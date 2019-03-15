Velocity Restorations is Back With a Monster Scout

Velocity Restorations continues to change the classic vehicle restoration game, this time with a monster Scout. The company threw all of the power into this build. We are talking a 430hp LS3 motor. Of course, if you are going to beef up the power, it’s only natural to upgrade the chassis and suspension.

Velocity’s 1971 Scout 800B is a luxury restomod off-roader. The company specializes in frame-off modified restorations for modern driving, comfort, and reliability. Featured on the Scout 800B is an Atlas transfer case, performance exhaust, 4L60E transmission, and, of course, the 6.2L LS3 430hp motor.

The chassis includes a Dana 44 front axle with a Ford 9-inch rear axle. Velocity added a four-link engineered suspension and AFCO coilover shocks. The interior received major upgrades as well with a Kicker sound system, Rockford Fosgate radio, Vintage Air A/C system, and Dakota Digital gauges on the dash.

An eight-point rollcage with LED dome lighting and frame tie-ins were also added to the build.

“I’ve always liked the look of the Scout, but always felt it needed more. The fact that they’re such a rugged truck provides a great baseline to start with. We then get in there and make them more appealing for today’s drivers,” said Co-Owner of Velocity Restorations Brandon Segers.