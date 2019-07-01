Quest for the Ultimate CJ-5

While the Jeep brand has been around for more than 75 years now, it has had several different masters over the past seven decades. Willys-Overland. Kaiser. American Motors Corporation. Renault. Chrysler. Daimler. Fiat. Not surprisingly, some of these went better than others. By Matt Stoffregen's estimation, the AMC years were some of the best for Jeep, and for the CJ in particular. "This CJ-5 is still pre-smog in California, but it benefits from the torquey inline-six, Saginaw steering, and a much stronger frame than the Kaiser-era Jeeps," Matt explains. "That said, it still has the classic styling of early Jeeps, which I wanted to retain. That is why, for instance, I removed the rollbar and threw it in the trash bin."

While prices have reached the stratosphere for first-gen Broncos and FJ40 Land Cruisers, early CJs have not seen the same increase in price. To some extent, these vehicles are victims of their own success. Jeeps are the original, and they always outsold Broncos, Land Cruisers, and Scouts. But just as rare Plymouths are now worth more than their more-popular ponycar counterparts, the popularity of Jeeps makes them inherently less valuable.

This CJ-5 has the long front fenders and hood that became standard in 1972 in order to fit AMC inline six-cylinder and V-8 engines under the hood. The gas tank is located under the rear of the tub instead of under the passenger seat, another factory change that started in 1972.

Matt thinks all of that is going to change though, and he is setting the bar high for the CJ market. The restoration began with a complete blasting of the chassis and body, including the engine and drivetrain. He refers to his work as "blueprinting" the body and frame, the same way you would blueprint an engine to exacting specifications. Every weld was inspected and repaired as needed. While the factory had specifications, they also didn't devote nearly as much time and effort to perfection. Body tub metal restoration involved eight weeks of sheetmetal replacement and repair using only the best quality components.

Factory gauges and knobs were used in the factory positions and wired with a Painless Performance complete replacement harness. Any extra holes in the dash and the firewall were welded shut prior to paint and bodywork. We dig the color contrast between the buttery tub and the black windshield frame, which is held in place with hinges from Advance Adapters.

Matt used low-back seats on custom mounts that look factory, which is the point. He made a significant effort to source correct hardware for the Jeep, not just Grade 5 bolts from the local hardware store. There are lap belts for the front-seat passengers and no provisions for rear passengers in this '5.

Custom floor mats were cut using a period-correct type of rubber. Jeep never offered anything like this from the factory, but Matt didn't want to scuff and scratch the refinished floor, so he made his own easily replaceable floor liners.

Painting of the body panels took seven weeks to get just right. This process was also done on a rotisserie to ensure complete coverage and the best finish. American-made body panels were obtained from Classic Enterprises or hand-fabricated. Some of the body seams were split and realigned, and then welded together as the original designers intended. Every seam was sealed using modern self-leveling seam sealer.

Power comes from a 232ci inline-six mated to a T-15 manual transmission. This was the precursor to the 258ci engine, with the same bore but a shorter stroke due to the lower deck height. The 232 is rated at 100 hp and 185 lb-ft of torque. Matt added a GM alternator and power steering pump to the otherwise stock engine.

Since this is an AMC-era Jeep, the drivetrain is pretty good in stock form, but Matt still remanufactured all of them. Rather than replace it, his father rebuilt the 232ci inline-six. A Pertronix electric ignition was added as an upgrade over the original points ignition to ensure reliable starting and firing. The engine is backed by the original T-15 manual transmission, which was also rebuilt with new synchros and bearings. While it doesn't benefit from the super-low First gear of the renowned T-18, the T-15 is still plenty strong and has smaller gear splits for better road manners. The transmission is also only 10 inches long, making it perfect for a CJ-5. The T-15 tranny is bolted to a Dana 20 transfer case, which has a centered rear output that is quieter than the Dana 18s that were used up to 1971. It is tough as nails with its cast-iron case and gear-driven internal, but they have a reputation for leaking. Matt had the transfer case apart three times in order to figure out how to keep it from leaking.

Up front the Dana 30 uses the same gears and carrier and has the open knuckles that became standard in 1970, but the 11-inch drum brakes were replaced with discs. Factory disc brakes were not an option until 1976 and did not become standard until 1977.

Saginaw steering boxes replaced the Ross cam and lever steering on CJs in 1972, but Matt updated the manual box to a power Saginaw steering box for less steering effort. This required a custom mount for the steering pump, since there was never a factory pump offered on the 232.

The axles are original as well, although disc brakes were added to the front Dana 30 axle. The factory 4.10 gear ratio is pretty deep for the relatively small 31-inch-tall Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires, but given the three-speed transmission only has a 3:1 First gear ratio, the axle gears work out pretty well for both the trail and driving around town. And let's be honest, that is where this Jeep will likely spend most of its life. Is it possible that this '5 is actually too nice to wheel?

Matt didn't see the need to do anything to the rear Dana 44 axle other than freshen it up. Jeep switched from two-piece axles to the infinitely stronger one-piece flanged axleshafts in 1972 with the change from the offset Dana 18 to the centered Dana 20 transfer case.

The last year for straight framerails under a CJ was 1975. In 1976, AMC widened the framerails in the rear and changed to wider leaf springs. Matt's Jeep still rides on the narrow stock 1 3/4-inch-wide leaf springs front and rear, with factory shocks on the short factory shock mounts.

In 1976, Jeep switched to the large rectangular taillights that were used all the way through the TJ model. Matt's Jeep has the earlier round taillights and separate round backup lights in the rear of the tub. This CJ-5 has a tailgate; they were actually an option back in 1974.

Why This Jeep?

Not every Jeep has to be modified for radical rockcrawling action or neck-deep mud bogging in order to be cool. Sometimes, a rig like Matt Stoffregen's 1974 CJ-5 is much nicer just being more of a restoration than a complete rebuild. Although some of this CJ-5 isn't exactly as it came from the factory, a few things were made better—without losing the Jeep's original character.

Hard Facts

Vehicle: '74 Jeep CJ-5

Engine: 232ci I-6

Transmission: T-15 three-speed manual

Transfer Case: Dana 20

Suspension: Factory leaf springs (front and rear)

Axles: Dana 30 w/ disc brake conversion (front), Dana 44 with flanged axleshafts (rear), 4:10 gears

Wheels: 15x8 Pro Comp Series 97

Tires: 31x10.5R15 Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac