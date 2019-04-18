Jered Korfhage Staff Editor - Four Wheeler

If the lines on Hell’s Revenge are too long, and you’re not quite ready for the rigors of Pritchett Canyon, then fasten your five-point harnesses and head a few minutes south of Moab, Utah to the Behind The Rocks trail. We joined the 2019 Fullsize Invasion and watched as 60 fullsize rigs conquered obstacles including the Gatekeeper climb, High Dive, Upchuck, and more; all with the picturesque La Sal Mountains as a backdrop.

What is Fullsize Invasion? Well, FSI as it’s become known was created to highlight the fact that even though it’s EJS week, there are plenty of fullsize rigs roaming Moab. FSI has grown by leaps and bounds over the last few years and Four Wheeler has been covering the event since its inception. It’s a friendly, fun atmosphere and it’s a blast!

This story is part of the Four Wheeler Network’s Easter Jeep Safari coverage at fourwheeler.com, which includes timely, detailed trip reports complete with lots of cool photos and awesome video; special stories on some of the rigs we see; coverage of special events like the Jeep Expo vendor show and the Jeep/Mopar concept vehicle unveiling event; and much more. Of course you can also find on-the-fly updates on our social media sites as well.

EJS is a huge, weeklong 4x4 event that is like a wheeler magnet, drawing 4x4 fans to its awesomeness. It’s a time when folks flock to the Moab area to experience the incredible terrain and world-famous trails along with the camaraderie of like-minded four-wheel-drive fans.

So, check back here at fourwheeler.com often as we bring the trails, rigs, and red rocks of Moab to YOU!