Jp Readers’ Jeep Letters

Jeep Therapy

A friend sent me their copy of the issue of Jp Magazine with Rick P w 's editorial article "Jeep Therapy" (Oct. '19) because he knows this is exactly how I feel about my Jeep. Now I know I'm not crazy! I bought my YJ brand new in 1995 and have enjoyed driving it every single day, even in rush-hour, stop-and-go, L.A. traffic. Feeling the ground through the steering wheel, shifting the gears, bouncing along on the leaf springs, all that tactile stuff really is therapeutic, especially with the top down. You can't get this physical with any other vehicle! I'm retired now, but still drive my Jeep a little every day, sometimes just for the heck of it.

Deborah Y. Nakamoto

Temple City, California

We know exactly how you feel about your Jeep, Deborah. Regardless of the road you're on, or the lack of any roads, there is a feeling when you drive a Jeep that is not experienced in any other brand of vehicle. For us, it's a feeling of freedom. The certain knowledge that at any moment the world's most iconic vehicle you just happen to be driving can be shifted into four-wheel drive and take you anywhere you choose to go—for us, that's the magic of a Jeep.

Vintage Engine Build

After reading the first part of the Buick 225ci V-6 engine rebuild article "Vintage Engine Rebuild" from the September 2019 issue, I could hardly wait until the second half of the rebuild article came out in the December 2019 issue of Jp. I have a 1949 Jeep truck with the Dauntless odd-fire engine, and it's a serious need of a rebuild. Now I have the blueprint for the job ahead of me. Thanks for the classic and old-iron specials.

Dan Durst

Cedar Springs, Michigan

More Vintage Engine

I've been a Jeep fan since 1962, when my cousin bought a well-used 1946 CJ-2A and we fixed it up. I really enjoy reading Jp, and I especially appreciate your articles about fixing up old Jeeps like CJs. The article in your September 2019 issue about the history and rebuilding of the Buick V-6 engine was wonderful! I was expecting to read Part 2 in the October issue, but had to wait until December. Alas, it was worth it! Thanks. Keep up the great work!

Phil Brown

Somersworth, New Hampshire

Phil, thanks for your patience. We normally do run multi-part stories consecutively, but sometimes that just isn't the way it works out. That engine project, like so many "projects," just took a bit longer to finish up due to unexpected circumstances beyond our control. We're glad you enjoyed it and hope that it helps during your future Jeep build.

Just in case you need these for quick reference, here are the links to the stories: Part 1, "Vintage Engine Build" and Part 2, "Buick V-6 Build".

Trail Badges, Etc.

All this silly quibbling over trail badges (stickers) on your Jeep. I have the solution. Buy a half dozen badges of each of the trails you've conquered. Then you can put them wherever you want. On your Jeep, your fridge, your travel trailer, tool chest, whatever. What's the big deal? If you survived a really tough trail, you have earned the right to plaster it all over whatever you want. And if you can't afford a half dozen stickers, you need to find a better paying job.

Rick Paulson

Crawfordsville, Indiana.

Gladiator Wave?

Are we welcoming Gladiators into the Jeep Wave club? If not, what's the distinguishing feature to prevent an accidental wave?

Jason Rosell

Tiburon, California

We wave at every Jeep. Well, except XJs; they are the black sheep of the Jeep family-just kidding!!! Sure, wave at Gladiators, the old and new variety. Remember, they are Jeeps too. As to the distinguishing feature to look out for in order to prevent an accidental wave? If the driver sports a man bun, we'll excuse you from waving.