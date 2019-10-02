Cool New Products for Your Jeep

Vintage Warmth

Walls Outdoor Goods now offers the Vintage collection. The Vintage Breckenridge hooded duck jacket is made from 10-ounce duck fabric that is sanded and stonewashed, creating a weathered, lived-in look. The jacket features rib-knit cuffs and waist band; four patch pockets, two with hand-warmer features; a zippered front map pocket; two interior patch pockets with security closures; a three-piece fleece-lined hood with toggled drawstring; buffalo-print plaid fleece lining; and a bi-swing back. The 100 percent cotton jacket also features triple-needle stitching, which is said to provide ultimate durability. Information: Walls Outdoor Goods, 844/259-2557, walls.com

DC Threads

Dick Cepek Tires & Wheels introduces branded gear for 4x4 enthusiasts. The company has launched an online store where customers can find a full line of Dick Cepek gear designed for adventure enthusiasts. The new DC-logo'd apparel includes T-shirts, baseball caps, and hoodies—available in a variety of sizes. Other branded outdoor accessories include gear bags, ice chests, and travel cups, said to be designed to survive the most grueling off-road adventures you can dish out. Information: Dick Cepek Tires & Wheels, 866/208-6421, dickcepekpromo.com

Truck Level

BDS Suspension now offers a 2-inch leveling kit for the '20 Jeep Gladiator JT. It is said to offer better on- and off-road performance with room for 35-inch tires. The system replaces the factory coil springs with full-length ProRide coil springs to provide 2 inches of lift up front to level the stance. You have your choice of specially tuned NX2 gas series or Fox 2.0 performance series IFP shocks at each corner. In addition to coil springs and shocks, these 2-inch leveling kits include front bumpstop extensions to properly limit uptravel. The factory sway bar links are replaced with JKS Quicker Disconnects to correct the sway bar operating angle while allowing you to disconnect the front sway bar to improve articulation off-road. The disconnects include mounting post hardware as well as retaining posts to hold the sway bar up out of the way when disconnected. Information: BDS Suspension, 517/279-2135, bds-suspension.com

Next-Gen Shackle

Bubba Rope has expanded its Gator-Jaw synthetic shackle series to include the all-new NexGen PRO made from high-modulus polyethylene fiber rope. A new slider design is said to make for an extremely easy-to-use synthetic shackle that has a higher break rating for its size than any other synthetic shackle available today. It can be used as a safe replacement for heavy steel shackles or hooks, making it ideal for off-road use as well as industrial applications. It weighs in at only 6.5 ounces with a break-strength rating of 47,000 pounds, a strength increase of 46 percent over the original Gator-Jaw synthetic shackle. Additionally, all Gator-Jaw synthetic shackles contain no metal, so they will not rust and are lightweight enough to float. All Bubba Rope products are proudly made in the USA. Information: Bubba Rope, 877/499-8494, bubbarope.com

Rock-Lit Rockers

Fab Fours introduces LED-lit Rock Sliders for the '20 Jeep Gladiator. Key features are said to include aggressive design, ease of installation, 3/16-inch steel construction, and the ability to accommodate three Rigid rock lights per side. Each slider is boxed and fully welded with the Fab Fours signature knife edge theme. The top surface doubles as an entry step and all surfaces are coated with a two-stage black powdercoat. As always, Fab Fours products are made right here in the USA. Information: Fab Fours, 866/385-1905, fabfours.com

Wind-Resistant Cooking

MSR now offers a variety of new WindBurner Stove Systems and cookware options. Like the original, the new WindBurner stove system options feature a pressure-regulated, radiant burner and a windproof design, which is said to give users a consistently high level of performance in real-world conditions, like in the wind and cold. They feature a remote-canister stove design that improves stability with taller and larger-volume pots, minimizing the chances of toppling over your gourmet meal or freshly boiled pot of water. The skillet and pots feature either a heat-capturing ring that protects the flame from the wind yet allows for more even cooking, or a built-in heat exchanger that ensures fast boil times. The new WindBurner systems and cookware are modular with nesting components to produce all-in-one systems that are customizable for everything from solo trips to group adventures. Information: MSR, 800/531-9531, msrgear.com

Light Up

Harbor Freight Tools now offers Roadshock high performance LED lighting. Powerful LEDs are said to provide the brightest, most dependable light for nighttime off roading and other challenging weather conditions. All Roadshock LED lights feature a lightweight die-cast aluminum housing with a high impact polycarbonate lens. Each light is IP67-rated, so it's dust tight and waterproof. Roadshock lightbars are said to provide complete lighting coverage with both wide area floods and long distance spot beams. All lights feature cooling fins and anti vibration mounting points. Lights are available as a 22-inch combo bar, a 14-inch combo bar, an 8-inch combo bar, and as 3-inch flood and spot lights. A Roadshock wiring kit is also available. Information: Harbor Freight Tools, 800/444-3353, harborfreight.com

Spare Size Up

Rugged Ridge now offers a new spare tire relocation bracket for all '18-'19 Jeep Wrangler JL models. The bracket repositions the tire mount upward 3.25 inches and outward 1.5 inches, adding clearance from the rear bumper and eliminating interference with the factory proximity sensors. It is designed to carry larger 35- to 37-inch-diameter spares. It's constructed from 4mm-thick plate steel and reinforced for added strength. The bracket features a satin-black powdercoat finish that accents the factory trim. Each bracket comes complete with mounting hardware and is compatible with all factory backup camera and high-mount brake light equipment. Information: Rugged Ridge, 770/614-6101, ruggedridge.com

JL Dubs

Icon Alloys announces new fitments of the popular Compression wheel design for style-focused Jeep customers. A new 20x10 size is now offered in a 5-on-5 bolt pattern. The wheel features a uniquely developed 5-inch backspace and -12mm offset. These measurements are said to maintain the Compression's reduced scrub radius and maximized brake caliper clearance. Each wheel yields a 2,750-pound load rating and they are available in bronze, satin black, and titanium finishes with color-matched rock ring bolts. Information: Icon Alloys, 951/689-4266, iconvehicledynamics.com