: Did you have an epic snap, blow-up, or breakage? How about an insane trail repair? Photo or it didn't happen.

Stuck/Flopped/Rollover: Send us your four-wheeling mess.

Vintage and Military Jeep: We like old-timey and military things, like with your father or grandfather, or even modern service.

Jeep Road Trip: A photo from your best road trip that took place in a Jeep. The Jeep needs to be in the photo in a landmark location. Like the Travelocity gnome.

Follow this format:

Your name and your city/state:

Year/make/model of your Jeep/military Jeep:

Where the photo took place:

Describe what we are seeing in the photo/other info we may need to know:

Why the photo means a lot to you/lesson learned/your takeaway:

In addition to the words, here are the photo requirements:

--JPG (maximum quality), BMP, or TIFF file.

--1,600 by 1,200 pixels (around 2 megapixels or the original size from your phone/device).

--No PDFs or other formats. We just can't use them in the magazine. They won't reprint.

--Email the materials to jpeditor@jpmagazine.com with "Sideways" as the subject line.

11.

Where the Jeeps Are

Having an event in 2019? Let us know! Remember the magazine needs about four months of advance warning. Just follow these steps:

Name of event:

Date(s) of event:

City/State of event:

Name of venue (if applicable):

Website for readers to learn more about your event:

Have a high-resolution photo from a previous event? Feel free to send it to us and we might just include it. Photo requirements are JPG (maximum quality), BMP, or TIFF file at 1,600 by 1,200 pixels (around 2 megapixels or the original size from your phone/device).

Send the info and photo to: jpeditor@jpmagazine.com

Make "Where the Jeeps Are" your subject line.