Trail Tool: DeWalt Cordless Chainsaw

Bruce W. Smith Author

Jeepers typically equip their rigs to handle a variety of situations they encounter on the trail, from minor equipment malfunctions to overcoming whatever Mother Nature throws in their path along the way. It's common to have a winch, shovel, Hi-Lift jack, small air compressor, and basic set of handtools somewhere within easy reach. Some toss in an axe, bow saw, or gas-powered chainsaw to take care of trail-blocking trees if they wheel in snow country or are involved in trail maintenance and repair programs.

Battery-operated chainsaws, such as the 16-inch DeWalt 40V Max XR we were holding, are far quieter than their gas counterparts; there's no gas and oil to mix, no hard-starting issues, and they don't permeate a vehicle interior with the smell of gas. All good things to consider, and the DeWalt 40V Max XR made quick work of fallen trees and brush blocking the trails in the Pacific Northwest last winter. The 19.4-pound XR is one of DeWalt's many 20V, 40V, and 60V battery-operated tools. It's powered by a 40V brushless motor, is nearly identical in size to my gas saw it replaced, and it came with an Oregon bar and 3/8-inch pitch, 0.043-inch gauge chain. When the chain needs to be tightened, the tool-free adjustment system is well designed and simple to use.

We like that this model features a tool-free chain tensioner, a high-quality chain brake, an automatic no-leak bar oiling system, and a fast battery charger. Depress the conveniently located safety lockout, squeeze the variable throttle trigger, and it's good-to go. Although the 40V Max XR wasn't as fast a cutter as my old gas saw, it still ripped through hardwoods blocking a trail, all without need to mix gas, disturb the wildlife, or breathe in exhaust.

DeWalt claims the higher amp-hour battery is enough power to make 70 cuts through 6x6-inch pressure-treated pine. The 40V, 6Ah lithium-ion battery, an upgrade over the standard 4Ah battery, still had "fuel" left in it at day's end after cutting through downfalls up to a foot in diameter. When the juice did run out, recharge time was less than an hour. Should that need to be done off the grid, just plug the charger into the 115V power outlet that's standard in the Saharas and Rubicons, and in many other 4x4s.

The DeWalt 40V Max XR fits nicely in the world of the typical Jeep owner: It's an efficient tool to have on the trail and at camp, and it's equally as beneficial to anyone who owns property where cutting brush, trees, and firewood are regular occurrences. DeWalt also offers a new 60V Flexvolt version of this same saw, which is also worth considering.

A cordless chainsaw like the DeWalt 40V Max XR (Extended Runtime) proves its worth when trees block roads and trails. It's every bit as powerful as a gas chainsaw, but without the associated downsides. It also carries a three-year warranty.

The 19.4-pound DeWalt chainsaw is relatively quiet and feels well balanced when cutting. DeWalt claims the 40V Max XR battery will make 70 cuts through 6x6 pressure-treated pine. This one sliced through fallen hardwood with ease, and we never had the noise, smell, or hard-start issues of many gas-powered saws.

Powered by either the standard 4Ah battery or the optional 6Ah we used, the DeWalt 40V Max XR cordless chainsaw will handle most woodcutting needs faced by the average off-roader. The battery also fits in other 40V DeWalt tools.