Top Gear arrives!

Contributors: BBC Studios

Top Gear is now available on the MotorTrend App.

Top Gear is one of those iconic shows that takes what we are thinking—and then they actually do it. The budgets are grand, the laughs are loud, and the predicaments these car guys land themselves in are outlandish. What's more, it can be watched and enjoyed by many people who don't even consider themselves to be gearheads. The wry and often odd sense of English humor is pervasive and enjoyable, and the hosts are enjoyable as well. While Jeeps aren't the mainstay of Top Gear, they have had one of my favorite shootouts: a Willys MB versus a Series One Land Rover. Even buried behind the preceding 45 minutes of Season 23, Episode 1, the Brits duke it out in a series of challenges with our own Matt LeBlanc driving the jeep. Spoiler alert: The English cheated and claimed a win, but we know it's not so.

We figure that acquiring this big show and making it easily available is just the start of great things happening here at Jp. Video on demand is growing by leaps and bounds—all we need to do is score some production bucks, do a show that's all Jeeps, all the time, and put it on the MotorTrend App. What's your favorite Top Gear show? Maybe it's time to go head-to-head with the team at Jp and see who the real winners are? Let us know!