Mailbag: Jp Letters to the Editor

Built vs. Bought

In the built vs. bought debate I think it all comes down to your skill level at whatever you're doing. I'd rather build. And I've been a welder for years. But I've seen some welds that should never be on anything on the road or trail, and I'm sure those people thought it was good. A few years ago, I picked up a CJ-7. It ran okay, but someone before me thought they knew how to wire. It looked like spaghetti under the dash. I got a Painless harness and rewired the entire jeep. Hanging wires were the least of the problems I found as I was tearing out the old stuff. I'm surprised it ran at all or didn't just burn to the ground. If you don't know, pay someone that does. There's no shame in that.

Doug Veres

Via email

Doug, the built versus bought debate is highly personal, sometimes excruciatingly emotional and heated, and it will likely never end in a comfortably settled middle ground. It's nice to hear your sensible thoughts and viewpoint, though.

Here's how we look at it. Built or bought, just do it responsibly. What we mean by that is if you don't have the skills, equipment, space, or time to custom-build something, then take the time and effort to learn from more experienced Jeepers. Research which aftermarket parts manufacturers are making the better products, ask what the preferred methods and designs are, and have an experienced shop do the work. Along the way, also take the time to learn as much as you can, so that as you become ever more active with your Jeep you will gain familiarity with all its parts and pieces, how they work, and possibly how to fix them.

And Doug, you are precisely correct. There is no shame in having a professional do the job for you. The shame is in either pretending to know how (creating a mess that someone else has to clean up or driving an unsafe rig on the trail or highway) or not working to learn how.

Print Is Not Dead

I just wanted to give you a quick shout-out and let you know there are still people out there that love and appreciate picking up a paper magazine and reading it cover to cover! Jp Magazine is a timeless classic! My personal favorites are the features on old Jeeps. I love the history and tech tips for Willys and even AMC-era Jeeps. I can really relate to regular people building practical, capable, and affordable Jeeps in their garage. Most of the guys that I talk to feel the same way. That's what Jeeping is all about. Keep up the good work!

Seth Hensler

Via email

Thanks, Seth. We are magazine fans too, but we're also fully immersed in the digital world as well. Each has its own character and value. The print (paper) version of Jp Magazine is a curated selection of topics and information presented in a form that allows a more in-depth look at the subject. The online version of Jp (jpmagazine.com) has much of that but is more focused on newsy items such as new vehicle releases like the 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup or things that need timely attention like rallying Jeep enthusiasts to action when attempts at public land closures rear their ugly head. Keep reading Jp Magazine, and remember to check for daily updates online, on Facebook (@jpmag), and on Instagram (@jpmagazine)!

XJ Cage Advice

I did a Super 30 kit up front and a 9-inch rear, both with ARB Air Lockers on my XJ. And doing a four-link rear suspension on my Cherokee has been the best thing I have done to the Jeep so far.

What advice do you have about building a cage? Would you use 0.080- or 0.120-inch-wall tubing? I have the rear half caged inside and I am torn between finishing the inside or going exo.

Brian Woolever

Via email

First, we think the rollcage is a better idea than the exo-cage, so let's begin this conversation with some facts about rollcage construction. For those, we'll go to the NHRA General Regulations. For vehicles with frames, it requires 1 3/4-inch od x 0.118-inch mild steel or 0.093-inch 4130 chromoly tubing. Rear and front braces should be the same size as the rollbar tubing, and crossbars for seat bracing are to be 1 1/4-inch x 0.118-inch mild steel 0.065 4130 chromoly tubing. If it's a unibody vehicle like the XJ, it requires 6x6-inch and 0.125-inch-thick steel plates on the top and bottom of the floor bolted together with at least four 3/8-inch bolts and nuts, or welding the main hoop to rocker sill area with 0.125-inch reinforcing plates to secure the cage points.

However, we checked in with some custom cage makers on the exo-cage thing, and they all said pretty much the same thing. Stick with no less than 1 1/2-inch mild steel tubing. Keep it tight to the body, follow body lines, and consider how the cage will give during a rollover. Keep tubing clear of windows and allow enough room for the doors to function. Think about approach angles and how your Jeep will slide through obstacles as well. Remove the metal sleeves from your body mounts and tighten the bolts tight to keep the body from flexing into the cage. Make sure you cope your notches for a tight fit. Triangulate your cage on different planes: diagonally, horizontally, and vertically. Tie it into the frame at as many points as you feel comfortable, most suggest six points as a minimum.

Most importantly, if your welding skills are not very, very good, then have a pro do the job for you. After all, whether you're building a rollcage or an exo-cage, the welfare of you and your passengers relies on that structure's integrity.