Nena Knows Jeeps: Gladiator comparison

Nena Barlow Author

After months of waiting for my ordered Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition, I was dying to throw on a few "Barlow" modifications and hit the trail, and I needed to answer one question: How does the Gladiator measure up? Though I have argued that the Gladiator should be compared to other midsize trucks, like the Tacoma, Ranger, and Colorado, in the end I stuck with what I know best and sized up the Wrangler and Power Wagon against the Gladiator.

The Launch Edition I ordered, named Sparrow, is just a fully loaded Rubicon model with a proprietary bronze badge on the tailgate denoting that it is one of 4,190 built. All of the features on the Launch Edition are available to order—except the badge. I am lucky enough to also own both a 2018 JL Unlimited Rubicon with the 2.0 Turbo eTorque (Ginger) and a 2017 Power Wagon (Ellie). The Wrangler, Power Wagon, and Gladiator have all received some mild modifications, including suspension, tire, and wheel upgrades. As most of you already know, all of these rigs come with factory axle lock and power sway bar disconnect.

A "real-world" testdrive like this means having my usual 500 pounds of equipment and tools, along with what I consider a few basic upgrades, like extra undercarriage armor, a suspension lift, and larger tires. On the Gladiator, we installed the Mopar 2-inch suspension lift and 35-inch Falken Wildpeak A/T3W tires. I also added the extra 200 pounds of my oversized rooftop tent held up by Thule Xsporter Pro bed rack.

This is real-world testing in my Gladiator with lift, tires, and 500 pounds of equipment and camping gear.

Behind the wheel, I noticed the usual Wrangler wind noise and splatted insects collecting on the windshield, but her longer wheelbase made her track better than the Wrangler. On the trail, it was a dream. Only a few tight turns gave notice to the extra wheelbase compared to the Wrangler, but it was still far more maneuverable between the rocks and trees than my Power Wagon. Although I had added so much weight to her, she did not seem to feel it much, either in acceleration or ride quality. My fuel range combined was 16-17 mpg overall, with an average of about 10 mpg while on the easy 4x4 portions of the Rimrocker Trail that climb from 4,500 to 9,500 feet in elevation.

As for my expectations of the Gladiator overall, I must say it surpassed them. I was concerned that driving the Gladiator would feel like settling for mediocre capabilities in between the Wrangler and Power Wagon. It did not. The Gladiator made her own place and name. After 1,000 miles and five days behind the wheel, I came to the amazing conclusion that I didn't even notice how comfortable I was all week. Sparrow had served as my overlanding rig with seamless grace and ease. Like a perfectly attentive butler ready to provide whatever assistance you might require for your adventure, it seemed like everything fit perfectly, worked together perfectly, and even provided a few things I loved and didn't know I needed. Adaptive cruise control, front camera, select speed control, Off-Road Plus—all features not found on any of the other rigs in this comparison, except the Gladiator.

Will there be more Gladiators in the Barlow fleet? Oh, yes.

A side-by-side photo barely captures the size difference between the two trucks.

Yep, it's a truck, complete with tools, fridge, and firewood. I also love having a tailgate to function as a table, desk, viewing platform, etc.

Although Wrangler Rubicons and Power Wagons both provide axle lock, sway bar disconnect and Hill Descent Control, currently only the Gladiator offers the magical Off-Road Plus button, which allows a sportier performance in high range by minimizing the stability control program's interference in your power-cornering or whoop-hopping.

The select speed control button, which sets your speed and holds it down and up hills and obstacles, is currently only available on Gladiators and Cherokee Trailhawks. A little eerie, but it's amazing.

Another feature currently found only on the Gladiator is the handy front camera, which made the spooky breakover on the Hell's Revenge exit a non-issue.

The good news is the Gladiator can have a power outlet in the truck bed! The bad news is that it is a built-in inverter 115V, so power is only available with key on. Not a great option for refrigerators, so I rigged up my Dometic PLB40 battery to run the refrigerator and plugged the battery into the bed outlet to recharge the battery. Not a cheap option, but it worked great.

Though she sips noticeably more than my 2.0 eTorque Wrangler, the Gladiator ran an average 16 mpg or better with a combination of backcountry highway with high crosswinds and overlanding roads 5 to 25 mph, and all while carrying a rooftop tent and my makeup bag. With my Power Wagon, I am excited to hit double digits.

Though we have our Wranglers to run trails like Hell's Revenge and tougher, the Gladiator's only drawback on gnarly trails is her obvious truck-like backside, now complete with rock rash on the hitch.

I call this the "penthouse suite."

It's easy to see the differences in in gear storage in these two photos of the Gladiator's back seat with some of my gear and the Power Wagon's back seat with some of the same gear.

Pros and cons of the Power Wagon, Wrangler Rubicon, and Gladiator Rubicon—as they function in my world.

Power Wagon-09

Pros:

Hauling and towing capacity

Aerodynamics and road noise (fewer windshield replacements)

Max comfort

Cons:

Fuel economy

Real estate—least maneuverable of the three

Wrangler

Pros:

Shortest wheelbase of the there = most mobility, biggest clearance

Enclosed cargo area

Cons:

Less cargo space and load carrying capacity—"light duty"

Least comfort, due to shorter wheelbase ride and less total space

Gladiator

Pros:

More hauling and towing than the Wrangler

Better fuel economy than the Power Wagon (MUCH better)

Cons:

Aftermarket parts—since the back half of the Gladiator is different than anything else out there, options for bumpers, shocks, suspension, camper tops, and bed systems will take a while to hit the market