Jeep Shots: Jp Readers’ Jeeps

Mellow Yellow

Randy Linke resides in the Sunshine State (Florida). He sent us his custom 1972 Jeep J2000 pickup that he built himself. It sits on a 1986 GMC Jimmy frame and running gear, has a Chevrolet 350 V-8 and Turbo 350 automatic transmission, and sports a Dana 60 front axle and 14-bolt rear—both with 3.73 gears. Randy lengthened the frame 14 inches so he could build the 13-inch cab extension and trimmed the bed down by 12 inches so the wheelwells would line up. The pickup has a 4-inch suspension lift, 3-inch body lift, and sits on 35-inch tires.

Family Project

Dover, Pennsylvania, is home to the Pittenger family and their 2015 Jeep Wrangler Hard Rock Edition JKU. Branden and his two sons have been building it over the last year. He says it was a learning process, and he is taking his time to build it right. So far the modifications include a MetalCloak 3.5-inch Game-Changer suspension paired with Falcon 3.3 shocks, for a ride height of 4 to 6 inches. They installed a Rock Hard sport cage to keep the family safe and have recently added a RedRock high-clearance exhaust. Keep up the good work, Pittenger family. It's looking good!

Just Getting Started

Ashley Leaman from Quarryville, Pennsylvania, shared her 2019 Jeep Wrangler JL Sport S with us. She hasn't started building it yet but did swap out the wheels for factory Rubicon rims, and she has also added a CB radio and replaced the factory radio antenna with a shorty.

Twofer TJs

Dylan Schoenfelt is from Shawnee, Kansas, and he and his dad love to wheel their TJs in Colorado. The black TJ belongs to Dylan's dad; it's a 2004 Rubicon with a 4.5-inch Rubicon Express long-arm lift, 35-inch BFG KM2 tires, aftermarket bumpers, and a Warn Zeon winch. Dylan's TJ Rubicon is the white 2006; it's fairly stock with a 2.5-inch lift, 33-inch BFG KM2s, and a Warn winch. Some of their favorite Colorado trails are Black Bear Pass, Schofield Pass, Wheeler Lake, and Chinaman Gulch.

Joker the JK

This 2017 Jeep Wrangler JK known as "Joker" belongs to Circleville, Ohio, resident Brian Arnold. It sits on a 4-inch TeraFlex lift with Falcon adjustable shocks and 37-inch Pro Comp A/T Sport tires on Fuel Zephyr wheels. The axles house 4.56 Yukon gears, and both ends are locked. Smittybilt front and rear bumpers, a 9,500-pound winch, side steps, and bolt-in front rollcage have been added. Brian had the engine cover and grille wrapped with the Joker theme, and he had a custom sunscreen made to match.

Sunshine CJ

California resident Mike Davenport didn't share a lot of information about his 1983 Jeep CJ-7. He did tell us that it has an AMC 360 under the hood backed by a Ford NP435 four-speed manual transmission and Dana 300 transfer case. It also has Currie 9-inch axles with Detroit Lockers front and rear.

Idaho XJ

Cody Holbrook and his 1992 Jeep Cherokee Laredo call Priest River, Idaho, their home. Cody's XJ is a work in progress; it currently sits on an 8-inch Skyjacker Rock Ready suspension, Bilstein shocks front and rear, and 35-inch tires. He has plans to swap to 1-ton axles and add an exo-cage in the near future.

The Story So Far

Dan Faust was watching Oregon-area Craigslist ads and saw this 1988 Jeep Grand Wagoneer. It piqued his interest, so he emailed the owner to ask for more information. After trying unsuccessfully to reach the owner several times, the ad disappeared. Fast-forward a few days, and Dan got a call from the lister, returned his call, and then took a four-hour trip to Seattle to bring it home after the Waggy had been sitting neglected for 13 years. Dan was able to get it running with a few minor repairs, and he plans to eventually make it his daily driver. Nice find!

Old Jeeps Never Die

Alan Michaud of Ramona, California, says in his email submission: "Old Jeeps never die in California, they just fail smog and move to Arizona." His 1995 Jeep Cherokee is a high-mileage unit still going strong at 270,000 miles. He did replace the transmission a few hundred miles ago with a new AX15 manual from Advance Adapters. It still has the original axles: Dana 35 rear and an HP Dana 30 front. He says they're nothing special. He has added a few exterior parts, including a custom removable low-profile roof rack with spare tire, a Hi-Lift jack, and shovel mounts. Alan says he carries enough spare parts to get her there and back again and has 100-mile free towing with AAA when the spare parts run out. He keeps it going for his daughters and to make family memories, because they will never remember the time "he got 40 mpg in an economy car."

