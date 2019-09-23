Tori Tellem Author

Contributors: Courtesy of Readers

We Want Your Photos!

Busted trail carnage (we do like the gnarly breakage)

Family-vacation-in-a-Jeep experience, especially if it's vintage or parked in front of a monument or noteworthy thingy (like, a giant-ball-of-whatever)

Vintage military Jeeps, especially when they're old-timey with your old-timey relatives

And, of course, sunk/stuck/rolled/drowned Jeeps

Be sure to send us the high-resolution version of the photo and don't forget the most important parts of all: Tell us who is in the photo (first and last name), where it was taken, what year/type of Jeep, and the fun backstory info. And tell us who you are and where you're from if you're not the one in the photo.

Make sure the photo is JPG (maximum quality), BMP, or TIFF file at 1,600 by 2,000 pixels (around 2 megapixels or the original size from your phone/device). No PDFs or other formats. Email the photo and story to jpeditor@jpmagazine.com with the subject line "Sideways."

1.

Where There's Smoke, There's a Photo Op

Travis Sheffler sent this glorious action shot and said, "A little overheated in NY."

2.

Sidewayses

Patrick Denny sent us two Sideways, and it was impossible to pick a favorite—so we didn't. You get both. The first one involved discovering a Toyota with mechanical issues at an obstacle. Patrick will take it from there: "First one in my group, I line myself up to go. First attempt: almost, but couldn't quite make it. Three more attempts: I still can't get up. Each time I'm getting more and more frustrated and my foot presses on the skinny pedal a little more with each attempt. I decide one last attempt. This is No. 5 or 6. I give it a good bump and bounce a little, giving it my all. Still didn't make it. At this point, I'm like, OK, I'll take the easy way up. As I back down, I hear a click and then a loud pop. My U-joint exploded, hitting the broken 'Yota behind me. I ended up pulling the shaft right there, leaving the stub axle still in the hub and winching my way up in three-wheel drive." And Patrick's other Sideways? "I just got off work and we have a little off-roading spot at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base where we are allowed to go. I decided I had to wash the Jeep, but before I did, I'd go mudding. At the first hole I hit, I got really stuck—by myself and with no winch points near me. Had to call a friend to come pull me out."

3.

Family Ties

Gage Cara sent this photo that at first we thought was from the 1970s, but it's the 1990s—so go ahead and feel old, given that the 1990s already have nostalgia vibes. It was taken at Peddlers Grave. "The truck is Dieter Holman's Kaiser M715 'Big Blue.' In the photo, from left to right, are Raymond Cara, Lisa Cara, Amy Ryder, Frankie Ryder, and Jean Marie Holman, and she is holding Derich Holman. The kids in front, from left to right, are me, Dieter Holman Jr., and Brandon Cara." The '70 Jeepster Commando? It belonged to Gage's dad, Raymond, and that's the M715 with it in the mudhole.