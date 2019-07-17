Cool New Products for Your Jeep

Electronic Shock

Suspension Direct teamed up with Walker Evans Racing to produce Strike Eclik suspension. Strike Eclik is an electronic suspension package for Jeep JK and JL Wranglers that allows the user to adjust the vehicle ride from the comfort of the driver seat. The shocks are based on Walker Evans 2.5-inch piggyback shocks for the front and rear. Each end of the vehicle can be adjusted separately. Strike Eclik shocks are designed for lifted applications. They are currently available for 2.5 to 3.5 inches of lift for the JL and 3.5 to 4.5 inches of lift for the JK. Information: Suspension Direct, 714/464-2050, suspensiondirect.com

Roof Rack Grabber

Rhino-Rack now offers the Pioneer Grab Handle. It's designed to aid in loading, unloading, and securing your gear onto all Rhino-Rack Pioneer systems. You no longer have to shift item upon item up onto roof racks, tying your load for the trip ahead and being left with nothing to hold on to while you make your descent. The Pioneer Grab Handle can be used as a sturdy grip when used as a handle and a strong anchor point when securing gear. It's made from die-cast aluminum and is powdercoated to prevent corrosion. The Rhino-Rack Pioneer Grab Handle has a 265-pound load capacity and is said to install easily. Information: Rhino-Rack, 877/744-6622, rhinorack.com

Compact Cutting

Kershaw Knives now produces the Cinder with a copper grip. Designed by custom knife maker Rick Hinderer, it fits easily on keychains, making it the ultimate box cutter and a handy tool for many other cutting tasks. The Cinder opens manually with a thumb stud and locks into place with a liner lock. This exposed liner lock includes several cutouts that match the lines on the textured handle. The copper handle material is heftier than stainless steel or glass-filled nylon, but because the Cinder is so small, the extra weight is hardly noticeable. Over time the copper will develop a patina. For multi-functionality, a bottle opener is available on the back end. Information: Kershaw Knives, 800/325-2891, kaiusaltd.com

Cooler Jeep

Summit Racing now offers Cold Case direct-fit aluminum radiators with and without an electric fan for popular Jeep models. Most Cold Fit radiators weigh in at about 40 percent less than stock copper-brass radiators. Each radiator is TIG-welded and features an all-aluminum core with oversized 1-inch to 1.5-inch tubing for better overall tube-to-fin contact. The cores span the width of the tank for improved cooling performance, which helps eliminate hot spots and temperature inconsistencies. Other features include OEM-style stamped tanks, internally welded filler necks, and an OEM-style petcock. Summit Racing also carries Cold Case billet aluminum radiator caps, mounting insulators, and radiator conversion kits. Information: Summit Racing, 800/230-3030, summitracing.com

LS Powered Up

Looking to get more punch at the wheels from the GM LS engine swapped into your Jeep? Edelbrock may have what you need. The company now offers nearly 100 bolt-on power parts for LS engines. The available components range from cylinder heads and manifolds to complete crate engines and supercharger systems. Edelbrock is said to have products to support the LS platform at any power level. The company also offers complete, ready-to-run crate engines available in power levels from 600 hp all the way up to 851 hp. The LS Pro-Flo 4 EFI system allows for infinite control over ignition and fuel, while its self-calibrating technology is said to continually improve performance as you drive. No laptop is required for tuning. Other parts, such as plug-and-play ECU and wiring harness kits and water pumps, are also available. Information: Edelbrock, 800/416-8628, edelbrock.com

Stubby Bumper

Rugged Ridge introduces the new HD Series stubby front bumper for '07-'18 Jeep Wrangler JK and '18-'19 Jeep Wrangler JL models. The new bumpers are constructed from formed 2.5mm-thick steel plate. The mounting brackets conceal the hardware on the inside of the bumper for a clean appearance. Each Rugged Ridge HD Series front bumper features two integrated towhooks that are capable of supporting recovery shackle usage, and the lower fascia of the bumper is fitted with T-shaped notches on either side to serve as lifting points for a farm jack. All HD Series bumpers are finished in a satin black powdercoat and can be fitted with an optional tubular HD Over-Rider or HD X-Striker for a more aggressive look. HD Series stubby front bumpers are covered by a 5-year limited warranty. Information: Rugged Ridge, 770/614-6101, ruggedridge.com

Clean Gauges

Auto Meter now offers the latest expansion to the Chrono lineup with new short-sweep electric and full-sweep mechanical gauges. The gauges feature detailed three-dimensional beveled dials, precise movements, white LED through-the-dial lighting for better visibility, and a bright anodized low-rise bezel. The Chrono gauges are said to give you a timeless styling that is inspired by high-end timepieces and a look that will set your interior apart from the rest. The Chrono gauges are available as a five-piece kit with a 3 3/8-inch electric speedometer, 2 1/16-inch short-sweep electric fuel gauge, oil pressure gauge, water temperature gauge, and volt gauge. Chrono gauges are also available individually. Information: Auto Meter, 866/248-6356, autometer.com

Adjustable Cowl Lighting

Rampage Products introduces the new adjustable cowl cover/light mount for '18-'19 Jeep two-door and four-door Wrangler JL models and the '20 Gladiator. The mount allows for the installation of cowl-mounted lights without losing the ability to fold down the Jeep JL/JT windshield, and it features a universal light mount to securely hold one or more lights of any brand. Each mount features steel construction and a black powdercoated finish. It's said to protect the factory plastic cowl cover, and it is completely bolt-on. Information: Rampage Products, 800/241-7219, rampageproducts.com

Snappy Speedo Correction

AEV now offers the ProCal Snap electronic calibration module for the Jeep JL Wrangler and Gladiator truck. The ProCal Snap is said to accurately correct your speedometer after installing larger tires up to 42 inches in diameter and/or changing the axle/transfer case gear ratio. After installing the included programming harness, the ProCal Snap simply plugs into your vehicle's OBD-II diagnostic port and interfaces with the user through the audio system equalizer. After inputting the necessary numerical values for the tire size or gear ratio, the settings are saved by pressing and holding a combination of buttons on the steering wheel. ProCal Snap is also included with AEV JL suspension systems and is manufactured in the USA. Information: AEV, 248/926-0256, aev-conversions.com

Paint Scratch Eraser

Tired of expending your energy chasing swirls, scuffs, and scratches in the paint of your Jeep? Meguiar's Quik Scratch Eraser Kit might be what you need. This kit is said to include everything needed to remove light paint defects with very little effort. You supply a standard household drill, and then say goodbye to those annoying scuffs, scratches, and paint transfer marks that have been preventing your Jeep from looking its best. Each kit includes a 4-inch Scratch Eraser Pad, ScratchX 2.0 Fine Scratch & Blemish Remover, and a 16x16-inch microfiber towel. Information: Meguiar's, 800/347-5700, meguiars.com