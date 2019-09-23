10 Ways New Jeep Gladiator is Best Off-Road Pickup

We've already been clear that we think highly of the all-new 2020 Jeep JT Gladiator, and even more so of the Rubicon version of the first large pickup truck from Jeep since the J-Series went away after 1987. However, we wanted to take a second look at the JT Rubicon to further investigate and confirm some things we had earlier observed. At the invitation of Jeep, we drove the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon on the Rubicon Trail to give it a whole lot more than just another drive. This was a rigorous shakedown cruise and when it was all done and said, we had come away from the day with a deeper understanding of the new Gladiator's capabilities. Here are 10 reasons why we believe the Jeep JT Gladiator is the best new off-road pickup truck on the market today.

Number 1: The 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon is the only mid-size pickup truck that comes with solid axles (3rd Gen Dana 44 heavy duty wide track) front and rear, and both are loaded with Tru-Lok electronic locking differentials. It's unimaginable wheeling without them once you get used to the ease of operation and enhanced traction capabilities.

Number 2: No other mid-size pickup comes from the factory with a 4:1 low range ratio in its transfer case. From the factory, with 4.10 ratio ring-and-pinion gears standard on Rubicon, and in low range four-wheel-drive, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon delivers an 84.2:1 crawl ratio with the D478 6-speed manual transmission and 77.2:1 crawl ratio with the 850RE 8-speed automatic transmission.

Number 3: A convertible pickup truck? You bet! The 2020 Jeep Gladiator is the only new pickup truck that offers a convertible top to really left the sunshine in. Not a sliding sunroof, but the entire top of cabin can be uncovered by folding back the available Sunrider softop.

Number 4: What other pickup right off the factory line offers an owner the ability to quickly and easily remove the doors for the ultimate fresh-air driving experience? You could do it on those "other trucks," but it's not easy. The Jeep Gladiator Rubicon's doors lift off with the use of a Torx (two bolts to a door) tool in the supplied kit.

Number 5: No other pickup offers a factory available fold-down windshield. The 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon windshield can be folded down (with the removal of four bolts by using the tools found in the supplied kit) and secured to the hood, for that authentic Jeep wind-in-your-face fully immersed off-road experience.

Number 6: Plenty of pickups offer a rear facing camera, but in addition to that the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon is available with a forward-facing off-road camera. Operated through Off-Road Pages on the 8-inch touchscreen, it allows the driver to view obstacles directly ahead of the vehicle below the sightline of the front hood on the trail and features dynamic grid patterns highlighting the tire's paths forward. The front camera is mounted between the slots in the center of the Gladiator's grille.

Forward-facing off-road camera

Number 7: A skinny front bumper combined with highline fenders from the factory make the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon the best rock-crawling pickup truck. Take a look around. Everywhere else you see factory pickups with front ends covered in plastic valences and air dams designed to keep air from going underneath the vehicle as it drives down the road. In the other hand, the all-new Gladiator has the trademark Jeep up-front open wheel design. Because there are no bumper ends standing in the way of the tires, you can expose the front face of the tire tread to an obstacle and climb over it rather than bash into the rock with your truck's nose. However, you don't need to worry when driving the 2020 Gladiator, because even head-on, at 43.4 degrees the Jeep truck delivers an unbeatable approach angle when compared to other mid-size pickups.

Number 8: Off-road cruise control. Yes, there are other pickups with similar technology to the new Jeep Gladiator's Off-Road Plus, but it just isn't the same. The new Off-Road Plus button adjusts the Electronic Stability Control (ESC) system and accelerator response (more in 4-Hi, less in 4-Lo). Off-Road Plus alters the transmission shift programming for better slow-speed drivability and carefully uses Brake Lock Differential (BLD) control to maximize traction in slow-speed rock-crawling. In 4-Hi, transmission tuning matches the powerband for increased response, while ESC lessens traction control intervention to allow wheel slip for drifting on loose soils like sand. Best of all, it's a "nannie controller," as holding down the ESC button for 5 seconds in Off-Road Plus completely eliminates ESC. We love that.

Number 9: Ground clearance. If you're playing the numbers game, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon also bests its class in ground clearance as it comes from the factory. With a ground clearance of 11.1 inches it's a homerun when it comes to off-road activity.