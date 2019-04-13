Jered Korfhage Staff Editor - Four Wheeler

What's your favorite topless road trip in a Jeep?

We loaded up our gear and drove from Los Angeles, California, through the desert, the mountains, rain, snow, and sun, to end up in the Jeep Mecca—Moab, Utah, for the 2019 Easter Jeep Safari.

After battling hours of traffic, we made it to the open highway...finally!

Temps reached into the 80s just before the sun sank beneath the horizon. Once it gets cold on the highway, outerwear goes from "day at the beach" to "show no skin—the wind will freeze you."

Temps eventually got below the frosty 40 degrees to which we programmed our Dometic fridge, stowed behind the Jeep's seat. So, the soda in the cup holder is colder than the soda in the fridge?

We didn't drive straight through the night, but we didn't camp either. A passerby on this dirt road at sunrise would have seen the Jeep's pilot wrapped in a sleeping bag, still upright in the driver seat.

With the sun shining and blood once again flowing to the lower extremeties, we found our way into Utah, and eventually to the Slickrock Capitol of the Jeep World.

