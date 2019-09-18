Jp Readers Submit Their Jeep Photos

Traci Clark Author

Contributors: Courtesy of Readers

Sexy Flexy

Hailing from Spokane, Washington, is Jason Sandow and his 1990 Jeep Wrangler YJ. Jason has built this into one crazy wheeling machine. It sits on four-link front and rear suspensions with 14-inch Fox coilovers, Pro Comp air bumps, and limiting straps. It has vintage 1978 Dodge Dana 60 front and Dana 70 rear axles with 4.88 gears, a spool in the rear, and a TeraFlex T-Locker in front. Its powered by a fuel-injected 351ci Windsor paired with a Ford NP435 manual transmission and Dana 300 transfer case.

He Had a Vision

This stunning 1970 Jeepster Commando is owned by Scottie and Karrie Greene from Seymour, Tennessee. When Scottie found it in a barn in Greeneville, Tennessee, he had a vision of building it to look like the Jeeps he saw back in the '80s. It sits on 1984 Jeep CJ Dana 30 and AMC 20 wide-track axles with 4.56 gears, with an Eaton Truetrac in the rear. He runs Alcan 4-inch rear leaf springs and 3-inch re-arched front springs in SOA configurations. The wheels are 10x15s to accommodate the 35-inch BFG mud-terrain tires. Under the hood is a factory rebuilt Dauntless V-6 with a T94 three-speed transmission and a Dana 20 transfer case. A classic Warn Belleview winch helps make this a real showstopper!

Blast From the Past

Dennis Sletten is part of a well-known off-road racing family; his uncle Dick Dahn and cousin Paul Price successfully raced this 1979 J10, called the Water Boy Honcho, until 1990. In 2016, Dennis rebuilt the truck as a tribute to them, and they raced it in the Mint 400 in 2017 and 2018. It has a 401ci V-8 built by Louie Unser, a turbo 400 transmission, and a Quadra-Trac transfer case.

Built on a Budget

Tom Schafer from Otisville, Michigan, shared his 2009 Jeep Wrangler JKU with us. He said he built it on a budget for trail running, exploring his home state, and playing in the sand of the Outer Banks. He added a TeraFlex leveling kit and beefed up the Dana 30 front axle with sleeves and gussets. It has a Dana 44 rear, and both axles have 4.88 gears and Eaton Truetracs. BFGoodrich 315/70R17 KO2 tires are mounted on stock Rubicon wheels, and he has added a Warn winch to the front.

Before and After

In 2006, Edward Speer was a 14-year-old Kansas City teenager with a pile of parts that belonged to a 1972 Jeep CJ-6. Over the next several years Edward built a Jeep to be proud of. It is powered by a 289ci small-block Ford V-8, an NP435 manual transmission, and an NP205 transfer case. He used a Dana 44 rear axle and a 12-bolt Chevy K5 front axle. The Jeep sits on 35-inch tires.

Bits and Pieces

Don Trower from Circle, Montana, tells us this project waited 35 years for the right time to make his dream come true. In the '70s, Don had an old CJ-2A that he drove while in high school and had always dreamed of building another. In 2005, he found a basket case 1946 2A and started his strict budget build. He said it took four additional Jeeps to make his project complete: two additional CJs, an '85 XJ, and an '88 YJ. Body panels were the greatest challenge for Don due to rust issues, and lots of cutting, welding, and grinding were in store, but it's all metal and no new parts were used (with the exception of the windshield). The Cherokee donated the engine, transmission, transfer case, and axles; he converted the front Dana 30 to accept leaf springs and also narrowed the front and rear axles 5 inches. The YJ donated the front and rear seats as well as the rollbar and seatbelts. His '46 basket case CJ-2A is now his "Dream Jeep."

XJ Forever

Jeff Turner lives in Uintah Highlands, Utah, and has had many Jeep Cherokees over the years. His current XJ has been evolving for the past 12 years and is still under construction. Jeff's 2000 Jeep Cherokee has an HP Dana 30 with a 30-spline ARB Air Locker and 30-spline Alloy USA axleshafts. It has an XJ Dana 44 rear axle with a 33-spline ARB Air Locker, 33-spline Alloy USA axleshafts, and TJ disc brakes. The ring-and-pinion gears are 4.88 gears front and rear. He runs 5.5-inch Rubicon Express coils with a 3/4-inch poly spacer, and it cruises down the road on 295/75R16 BFG KO2 tires mounted on Jeep TJ Moab wheels.

The Sloth

Imperial Beach, California, is home to Julian Rodriguez and his 2008 Jeep Wrangler JK Sport affectionately known as "The Sloth," due to its 3.8L engine. Julian runs 3-inch Synergy progressive springs, Rancho 5500 shocks, and 35-inch BFG KO2 tires. He says he has an "average Joe" axle setup running a Dana 30 front and Dana 44 rear with an Eaton ELocker. Julian tells us he represents the average wheeler who goes out and has fun with whatever they have—we're with you on that one!

El Guero

Miguel Garcia from El Monte, California, sent us his 1991 Jeep Wrangler YJ nicknamed El Guero after his late father who this Jeep once belonged to. It has a 2.5L four-cylinder engine, AX5 manual transmission, and an NP231 transfer case. A 3.5-inch lift and 33-inch BFG tires on Pro Comp Alloy wheels, a 50-inch Radius LED lightbar, and an XRC 10,000-pound-capacity winch round out the current mods.

Pacific Northwest JKU

Kevin Flynn lives in Prineville, Oregon, and he didn't give us many details on his 2011 Jeep Wrangler JKU he calls "Rocko." Kevin's Jeep has a 2.5-inch Rubicon Express lift and 35-inch tires. Kevin says he has only had it for a couple of months. Thanks for sharing it with us and happy Jeeping!