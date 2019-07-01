Quest for the Ultimate CJ-5

Quest for the Ultimate CJ-5Posted in News: Features on July 1, 2019
While the Jeep brand has been around for more than 75 years now, it has had several different masters over the past seven decades. Willys-Overland. Kaiser. American Motors Corporation. Renault. Chrysler. Daimler. Fiat. Not surprisingly, some of these went better than others. By Matt Stoffregen's estimation, the AMC years were some of the best for Jeep, and for the CJ in particular. "This CJ-5 is still pre-smog in California, but it benefits from the torquey inline-six, Saginaw steering, and a much stronger frame than the Kaiser-era Jeeps," Matt explains. "That said, it still has the classic styling of early Jeeps, which I wanted to retain. That is why, for instance, I removed the rollbar and threw it in the trash bin."
While prices have reached the stratosphere for first-gen Broncos and FJ40 Land Cruisers, early CJs have not seen the same increase in price. To some extent, these vehicles are victims of their own success. Jeeps are the original, and they always outsold Broncos, Land Cruisers, and Scouts. But just as rare Plymouths are now worth more than their more-popular ponycar counterparts, the popularity of Jeeps makes them inherently less valuable.
Matt thinks all of that is going to change though, and he is setting the bar high for the CJ market. The restoration began with a complete blasting of the chassis and body, including the engine and drivetrain. He refers to his work as "blueprinting" the body and frame, the same way you would blueprint an engine to exacting specifications. Every weld was inspected and repaired as needed. While the factory had specifications, they also didn't devote nearly as much time and effort to perfection. Body tub metal restoration involved eight weeks of sheetmetal replacement and repair using only the best quality components.
Painting of the body panels took seven weeks to get just right. This process was also done on a rotisserie to ensure complete coverage and the best finish. American-made body panels were obtained from Classic Enterprises or hand-fabricated. Some of the body seams were split and realigned, and then welded together as the original designers intended. Every seam was sealed using modern self-leveling seam sealer.
Since this is an AMC-era Jeep, the drivetrain is pretty good in stock form, but Matt still remanufactured all of them. Rather than replace it, his father rebuilt the 232ci inline-six. A Pertronix electric ignition was added as an upgrade over the original points ignition to ensure reliable starting and firing. The engine is backed by the original T-15 manual transmission, which was also rebuilt with new synchros and bearings. While it doesn't benefit from the super-low First gear of the renowned T-18, the T-15 is still plenty strong and has smaller gear splits for better road manners. The transmission is also only 10 inches long, making it perfect for a CJ-5. The T-15 tranny is bolted to a Dana 20 transfer case, which has a centered rear output that is quieter than the Dana 18s that were used up to 1971. It is tough as nails with its cast-iron case and gear-driven internal, but they have a reputation for leaking. Matt had the transfer case apart three times in order to figure out how to keep it from leaking.
The axles are original as well, although disc brakes were added to the front Dana 30 axle. The factory 4.10 gear ratio is pretty deep for the relatively small 31-inch-tall Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires, but given the three-speed transmission only has a 3:1 First gear ratio, the axle gears work out pretty well for both the trail and driving around town. And let's be honest, that is where this Jeep will likely spend most of its life. Is it possible that this '5 is actually too nice to wheel?
Why This Jeep?
Not every Jeep has to be modified for radical rockcrawling action or neck-deep mud bogging in order to be cool. Sometimes, a rig like Matt Stoffregen's 1974 CJ-5 is much nicer just being more of a restoration than a complete rebuild. Although some of this CJ-5 isn't exactly as it came from the factory, a few things were made better—without losing the Jeep's original character.
Hard Facts
Vehicle: '74 Jeep CJ-5
Engine: 232ci I-6
Transmission: T-15 three-speed manual
Transfer Case: Dana 20
Suspension: Factory leaf springs (front and rear)
Axles: Dana 30 w/ disc brake conversion (front), Dana 44 with flanged axleshafts (rear), 4:10 gears
Wheels: 15x8 Pro Comp Series 97
Tires: 31x10.5R15 Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac