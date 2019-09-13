Dispatch: Jeep News from Jp

Tori Tellem Author

Step By Step

Jeep News & Rumors

We'll let you decide whether this was an odd tie-in. Said Jeep: "Consumers experienced the opportunity to ride in the all-new'20 Jeep Gladiator, the most off-road-capable midsize pickup ever, or the'19 Jeep Wrangler, MotorTrend's SUV of the Year, on the flight deck of the USS Hornet. After participating in the three most important WWII battles against Japan, the ship culminated an illustrious career with the successful recoveries of Apollo 11 and Apollo 12 in the Pacific Ocean." The event was the Apollo 11 Splashdown 50th anniversary week.

Vehicles that get the most speeding tickets? The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is one, according to insurify.com. The percentage of drivers who receive one? That's 15.35 percent. How'd the org sort that info out? First, they looked at their database of customers and the model of vehicle they drive and any speeding tickets. "The research team analyzed the number of cars for each model with a prior speeding violation against the total number of each model to determine the proportion with a speeding violation. They then selected the models with the 10 highest shares of ticketed drivers." Get the scoop here: bit.ly/2Zm9jBS.

Well, if the dogs like it Autotrader named the "10 Best Cars for Dog Lovers" and the Jeep Wrangler made the cut, because "the Wrangler's removable top and doors allow your dog the ultimate 'head-out-the-window' experience." Read it all here: bit.ly/2L6sTbo.

2019 Vehicle Satisfaction Awards coming in hot from AutoPacific. This is about "the most satisfying vehicles in the market based on responses from over 50,000 new car and light-truck owners." Interior design and how the vehicle drives are among the factors in determining the ranking. The Jeep Grand Cherokee won the midsize SUV category for the third time. Read the results here: bit.ly/326YDnD.

Online automotive search engine and research website iseecars.com studied which new vehicles owners resold in the first year of ownership. The Jeep brand finds itself at 3.6 percent resold as used. But BMW is dumped 7.9 percent, putting it at No. 1. The whole list is here: bit.ly/325Un7O.

J.D. Power's 2019 U.S. Resale Value Awards—meaning, vehicles that have a strong resale and residual value—found the Jeep Wrangler as a runner-up in the category of Compact SUV. It lost out to the Honda CR-V, as well as being ranked behind the Toyota RAV4. Everything is here: bit.ly/2ZwMtCF.

Industry News

Diesel Power Products reached its 20th anniversary, and part of that celebration meant a website redesign, making it even easier to find products and learn about everything diesel. There's also a Deferred Core Program, which DPP describes as allowing you "to defer associated core charges that would typically be paid for upfront, only to be refunded upon returning the core part later." Visit here: dieselpowerproducts.com.

Hankook Tire UK won the Tyre (it's the UK) Manufacturer award from TyreSafe. The nod was for the Tyre (it's the UK) Safety Matters campaign.

Toyo Tire will have a new R&D center in Germany, its first European site. With this addition, Toyo will have sites doing tech development in Europe, Japan, and the U.S.

The Michigan headquarters of Mahle Powertrain has been accredited by the California Air Resources Board, meaning it can perform emissions certification testing as it relates to state and federal regulations.

Continental has begun its first series production of technology that includes ABS, radar, and redundant braking for use in robo-taxis.

Step By Step

Auto Graphs

Pricing announced for '20 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel has arrived: It starts at $36,890 for the Tradesman Quad Cab two-by with the 3.0L V-6. If you opt for the Ram 1500 Classic EcoDiesel, it starts at $39,140.

Looks like Cummins and Nissan have ended their engine relationship when it comes to outfitting the Titan XD with a diesel engine.

And this is happy news on the subject of diesel: The EPA has reported that the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act has resulted in significant improvements to the environment and to health, thanks to a major reduction in emissions.

Knee airbags—good? Maybe not so much. IIHS did a study and determined the kneebags have "a negligible effect on injury risk and, in fact, may even increase it in some cases." IIHS looked at crash-test data and real-crash info, discovering that "knee airbags reduced overall injury risk by half a percentage point, from 7.9 percent to 7.4 percent, but this result wasn't statistically significant." This is also interesting: "One reason some manufacturers have been installing knee airbags is to help vehicles pass federally mandated tests with unbelted dummies. It's possible that knee airbags would help unbelted occupants in real-world crashes. The IIHS study didn't look specifically at crashes in which people weren't using seatbelts, and dummies are always belted in IIHS vehicle ratings tests." Read the study here: bit.ly/2Tkjlgs.

Related, unrelated: Honda has developed a new airbag design for the front passenger that should begin to appear in its new vehicles beginning in 2020. "Unlike conventional airbag systems that rely on a single inflatable compartment, the new system utilizes four major components: three inflated compartments—a center chamber and two outward-projecting side chambers that create a wide base across the dash—along with a 'sail panel' that stretches between the two side chambers at their outermost edge." Honda further described it as being similar to a catcher's mitt.

Colorado has decided to follow California's lead. The state's new zero-emissions vehicle standard will require 5 percent of vehicle sales to be electric by 2023.

Is Katrina Cornish, a professor at Ohio State University, doing research on whether tomato skin could be used as a material for car parts (like for suspension bushings)?

"I said, 'no, no.' I want to wheel my Jeep. I'm going to lift it. I'm going to do everything. I'm not going to be in the passenger seat. "

—Kylie Courter to the Toledo Blade about her '18 Jeep Wrangler. She has learned to do her own modifications and also became the moderator of an online educational forum for women and the growing movement for women becoming involved in off-roading.

"I've been thinking seriously about Asia, seeing Nepal and the Himalayas, and maybe traveling along the Silk Road. Who knows what's next?"

—Dan Grec to the Toledo Blade about having quit his job and selling his belongings in 2009 so that he could take two different Jeeps on two different adventures. One was 40,000 miles, from the tip of North America to the tip of South America. The other was 54,000 miles, from Morocco to Egypt. He wrote two books about these trips: The Road Chose Me and 999 Days Around Africa.

"This rarely occurring phenomenon is not peculiar to any one vehicle and is not a safety issue. FCA US strongly objects to any insinuation otherwise. There is no loss of steering or braking—two key functions that help ensure vehicle safety. The steering-system design associated with this condition affords unique capability that is greatly valued by our customers, and the market. "

—Statement issued by Fiat Chrysler regarding the Jeep JL's "death wobble." The automaker has started sending notifications to owners about the fix, due to a problem being blamed on a damper that is having issues during cold weather.

Peterbilt Training Added to UTI

For the first time, the Peterbilt Technician Institute (PTI) Manufacturer-Specified Advanced Training Program will be available on the West Coast. Universal Technical Institute (UTI) and Peterbilt paired up to bring the 12-week program to the Rancho Cucamonga, California, campus; it was previously available only in Lisle, Illinois; Exton, Pennsylvania; and Dallas/Fort Worth. After completion of the UTI automotive or diesel program, students who are admitted to PTI will gain hands-on training and the opportunity to earn 12 Peterbilt certifications for a career in the diesel industry. Graduates of the program will work at a North American Peterbilt service location. Learn more at uti.edu.

New Buy It Installed Program from Bestop

Bestop has partnered with Buy It Installed, which allows consumers to buy products with installation as an option. In this case, you can buy a Bestop product and opt for home installation from an independent contractor from Craftsman Republic. Bestop said one of the products available with this option will be the Supertop Ultra and that installation pricing will range from $129.99-$299.99. Visit bestop.com to shop and learn more.

Get a Jeep Gladiator Rubicon with a Hellcat Hemi

Mark Mitsubishi out of Phoenix might not be the place you'd expect to find a '20 Jeep Gladiator stuffed with a 6.2L Hellcat Hemi, but it is. The conversion package includes not only the V-8, but also TeraFlex suspension, Falcon shocks, Nitto Grappler tires, Black Rhino wheels, and more. The Glad has 1,456 miles. Oh, and it costs $147,992. Check it out here: bit.ly/2NGpNO2.

Jeep Wrangler JL Packages from ARB

Overland, Crawler, or Wheeler: These are the brand-new packages available from ARB 4x4 Accessories that allow you to have a one-stop-shopping, purpose-built Jeep specifically for what you'll be doing with it. Rather than shopping for one product at a time, the packages feature what you'd need to meet your need: suspension upgrade, protection, diff cover options, storage solutions, roof rack, snorkel, lighting, and a range of products to choose from that'll match how you'll use your JL. For example, the Wheeler package is designed for the "entry-level builder," perfect for if you're aiming for a mildly built Jeep. Get the details for all three packages at arbusa.com.

12.

Where the Jeeps Are

