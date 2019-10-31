Sideways: Readers’ Wheeling Carnage, Whoops and More

Tori Tellem Author

1.

Zijdelings

Ivo Gorsic sent us this capture of off-roading Holland-style in "Landgraaf in the 'zandgroeve. '" Google Translate told us that's Dutch for "sand quarry." Ivo is a Jeep salesman and sold a friend a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited that they took 'wheeling. While waiting for a TJ to go through a particular section, Ivo said his friend's Jeep was "sinking and sinking. We needed two Jeeps to get him out. And the JKU went the next day to the car cleaning."

2.

Where It All Began

"Came across this picture of my dad when going through some of his belongings," said Denise Haase Trepanier. It's from somewhere in Europe during World War II when Clarence Haase was in the Army. "We're a family of Jeep owners, with my husband, daughter, and some of my nephews owning Wranglers. I just love this picture of my young dad posing with one of the originals."

3.

Same Time Next Year

"Every year, my wife, two boys, and I take my first-ever Jeep—a mostly stock '05 Wrangler X—on an annual trip to a family reunion on the Gurnet, a small community that's about a 5-mile drive along a dirt beach road from Duxbury, Massachusetts," said Kurt Charbonnier. The area is home to the third oldest lighthouse in the U.S., so here's the Jeep posed with it (Plymouth Light Station).

4.

Overlanding Pioneers

"My brother, sister, and I grew up in a Jeep family. When we were young, Mom would drive us around in her red CJ-5, top down—no car seats! How did we survive?! Just fine," wrote Ed Birch. At one point his dad owned a Jeepster Commando, "but one of my all-time favorites was our '77 Jeep Cherokee Chief. It had the 360 V-8 and manual transmission. What a cool ride. Every August we would load up and go camping at Sebago Lake in Maine. We had no A/C in the Jeep. We would just roll down the windows—yes, we didn't have power windows! How did we manage? Dad would plug in the CB—no satellite radio. Oh, the horror! No cell phones and better off for it—and off we'd go. I sure do wish we still had it in the family. It hadn't occurred to us that what we called a 'camping trip' would today be called 'overlanding'! I guess you could say we were some of the earliest overlanders?"