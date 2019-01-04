The Business of Race Recovery

You are in the middle of the Nevada desert participating in one of the many Southern Nevada Off Road Enthusiasts (SNORE) races. The race is going well. You are passing vehicles and almost leading your class. Suddenly, out of nowhere, you lose a front right tire, causing your race vehicle to roll and overturn several times in the middle of the course. What do you do now? Race traffic is barreling towards you at speed. The vehicle is too heavy for you and your co-driver flip back over. The vehicle is damaged and cannot continue on in the race.

Fortunately, there is a group of volunteers involved in an outfit called Heavy Rescue & Recovery to save the day. You call into the race operations channel to give your location and a brief account of what happened. Heavy Rescue volunteers strategically staged around the course are ready to spring into action.

The group of volunteers comes from every walk of life and background. All have their own 4x4 recovery rigs. They take pride in tricking them out with the latest winches, ropes, and safety gear. Heavy Rescue & Recovery was started by Michael Lamar and Mark Broedling. The two friends have very different backgrounds, but they share the same passion—helping people. Broedling is a Las Vegas lighting designer and can be found in theaters all around the strip working on some of the biggest shows. Lamar has a mechanical background and works in a shop by day. Both found themselves volunteering to recover broken and stuck vehicles at SNORE races. They saw a need for organized recovery teams at events.

Together the duo has put together a team of dozens of volunteers ready and willing to help at a moment’s notice. Some of the volunteers are trained with basic emergency medical skills. Heavy Rescue & Recovery volunteers tend to be the first on scene of a racing incident and could be called upon if medical aid is needed. Lamar currently keeps a database of medical conditions for all of his volunteers. He would like to expand that to the racers entered in SNORE events.

Heavy Rescue & Recovery is currently working on getting its 501(c) non-profit status. All current funding comes from donations, and there are also plans to offer its volunteer services to other racing organizations.