Jeep Shots From Around the World—Jp Readers Submit Their Jeep Photos

Traci Clark Author

Contributors: Courtesy of Readers

Hot Honcho

Denny Lloyd from Claremore, Oklahoma, shared his 1978 Jeep J10 Honcho prerunner with us. He built the truck several years go when he lived in California. Under the hood is an AMC 401 with a Crane RV cam, AMC Turbo 400 automatic, and Dana 20 transfer case. A Dana 60 rear axle and Dana 44 front house 4.56 gears. The front sports a Truetrac and the rear a Detroit Locker. We wish we had more room to tell you about all the hotness there is in this Jeep. Thanks for sharing, Denny!

Grandpa John's Fool-Injected CJ

When folks asked the late Grandpa John Schatz why he called it "fool injected," he told them it was because he was a fool for putting so much time and money in it. This stunning 1979 Jeep CJ-5 was sent in by his adopted grandson Thomas Lancaster from San Jose, California. Grandpa John passed away in April of 2019, but the family plans to continue John's "Jeep Life" tradition. The CJ sports the original factory bronze paint, a 258 straight-six engine, and four-speed transmission. It has a 2-inch lift, 33-inch tires, ARB Air Lockers front and rear, and a Warn winch.

Made in America

Pinson, Alabama, is home to Ben McKee and this gorgeous 1981 Jeep Scrambler. Ben didn't provide us with many details on his build, but the Jeep has a 6.0 LS conversion, TH400 transmission, and Atlas four-speed transfer case. It sits on a Dana 60 front axle and a 14-bolt rear.

Dippy the Diesel

Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania, is where Seth Hensler and Dippy reside. Seth built this 1949 CJ-3A, and he tells us there are a few 2A parts on it as well. Under the hood is a 2003 Volkswagen ALH TDI diesel engine with a mild tune. It has a stock Willys bellhousing that Seth made the adapters for, and it mates to a T-18 four-speed transmission and Spicer 18 transfer case with a Saturn overdrive. Both the Dana 41 rear and Dana 25 front axles house Lock-Right lockers.

Built not Bought

Kasey Pruett from Elkhart, Indiana, bought his 1985 Jeep CJ-7 when he was 15 years old. He paid a thousand bucks for it back then, and over the course of the past six years it has morphed into this awesome wheeler. Its powered by a "family-built" Chevy 350 V-8 and it sits on 37-inch Goodyear tires on Method wheels. An International Travelall donated the Dana 60 rear and the Dana 44 front axles; Kasey converted the front to Chevrolet hardware and Reid Racing knuckles. The suspension is simple with 2-inch Skyjacker leaf springs mounted spring over axle. Pruett has done all of the work himself, including this amazing paintjob.

Cherry Bomb

We love it when our readers submit lots of information about their Jeeps; the hardest part for us is trying to condense it into a short write-up. Andrew Davis from Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada, grew up with his 1976 wide-axle Cherokee S. It was once the family's canary yellow grocery-getter, and Andrew's dad gave it to him many years ago. The FSJ was stripped down and rebuilt from the ground up, the frame was fixed and reinforced, and a 16-point rollcage was added, incorporating integral rocker and side-impact nerf bars tied into the frame and inner cage. Power comes from the original 401 V-8 that was relocated 11 inches farther back and lower in the chassis for better weight distribution, handling, and improved driveline angles. The V-8 produces about 400 hp and is backed by the original Turbo 400 transmission that has been upgraded with a B&M shift kit. From the transmission, power is directed to the original Quadra-Trac full-time transfer case with a 2.5:1 low range. Original Dana 44 axles have been heavily reinforced, trussed, and equipped with chromoly Dutchman axleshafts, 3.54 gears, and ARB Lockers front and rear. We wish we had more room, because this Jeep is truly amazing.

Homebuilt TJ

Jeremy Corrigan from Plymouth, Illinois, sent in his Jeep Wrangler TJ. He tells us the Chevy 350 V-8 has been converted to run on propane and sports a rear-mounted turbo. Jeremy built the suspension with a four-link triangulated rear and radius arm front made from tractor third links. Both axles feature 4.88 lockers, and it sits on 37-inch Pitbull tires with DIY beadlock wheels.

Overland LS XJ

Charlie Scanlon didn't tell us what part of California he calls home, but he did tell us quite a bit about his 1988 Jeep Cherokee Pioneer. Charlie purchased it about three years ago and has modified it a bit. He stuffed a 5.7L LS1 V-8 with a 4L60E automatic in it. The transfer case is an NP231 that fits the transmission perfectly with the help of a Novak adapter. The rear axle is a 31-spline Ford 8.8 and it has an ARB Air Locker; the front is the original Dana 30 that has been upgraded with chromoly shafts and a Spartan lunchbox locker. It sits on 5 inches of lift and 31-inch BFG KO2 tires. Inside is a queen-size sleeping platform, water tank, and 360-degree lighting.

Titled as a 1953

Craig Shrom from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, submitted his beefy, built 1953 Willys. He says it's titled as a 1953 and it has a few interesting parts and pieces. The grille came off of a Willys MB and the tub is a slightly modified M38; the rear wheelwells were sectioned and stretched 1.5 inches to clear the larger tires. Other mods include a fuel-injected 2.5L four-cylinder engine from a 2000 Wrangler TJ, and the transmission is an SM465 four-speed mated to an NP205 transfer case with twin-stick conversion. It has power steering and disc brakes as well as heat and defrost. These are only a few of the sweet options and modifications on this beastly flattie.

Sun and Sand

Shallotte, North Carolina, is home to Bradley Bowers and his 2018 Jeep Wrangler JLU Sahara. Build details include a 2-inch BDS suspension lift with Fox 2.0 shocks and 35-inch Toyo Open Country M/T tires on XD820 wheels. Other exterior upgrades are a DV8 rear bumper with tire carrier, Morimoto Super 7 headlights, and an EAG half-rack.