Click for Coverage
Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
  • JP Magazine
  • Dirt Sports + Off-Road
  • 4-Wheel & Off-Road
  • Four Wheeler
  • Get A Print Subscription
  • Get A Digital Subscription
  • Gift Subscriptions
  • Subscriber Services
  • Back Issues
  • Personalized Covers

PHOTO GALLERY (17)

X
View Full Image
Read the Article:

Velocity Restorations is Back With a Monster Scout

Posted in News on March 15, 2019
Share this
Shaun Ochsner Video Producer - FourWheeler/Truck Trend Networks

Velocity Restorations continues to change the classic vehicle restoration game, this time with a monster Scout. The company threw all of the power into this build. We are talking a 430hp LS3 motor. Of course, if you are going to beef up the power, it’s only natural to upgrade the chassis and suspension.

Velocity’s 1971 Scout 800B is a luxury restomod off-roader. The company specializes in frame-off modified restorations for modern driving, comfort, and reliability. Featured on the Scout 800B is an Atlas transfer case, performance exhaust, 4L60E transmission, and, of course, the 6.2L LS3 430hp motor.

The chassis includes a Dana 44 front axle with a Ford 9-inch rear axle. Velocity added a four-link engineered suspension and AFCO coilover shocks. The interior received major upgrades as well with a Kicker sound system, Rockford Fosgate radio, Vintage Air A/C system, and Dakota Digital gauges on the dash.

An eight-point rollcage with LED dome lighting and frame tie-ins were also added to the build.

“I’ve always liked the look of the Scout, but always felt it needed more. The fact that they’re such a rugged truck provides a great baseline to start with. We then get in there and make them more appealing for today’s drivers,” said Co-Owner of Velocity Restorations Brandon Segers.

PhotosView Slideshow
N4A2869 HDR N4A2820 HDR N4A2665 N4A2597 N4A2567 N4A2555 HDR N4A2537 HDR N4A2486 HDR2 N4A0558 N4A0503 HDR N4A0478 HDR

What's Trending

  • Velocity Restorations is Back With a Monster Scout
  • Breaking News: Week to Wheelin’ Vintage Bronco Build Happens June 24-29!
  • Sal Fish to Celebrate 80th Birthday as NORRA Grand Marshal
  • Jeep News and Jeep Rumors
  • Polaris Adds Back Country Limited Edition to 2019 Lineup

Connect With Us

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to the Magazine

Browse Articles By Vehicle

See Results

Related Articles

CLOSE X
BUYER'S GUIDE
SEE THE ALL NEW
NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
RESEARCH VEHICLE