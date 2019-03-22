U.S. Army Plans to Destroy Armored Dump Truck

The United States Army is planning to destroy an armored Mack dump truck. Yes, you read correctly. Keyword: Destroy. Why, you ask? The project is part of a $296 million contract with Mack Defense to build armored dump trucks for the Army. As a test, they will make every attempt to destroy the first mule built.

The plan is to shoot it with machine guns and blow it up. The Army and Mack Defense will record the results to help them build a better vehicle. The occupants in the truck will need to be able to survive a large-scale blast during combat situations. The truck will go through the Army’s rigorous 40-week testing process starting this summer at its Aberdeen, Maryland, test facility. That test includes live fire situations.

“We have had regular meetings with our U.S. Army partners in preparation for the PVT phase of the contract, and we look forward to providing a tough, dependable truck that will meet their requirements,” said Jack Terefinko, HDT program manager for Mack Defense.

Once the trucks are ready to be used in the field, missions will include everything from carrying humanitarian aid to repairing supply routes on the battlefield. The trucks need to be able to operate in dangerous conditions. They also need to be off-road capable to handle any terrain. The trucks need to be able to carry a 22.5-ton payload, which includes everything from sand to large boulders. The trucks have heavy-duty rear axles and are modified for higher ground clearance. The initial contract calls for 42 modified Mack Granite Trucks to be delivered.

Images courtesy of Mack Defense