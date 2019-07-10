Sideways: Readers' Rides

Tori Tellem Author

Busted trail carnage (we do like the gnarly breakage)

Family-vacation-in-a-Jeep experience, especially if it's vintage or parked in front of a monument or noteworthy thingy (like, the world's tallest whatever)

Vintage military Jeeps, especially when they're old-timey with your old-timey relatives

And, of course, sunk/stuck/rolled/drowned Jeeps

1.

"Dragging" a Jeep

"After over 10 years of asking, I finally convinced my landlord to go four-wheeling with me," says Andrew Franz. The landlord was an "old hot-rodder from the '50s and '60s but had never been off-road." Fun fact: They left the pavement on their way to a roadster show. That's when Andrew found out this: "My '05 TJ was no match for quicksand!" Three vehicles later, the Jeep was out. Therein lies the difference between hot-rodding drags and four-wheeling drags—one is literal dragging. Sadly, the landlord "has since passed, but he told everyone he met, from that day on, about our road trip."

2.

Birthday Gift That Keeps on Giving

Two takeaways from Wayne Ireland's letter about his '77 CJ-7 Renegade Levi's edition: He claimed there was "no good story" here, but we think anything that involves a drive and photo op "at an old gas station in the 'willy-wags' of Maine" is a good enough story for us, especially when it involves the use of "willy-wags." The second thing was, "I bought it a couple years ago pretty much all stock for my 40th and have been making it mine ever since." The takeaway being, Wayne's a really good gift giver.

3.

Keep Calm and Snow On

"Our Jeep's longer wheelbase and Gobi rack make a good platform for weekend camp trips. Sometimes we stay at real campgrounds; other times we prefer more desolate spots." When things like this can happen. "While we are not full-on overlanders, our camping journeys have made for some wonderful memories," says Shawn Walker.

4.

2 for 66

"For as long as I can remember, it has been on my bucket list to travel as much of Route 66 as I could. My grandson—he is about 11 in this picture—and I have done some wheelin' and other adventures, but 66 was callin' now that he was beginning to be a pretty good copilot." Marvin Skaggs and the young one took almost a week to cover 900-plus miles on Route 66. "Went to the top of the St. Louis Gateway Arch, went in Pop's Soda Ranch (over 700 different sodas), traveled the 'Old Road,' and went over the last remaining Marsh Arch Bridge built in 1923. But the real highlight was the World's Largest Rocking Chair in Fanning, Missouri!" What's next for this grandfather-grandson duo? "Maybe the Chicago to St. Louis leg of 66?" Oh, and here's your P.S. tearjerker: "Josh is almost 14 now, working on his Eagle Scout, being my best friend, and, best of all, maybe a CJ or TJ project in a couple years."