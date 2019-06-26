Click for Coverage
Exclusive Content
Original Shows, Motorsports and Live Events
Try it free for 14 days
Motortrend free trial
Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
  • JP Magazine
  • Dirt Sports + Off-Road
  • 4-Wheel & Off-Road
  • Four Wheeler
  • Get A Print Subscription
  • Get A Digital Subscription
  • Gift Subscriptions
  • Subscriber Services
  • Back Issues
  • Personalized Covers

PHOTO GALLERY (22)

X
View Full Image
Read the Article:

1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee ZJ- Greta the Jeep

Posted in News: Features on June 26, 2019
Share this
Stuart A. Bourdon Technical Editor, Jp Magazine

John and Holly Lupfer's 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee was a perfect example of the type of vehicle we like to see on the trail. It was set up nicely for the job it was intended for, had some personality, and was not over-bedazzled with more than it needed. They joined us for the 2019 Jp Dirt 'N Drive Presented by Jeep in their well-built and capable ZJ nicknamed "Greta." The origin of the name came about naturally. John says, "Like boats we tend to affectionately refer to Jeeps as 'she' and they typically end up with women's names. One day on the trail 'Greta' was suggested because it sounded tough, and it seemed to fit, so it just stuck."

Tough she is—we watched the stylish Grand tackle challenging trails with a powerful grace. The Iron Rock 7-inch Rock-Link long-arm suspension system easily managed to keep the G2 Dana 44 front and G2 Dana 60 rear axles fully articulating so the 35-inch Falken Wildpeak A/T tires on 17-inch Spyderlock beadlocks could stay in contact with the terrain. A PSC Motorsports hydraulic system helped keep the tires pointed in the right direction under any circumstances John might encounter on the trail.

Power to keep Greta moving is supplied through a stroked 4.7L inline-six. When John set out to build the Jeep for some serious off-roading, he decided to have his brother (who owns Ridge Reamer, a race engine shop in Denver, Colorado) do the work. In the process, it got a new crank, cam, and lifters. The extra power coursing through the 42RE four-speed automatic transmission and the NP242 transfer case helps turn all four tires with more juice than the factory 4.0L could have ever provided.

The interior and body were also prepped for the world of dirt and rocks the ZJ would be seeing in the future. A Rock Hard Sport Cage offers added security, custom bumpers and wrap-around sliders help fend off hazards, and a Warn winch planted in the front bumper can deliver an assist if the Jeep gets into any serious trouble. That gorgeous paintjob in '85 Oldsmobile Horizon Blue was sprayed by John in his home shop.

On the same tailgate as the "Greta" nametag are the hand-lettered words "Just Another Grand!" During the build of his 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee, John found out what many Jeep enthusiasts have learned—something that is particularly fitting for this ZJ—that almost everything they did to it was "just another grand."

Hard Facts
Vehicle: 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee ZJ
Engine: 4.7L "stroker" I-6
Transmission: 42RE four-speed automatic
Transfer Case: NP242
Suspension: Iron Rock 7-inch Rock-Link long arm
Axles: G2 Dana 44, 4.56 ARB Air Locker (front); G2 Dana 60, 4.56 ARB Air Locker (rear)
Wheels: 17-inch Spyderlock beadlock
Tires: 35x12.50R17 Falken Wildpeak A/T

Step By Step

004 greta the jeep
005 greta the jeep
007 greta the jeep
010 greta the jeep
011 greta the jeep
012 greta the jeep
013 greta the jeep
014 greta the jeep
015 greta the jeep
016 greta the jeep
017 greta the jeep
018 greta the jeep
019 greta the jeep
020 greta the jeep
021 greta the jeep
022 greta the jeep

What's Trending

  • Cool Products for the Hot New Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler
  • 2019 Off-Road Expo
  • 2019 State Fair of Texas – 2020 Toyota 4Runner Venture Edition
  • 2020 Ford Super Duty: 475 Horsepower and 1,050 lb-ft of Torque
  • 2019 State Fair of Texas – 2020 Nissan Titan Gets Refreshed and Updated

Connect With Us

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to the Magazine

Browse Articles By Vehicle

See Results

Related Articles

CLOSE X
BUYER'S GUIDE
SEE THE ALL NEW
NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
RESEARCH VEHICLE