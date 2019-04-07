Eibach Trail Takeover

Four Wheeler Staff

How can you make a fun-filled weekend on the trails better? Add in a dose of giving back to the off-road community, of course!

We spent a weekend in the dirt with Eibach to celebrate the company’s adoption of the Cleghorn Ridge trail nestled between Victorville and San Bernardino, California.

The morning began at a roadside staging area where tire pressures were dropped, radios were synchronized, and plans for the day were revealed. Cleghorn Ridge is a road combining both 2WD-friendly scenic views with white knuckle-inducing obstacles—a perfect place for beginners to learn their skills while the professionals played.

Vehicles ranged from built Jeep Wranglers to close-to-stock pickups and groups were picked to place beginners alongside seasoned ’wheelers.

Trailside lunch was enjoyed with a sprawling view of the nearby lake and surrounding mountains.

We watched a new Ford Ranger testing out its new tires and suspension flex on an exceptionally rutted segment of hills.

The final obstacle on the route involved a difficult offshoot filled with boulders. This ’17 Tacoma tried but eventually powered up the front locker to make the climb.

This Lexus came close to rubbing the wall of this off-camber section, but not quite, thanks to diligent spotters.